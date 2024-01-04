Advertiser Disclosure
Taxes / Deductions

Here Are the New IRS Tax Brackets for 2024 — What Does The Change Mean For You?

3 min Read
By Adam Palasciano
woman reviewing her paycheck and FICA tax
kate_sept2004 / iStock.com

Each year, the IRS evaluates income tax brackets and adjusts them accordingly based on inflation. According to Fox Business, tax brackets have shifted higher by 5.4% in 2024 for both single and joint filers. Standard decisions also took effect at the beginning of January which will, in many cases, increase American’s take-home pay for 2024.

The IRS adjusts tax brackets annually to avoid what is known as “bracket creep.” This happens when taxpayers get pushed into a higher income bracket even though their purchasing power is virtually unchanged due to the effects of inflation on everyday expenses. As inflation has come down, it remains higher than the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%. As a result, the shift in income brackets is more significant for 2024.

New IRS Tax Brackets for 2024

Here are the updated tax brackets for 2024, as per the IRS’ official announcement this past November. It’s worth noting that the top tax rate remains 37% for 2024.

Tax brackets for single individuals:

  • 10%: Taxable income up to $11,600
  • 12%: Taxable income over $11,600
  • 22%: Taxable income over $47,150
  • 24%: Taxable income over $100,525
  • 32%: Taxable income over $191,950
  • 35%: Taxable income over $243,725
  • 37%: Taxable income over $609,350

Tax Brackets For Joint Filers: 

  • 10%: Taxable income up to $23,200
  • 12%: Taxable income over $23,200
  • 22%: Taxable income over $94,300
  • 24%: Taxable income over $201,050
  • 32%: Taxable income over $383,900
  • 35%: Taxable income over $487,450
  • 37%: Taxable income over $731,200

Standard Deduction And Tax Credits Increased

In addition to the 5.4% increase across income tax brackets, the IRS has also increased the standard deduction and several key tax credits.

The standard deduction is taken by a majority of taxpayers and ultimately reduces the amount of income on which taxes are owed. For individuals, it will rise to $14,600 in 2024, up from $13,850 in 2023. For married couples filing jointly, it will rise to $29,200 for 2024, up from $27,700 in 2023. Those filing as heads of household will see their standard deduction increase to $21,900 for 2024, up from $20,800 in 2023.

Get Tax Debt Help

The IRS has also increased the thresholds on several tax provisions such as the earned income tax credit. Families are now eligible to receive $7,830 if they have three or more qualifying children claimed as dependents on their tax return. That is up from $7,430 in 2023. 

Limits on employee contributions to Health flexible spending (HSA) accounts are also up. The maximum contribution has risen to $3,200 for 2024, up from $3,050 in 2023.

Overall, the majority of Americans should see some tax relief with larger paychecks through 2024 which should help with affording the elevated cost of everyday expenses. It remains to be seen how much inflation will cool in 2024, which will dictate tax bracket adjustments for 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

11 Ways To Save Money When Filing 2023 Taxes

Taxes

11 Ways To Save Money When Filing 2023 Taxes

January 03, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Overlooked Tax Deductions for Families

Taxes

6 Overlooked Tax Deductions for Families

January 02, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Can You Get a Tax Deductible for Donating Clothes?

Taxes

Can You Get a Tax Deductible for Donating Clothes?

January 02, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Trump Era Tax Cuts Are Set To Expire — Here’s How Much More You’ll Pay

Taxes

Trump Era Tax Cuts Are Set To Expire -- Here's How Much More You'll Pay

January 01, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Three End-of-Year Tax Moves That Aren’t Worth the Effort

Taxes

Three End-of-Year Tax Moves That Aren't Worth the Effort

December 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

IRS Increases Gift and Estate Tax Exempt Limits — Here’s How Much You Can Give Without Paying

Taxes

IRS Increases Gift and Estate Tax Exempt Limits -- Here's How Much You Can Give Without Paying

December 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

New 2024 Tax Brackets May Lead to More Money in Your Paycheck — Here’s How

Taxes

New 2024 Tax Brackets May Lead to More Money in Your Paycheck -- Here's How

December 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Pros and Cons of Living In a State Without Income Tax

Taxes

Pros and Cons of Living In a State Without Income Tax

December 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

This Is the One Type of Debt That ‘Terrifies’ Dave Ramsey

Taxes

This Is the One Type of Debt That 'Terrifies' Dave Ramsey

December 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

States With the Highest Property Taxes

Taxes

States With the Highest Property Taxes

December 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Retirement Planning: This 401(k) Plan for Self-Employed Now Offers $1,500 in Tax Credits — What Other Incentives Are Available?

Taxes

Retirement Planning: This 401(k) Plan for Self-Employed Now Offers $1,500 in Tax Credits -- What Other Incentives Are Available?

December 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Taxes 2024: IRS Increases Mileage Standard Deduction Rates by 1.5 Cents

Taxes

Taxes 2024: IRS Increases Mileage Standard Deduction Rates by 1.5 Cents

December 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

12 Types of Passive Income That Aren’t Taxable

Taxes

12 Types of Passive Income That Aren't Taxable

December 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Tax Expert: Do These 9 Things Now To Pay Less During Tax Season

Taxes

I'm a Tax Expert: Do These 9 Things Now To Pay Less During Tax Season

December 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Stimulus Update: Pennsylvania Expands State’s Child Tax Credit for Over 200,000 Families — How Much More They’ll Make

Taxes

Stimulus Update: Pennsylvania Expands State's Child Tax Credit for Over 200,000 Families -- How Much More They'll Make

December 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Much Preparation Can You Do for Taxes at the End of the Year?

Taxes

How Much Preparation Can You Do for Taxes at the End of the Year?

December 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!