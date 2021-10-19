Best Capital One Rewards Credit Cards

As one of America’s largest credit card issuers, Capital One has no fewer than 26 rewards cards offering unlimited cash back, points or miles on all your purchases. GOBankingRates has selected five of the best in terms of card benefits and APRs. Although features vary by card, all of the cards reviewed here offer flexible account options and a variety of security features to protect your account and your personal information.

Keep reading to learn more about the best Capital One rewards cards.

Credit Card Features Capital One SavorOne Rewards Card Best for: Competitive rate plus valuable rewards

3% cash back at grocery stores and on dining, entertainment and select streaming services

1% cash back on all other purchases

0% intro APR on purchases for 15 months

$200 cash bonus offer for new cardmembers

No annual fee

14.99% to 24.99% variable APR Capital One Savor Rewards Card Best for: Leisure and entertainment rewards

4% cash back on dining, entertainment and select streaming services

3% cash back at grocery stores

1% cash back on all other purchases

$300 cash bonus offer for new cardmembers

$95 annual fee

15.99% to 23.99% variable APR Capital One Quicksilver Rewards Card Best for: Everyday spending

1.5% cash back on all purchases

No annual fee

$200 cash bonus offer for new cardmembers

14.99% to 24.99% variable APR Capital One VentureOne Rewards Card Best for: Less frequent credit card users

1.25x miles on every purchase

No annual fee

20,000 bonus miles offer for new cardmembers

14.99% to 24.99% variable APR Capital One Venture Rewards Card Best for: Frequent travelers

2x miles on every purchase

Up to $100 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck

60,000 bonus miles offer for new cardmembers

$95 annual fee

15.99% to 23.99% variable APR

Capital One SavorOne Rewards Card

Who it’s best for: Users with excellent credit who don’t need to transfer balances

The Capital One SavorOne Rewards credit card offers a competitive annual percentage rate plus lots of perks. You get 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, select streaming services and at grocery stores. Cash-back rewards never expire as long as your account remains active. Redeem your rewards for a statement credit or check, or shop with them using PayPal Checkout or Amazon.com. In addition, the SavorOne Rewards card offers a generous, easy-to-earn bonus for new customers.

Pros

Unlimited 3% cash back in four frequently used categories; 1% cash back on all other purchases

8% cash back on Vivid Seats ticket purchases through Jan. 31, 2023

Can shop with rewards

No point expiration

No foreign transaction fee

No annual fee

0% introductory APR on purchases for 15 months

One-time $200 cash bonus when you spend $500 within three months of account opening

Cons

Need excellent credit to qualify for card

Grocery purchases made at superstores not eligible for 3% cash back

No promotional APR on balance transfers

$10 or 3% cash-advance fee

Up to $40 late fee

Capital One Savor Rewards Card

Who it’s best for: Customers who make large expenditures on leisure and entertainment

The Savor Rewards card from Capital One offers the most generous cash-back rewards of any card included in this list: 4% cash back on dining, entertainment and select music and video streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu and Disney+; 3% at grocery stores; and 1% on all other purchases. Collect your rewards as a statement credit or check — they never expire as long as your account stays active, and there’s no minimum to redeem.

Pros

Unlimited 4% cash back on dining, entertainment and eligible streaming services; 3% at grocery stores; 1% on all other purchases

8% cash back on Vivid Seats ticket purchases through Jan. 31, 2023

No point expiration

No foreign transaction fees

No transfer fee on balance transfers at posted APR of 15.99% to 23.99%

One-time $300 cash bonus when you spend $3,000 on purchases within three months of account opening

Cons

$95 annual fee

No introductory APR

Need excellent credit to qualify

Cash advance fee of $10 or 3%, whichever is higher

Capital One Quicksilver Rewards Card

Who it’s best for: Customers who want the simplicity of one reward level across all categories

If you prefer a straightforward rewards card, the Capital One Quicksilver Rewards card might be the one for you. With unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases, you’ll never have to worry about what category you’re spending in. And it’s easy for new members to earn a $200 cash bonus for using the card. You can use the bonus and your other rewards to pay for purchases when you check out with PayPal, or request them as a statement credit or check. They never expire, and you can redeem as many or few as you want at any time.

Pros

Straightforward 1.5% cash back on all purchases

0% introductory APR on purchases for 15 months

No balance transfer fee with posted APR of 14.99% to 24.99%

No annual fee

No foreign transfer fees

One-time $200 cash bonus when you spend $500 on purchases within three months of account opening

Cons

No promotional rate for balance transfers

Less valuable rewards than other Capital One rewards cards

Cash advance fee of $10 or 3%

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Card

Who it’s best for: Customers looking for a simple miles program with no annual fee

If you want to earn mile rewards but don’t use a credit card often enough to justify an annual fee, consider the Capital One VentureOne Rewards credit card. You earn 1.25 miles for every dollar you spend, plus 20,000 bonus miles when you spend $500 in purchases within three months of opening your account.

Pros

1.25 miles per dollar spent

0% introductory APR on purchases for 12 months

Easy-to-earn bonus mile offer for new cardmembers

Option to transfer miles or use rewards to pay for purchases via PayPal Checkout

No annual fee

No foreign transaction fees

Cons

No intro APR for balance transfers

Capital One Venture Rewards Card

Who it’s best for: Frequent travelers who’ll recoup the annual fee with rewards

The Venture Rewards card is a good choice for those who make heavy use of their card, thanks in part to a generous bonus offer for new cardmembers that can cover years’ worth of annual fees. Use your Venture miles for flights or hotels, transfer them to another loyalty program — or use them toward purchases when you shop online and check out with PayPal.

Pros

Unlimited 2x Venture miles on all your purchases

Flexibility in how you use miles

Up to $100 credit toward Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee when using Venture card

Auto rental collision damage/theft waiver

No foreign transaction fees

60,000 bonus miles when you spend $3,000 in purchases within three months of account opening

Cons

$95 annual fee

No introductory rate

Which Is the Best Capital One Rewards Card for You?

The best card for you is the one that makes it easy to earn the rewards you’ll use most. The more expensive cards in terms of annual fees and comparatively high APRs might be worth the cost if you use them enough to accumulate a lot of rewards — and you pay your balance in full each month to avoid interest charges. Otherwise, consider a card with lower rates, no fees and a simpler approach to awarding cash, points or miles.

Methodology: GOBankingRates identified the best rewards credit cards by analyzing the following factors: (1) annual fees; (2) APR for purchases; (3) promotional APR; (4) sign-up bonuses; (5) rewards and features. All fees and rates are subject to change at the credit card issuers’ discretion. Some bonus offers may or might no longer be available on the credit card issuers’ websites, depending on how one accesses the webpage. Data was sourced from each financial institution’s website or promotional material between Aug. 11, 2021, and Sept. 23, 2021. Please verify terms and conditions before opening an account.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided by Capital One. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author alone and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by Capital One.