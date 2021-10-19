Best Capital One Rewards Credit Cards
As one of America’s largest credit card issuers, Capital One has no fewer than 26 rewards cards offering unlimited cash back, points or miles on all your purchases. GOBankingRates has selected five of the best in terms of card benefits and APRs. Although features vary by card, all of the cards reviewed here offer flexible account options and a variety of security features to protect your account and your personal information.
Keep reading to learn more about the best Capital One rewards cards.
|Credit Card
|Features
|Capital One SavorOne Rewards Card
|
|Capital One Savor Rewards Card
|
|Capital One Quicksilver Rewards Card
|
|Capital One VentureOne Rewards Card
|
|Capital One Venture Rewards Card
|
Capital One SavorOne Rewards Card
Who it’s best for: Users with excellent credit who don’t need to transfer balances
The Capital One SavorOne Rewards credit card offers a competitive annual percentage rate plus lots of perks. You get 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, select streaming services and at grocery stores. Cash-back rewards never expire as long as your account remains active. Redeem your rewards for a statement credit or check, or shop with them using PayPal Checkout or Amazon.com. In addition, the SavorOne Rewards card offers a generous, easy-to-earn bonus for new customers.
Pros
- Unlimited 3% cash back in four frequently used categories; 1% cash back on all other purchases
- 8% cash back on Vivid Seats ticket purchases through Jan. 31, 2023
- Can shop with rewards
- No point expiration
- No foreign transaction fee
- No annual fee
- 0% introductory APR on purchases for 15 months
- One-time $200 cash bonus when you spend $500 within three months of account opening
Cons
- Need excellent credit to qualify for card
- Grocery purchases made at superstores not eligible for 3% cash back
- No promotional APR on balance transfers
- $10 or 3% cash-advance fee
- Up to $40 late fee
Capital One Savor Rewards Card
Who it’s best for: Customers who make large expenditures on leisure and entertainment
The Savor Rewards card from Capital One offers the most generous cash-back rewards of any card included in this list: 4% cash back on dining, entertainment and select music and video streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu and Disney+; 3% at grocery stores; and 1% on all other purchases. Collect your rewards as a statement credit or check — they never expire as long as your account stays active, and there’s no minimum to redeem.
Pros
- Unlimited 4% cash back on dining, entertainment and eligible streaming services; 3% at grocery stores; 1% on all other purchases
- 8% cash back on Vivid Seats ticket purchases through Jan. 31, 2023
- No point expiration
- No foreign transaction fees
- No transfer fee on balance transfers at posted APR of 15.99% to 23.99%
- One-time $300 cash bonus when you spend $3,000 on purchases within three months of account opening
Cons
- $95 annual fee
- No introductory APR
- Need excellent credit to qualify
- Cash advance fee of $10 or 3%, whichever is higher
Capital One Quicksilver Rewards Card
Who it’s best for: Customers who want the simplicity of one reward level across all categories
If you prefer a straightforward rewards card, the Capital One Quicksilver Rewards card might be the one for you. With unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases, you’ll never have to worry about what category you’re spending in. And it’s easy for new members to earn a $200 cash bonus for using the card. You can use the bonus and your other rewards to pay for purchases when you check out with PayPal, or request them as a statement credit or check. They never expire, and you can redeem as many or few as you want at any time.
Pros
- Straightforward 1.5% cash back on all purchases
- 0% introductory APR on purchases for 15 months
- No balance transfer fee with posted APR of 14.99% to 24.99%
- No annual fee
- No foreign transfer fees
- One-time $200 cash bonus when you spend $500 on purchases within three months of account opening
Cons
- No promotional rate for balance transfers
- Less valuable rewards than other Capital One rewards cards
- Cash advance fee of $10 or 3%
Capital One VentureOne Rewards Card
Who it’s best for: Customers looking for a simple miles program with no annual fee
If you want to earn mile rewards but don’t use a credit card often enough to justify an annual fee, consider the Capital One VentureOne Rewards credit card. You earn 1.25 miles for every dollar you spend, plus 20,000 bonus miles when you spend $500 in purchases within three months of opening your account.
Pros
- 1.25 miles per dollar spent
- 0% introductory APR on purchases for 12 months
- Easy-to-earn bonus mile offer for new cardmembers
- Option to transfer miles or use rewards to pay for purchases via PayPal Checkout
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fees
Cons
- No intro APR for balance transfers
Capital One Venture Rewards Card
Who it’s best for: Frequent travelers who’ll recoup the annual fee with rewards
The Venture Rewards card is a good choice for those who make heavy use of their card, thanks in part to a generous bonus offer for new cardmembers that can cover years’ worth of annual fees. Use your Venture miles for flights or hotels, transfer them to another loyalty program — or use them toward purchases when you shop online and check out with PayPal.
Pros
- Unlimited 2x Venture miles on all your purchases
- Flexibility in how you use miles
- Up to $100 credit toward Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee when using Venture card
- Auto rental collision damage/theft waiver
- No foreign transaction fees
- 60,000 bonus miles when you spend $3,000 in purchases within three months of account opening
Cons
- $95 annual fee
- No introductory rate
Which Is the Best Capital One Rewards Card for You?
The best card for you is the one that makes it easy to earn the rewards you’ll use most. The more expensive cards in terms of annual fees and comparatively high APRs might be worth the cost if you use them enough to accumulate a lot of rewards — and you pay your balance in full each month to avoid interest charges. Otherwise, consider a card with lower rates, no fees and a simpler approach to awarding cash, points or miles.
Methodology: GOBankingRates identified the best rewards credit cards by analyzing the following factors: (1) annual fees; (2) APR for purchases; (3) promotional APR; (4) sign-up bonuses; (5) rewards and features. All fees and rates are subject to change at the credit card issuers’ discretion. Some bonus offers may or might no longer be available on the credit card issuers’ websites, depending on how one accesses the webpage. Data was sourced from each financial institution’s website or promotional material between Aug. 11, 2021, and Sept. 23, 2021. Please verify terms and conditions before opening an account.
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by Capital One. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author alone and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by Capital One.