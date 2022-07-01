Advertiser Disclosure
Taxes / Refunds

Child Tax Credit Update: What New Jersey’s $500 Payment Entails and Who’s Eligible

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

Happy mother checking the mail at home with her daughter stock photo
andresr / iStock.com

Although the federal government failed to extend the enhanced Child Tax Credit through 2022, some states are using surplus funds to provide their own stimulus money to certain eligible residents.

Discover: Stimulus Updates To Know for Summer 2022
SNAP Schedule: When Can I Anticipate July 2022 Payments?

New Jersey governor Phil Murphy signed a $50.6 billion budget on June 30 that would include a New Jersey Child Tax Credit Program, NJ.gov reported. The Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations Act makes use of a $6.8 billion budget surplus to put money into pension payments for public employees, school facilities projects and infrastructure projects such as transportation upgrades across the state, the governor’s office reported.

Tax Offer: Get help dealing with the IRS on a variety of tax problems, including back taxes, tax notices, property liens and levies. Learn How.

Child Tax Credit for New Jersey Residents

Significantly, the budget also allocates funds of up to $500 per child under the age of 6. Families making under $30,000 per year will receive $500 per child under 6.

Families making less than:

  • $40,000 will receive $400.
  • $50,000 will receive $300.
  • $60,000 will receive $200.
  • $80,000 will receive $100.

The tax credit is fully refundable, which means that you can receive the money even if you don’t owe any New Jersey state taxes in 2022. That means even if you wouldn’t normally file taxes, you should file to claim the funds. Taxpayers with an individual tax identification number (ITIN) are eligible for the credit, as well as those who file with a Social Security number.

Make Your Money Work

Stimulus Update: Federal Gas Rebate Checks Worth $100 a Month Forthcoming?
Conversely: Ways Stimulus Payments Could Be Hurting the Economy in 2022

Property Tax Credits

The new budget is also allocating $2 billion toward a property tax relief program, as previously reported by GOBankingRates. Homeowners with a household income below $150,000 will receive a $1,500 annual property tax benefit, which will be mailed in the form of a check. Those with an income between $150,000 and $250,000 will receive a $1,000 property tax benefit. And renters with incomes up to $150,000 each year will receive a benefit of $450. These funds are designed to offset rent increases that may be caused by rising property taxes, according to NJ.gov.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of June 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.