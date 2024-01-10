Advertiser Disclosure
Taxes / Tax Laws

Ready To File Your Taxes? Wait for These Two Tax Breaks

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
Word Tax 2024 on the calculator.
pcess609 / Getty Images

Don’t file taxes just yet. Experts say Congress is currently negotiating a $100 billion bill that could offer tax breaks to parents and businesses.

According to The Washington Post, the bipartisan group led by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (R-Mo.) is working to extend some of Trump’s 2017 tax cuts that have begun to phase out in exchange for expanding the child tax credit.

Half of the $100 billion would go towards three tax breaks — bonus depreciation, research-and-development expensing and the net interest deduction — according to two Democrats and two Republicans familiar with the discussions. The other half would go towards the child tax credit, but Republicans are unwilling to make the credit available monthly or make it refundable, The Washington Post reported, but other options are on the table.

Wyden and Smith haven’t figured out how much revenue they’ll raise to pay for the bill or where they’ll find the money, per the outlet. One possibility is ending the employee retention tax credit, which is a pandemic-era incentive for businesses to keep workers on payroll. Lawmakers also haven’t decided whether they’ll try to pass the deal on its own or attach it to a larger must-pass bill.

In an email to The Early, Wyden spokesman Ryan Carey wrote that there’s optimism on both sides and the goal is to get it done in time for changes in the child tax credit to take effect in this upcoming filing season. The Washington Post noted that this would probably require a bill to reach President Joe Biden’s desk by early February.

Get Tax Debt Help

“What I would do is hold off until February [to file taxes] to see what’s going to come out,” James Mohs, an associate professor of accounting and taxation from the University of New Haven, told the New York Post. “You always want to take benefits, deductions, credits and everything else into account. What’s going to benefit you the most? Whether benefits stay or not is another story.”

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

13 States Where Americans Will Pay Less in Taxes This Year

Taxes

13 States Where Americans Will Pay Less in Taxes This Year

January 05, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

The Money Guy Show: Should You Move to Another State To Save on Taxes?

Taxes

The Money Guy Show: Should You Move to Another State To Save on Taxes?

January 05, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Most Tax-Friendly Cities in the US for Boomers

Taxes

Most Tax-Friendly Cities in the US for Boomers

January 05, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Retirees 65 and Older Eligible for Extra Standard Deduction at Tax Time — When It’s Right for Your Budget

Taxes

Retirees 65 and Older Eligible for Extra Standard Deduction at Tax Time -- When It's Right for Your Budget

January 05, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

12 Types of Passive Income That Aren’t Taxable

Taxes

12 Types of Passive Income That Aren't Taxable

January 04, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Child Tax Credit: Everything You Need To Know Before You File Your 2023 Taxes

Taxes

Child Tax Credit: Everything You Need To Know Before You File Your 2023 Taxes

January 04, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Trump-Era Tax Cuts Are Expiring: How Changes Will Impact Retirees

Taxes

Trump-Era Tax Cuts Are Expiring: How Changes Will Impact Retirees

January 04, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Here Are the New IRS Tax Brackets for 2024 — What Does The Change Mean For You?

Taxes

Here Are the New IRS Tax Brackets for 2024 -- What Does The Change Mean For You?

January 04, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

What Tax Credits Can I Qualify for in 2024?

Taxes

What Tax Credits Can I Qualify for in 2024?

January 04, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

5 Changes the IRS Is Making in 2024 That Will Affect Tax Season

Taxes

5 Changes the IRS Is Making in 2024 That Will Affect Tax Season

January 02, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Here’s Every 2024 Tax Deadline You Should Know

Taxes

Here's Every 2024 Tax Deadline You Should Know

January 03, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

11 Ways To Save Money When Filing 2023 Taxes

Taxes

11 Ways To Save Money When Filing 2023 Taxes

January 03, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

6 Overlooked Tax Deductions for Families

Taxes

6 Overlooked Tax Deductions for Families

January 02, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Can You Get a Tax Deductible for Donating Clothes?

Taxes

Can You Get a Tax Deductible for Donating Clothes?

January 02, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Trump Era Tax Cuts Are Set To Expire — Here’s How Much More You’ll Pay

Taxes

Trump Era Tax Cuts Are Set To Expire -- Here's How Much More You'll Pay

January 01, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Three End-of-Year Tax Moves That Aren’t Worth the Effort

Taxes

Three End-of-Year Tax Moves That Aren't Worth the Effort

December 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!