10 Best Credit Cards for Buying Gas

Extreme Media / Getty Images

With gas prices reaching new record highs, there’s never been a better time to use your credit cards for ways to save at the pump. Thankfully, many credit cards offer substantial savings at gas stations and even the fuel centers of your favorite warehouse store. Here are the top 10 cards that you can use to save money on your next fuel purchase.

See: GOBankingRates’ Best Cash-Back Credit Cards

Find: Best Credit Cards for Groceries March 2022

Costco Anywhere Visa Credit Card by Citi

While several credit cards offer bonus rewards for gas purchases, most offers exclude warehouse stores like Costco. But this card is special because it offers bonus cash back for gas purchases at Costco, which often has the lowest prices in the area. With this card, you earn 4% cash back on up to $7,000 in gas purchases each year at Costco or any other gas station. You also earn 3% cash back at restaurants and on eligible travel purchases, 2% cash back purchases from Costco and Costco.com and 1% cash back on all other purchases. There’s no annual fee for your card with your paid Costco membership.

Get Credit Card Perks

PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature Card

PenFed is the second-largest federal credit union in the U.S. and its Platinum Rewards Visa Signature® card stands out by offering 5x points on gas purchases as well as on electric vehicle charging. You also earn 3x points at the supermarket (including most Target and Walmart locations), restaurants and TV, radio, cable, streaming services and one point per dollar spent on all other purchases. Points can be redeemed for gift cards, travel reservations and other rewards. New cardmembers can also earn 15,000 bonus points after spending $1,500 within 90 days of account opening, and enjoy 12 months of 0% APR financing on balance transfers, with a 3% balance transfer fee. There’s no annual fee for this card.

Citi Custom Cash

If you spend a lot of money on gas, then the Citi Custom Cash card could offer you an outstanding 5% cash back on your gas purchases. This card offers 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, on up $500 spent. You earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. The categories that are eligible for the 5% cash back include gas stations, but also restaurants, grocery stores, select travel, select transit, select streaming services, drugstores, home improvement stores, fitness clubs and live entertainment. New applicants can also earn $200 cash back after spending $750 on purchases within three months of account opening, and enjoy 15 months of interest-free financing on both new purchases and balance transfers, with a 3% balance transfer fee. There’s no annual fee for this card.

Get Credit Card Perks

Citi Premier Credit Card

This card stands out by offering bonus travel rewards points for your gas purchases. With this card, you’ll earn 3X ThankYou® Points not just at gas stations, but also at restaurants, supermarkets, and on air travel and hotels. You earn one ThankYou Point on all other purchases. Points can be redeemed for gift cards, travel reservations and Amazon.com purchases, or transferred to airline miles with select travel partners. New applicants earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 within three months of account opening. Benefits include $100 off a $500 hotel stay. There’s a $95 annual fee for this card.

This has exceptional bonus cash back offers including 3% back at U.S. gas stations as well as for transit purchases including taxis, rideshare, parking, tolls, trains and buses. You also earn 6% cash back on up to $6,000 spent each year at U.S. supermarkets and unlimited 6% cash back on purchases of select U.S. streaming subscriptions. New applicants can earn $300 cash back after using the card to spend $3,000 within six months of account opening. New accounts also receive a generous intro APR on purchases. There’s a $95 annual fee for this card, but it’s waived the first year.

This card offers you the flexibility to earn 3% cash back on a category of your choice. Categories include not just gas but online shopping, dining, travel, drug stores and home improvement/furnishings. You can change your category each month, and you also earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (on the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club purchases each quarter) and 1% cash back on all other purchases. Bank of America Preferred Rewards members earn 25%-75% more cash back on every purchase.

New applicants can also earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after using their card to make at least $1,000 in purchases within 90 days of account opening. New accounts also receive a very generous intro APR on purchases and balance transfers made within 60 days of account opening. There’s no annual fee for this card.

Hilton Honors American Express Surpass Card

If you’re dreaming of taking a luxury vacation, then this card can get you a little closer every time you fill up your tank. It offers 6x Hilton Honors points for every dollar spent at U.S. gas stations. You also earn 6x points at U.S. supermarkets and on dining at U.S. restaurants, including takeout and delivery. You earn 12x points at Hilton hotels and resorts, and even 3x points per dollar spent elsewhere.

New applicants can earn 130,000 bonus points plus a free night reward after spending $2,000 in purchases within three months of account opening. Other perks include Honors Gold status and a free weekend night after you use your card to spend $15,000 in a calendar year. There’s a $95 annual fee for this card.

U.S. Bank Altitude Connect Visa Signature Card

This is another card that offers exceptional rewards for gas purchases. You earn 4x points at gas stations, but also on travel purchases and even at electric vehicle charging stations. This card also offers 5x points on prepaid hotels and car rentals booked directly in the Altitude Rewards Center, and 2x points for purchases from grocery stores, grocery delivery, dining and streaming services. You earn one point per dollar spent elsewhere, and points can be redeemed for merchandise, gift cards, cash back, travel and more. New applicants can also earn 50,000 bonus points after spending $2,000 within their account’s first 120 days. Other perks include a $30 credit for annual streaming service purchases such as Netflix, Apple TV+, Spotify and more. You also get up to $100 in statement credits towards the TSA PreCheck or Global Entry application fees, once every four years. There’s a $95 annual fee for this card that’s waived the first year.

Wyndham Rewards Earner Plus Card

This card offers an outstanding 6x points per dollar spent at gas stations and Wyndham hotels. You also earn 4x points on dining and at grocery stores, and one point per dollar spent elsewhere. New applicants also earn 45,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases within 90 days of account opening.

Free night stays start at 7,500 points per night, but can also cost up to 30,000 points. However, Wyndham offers award nights at many hotels and vacation rental properties for just 15,000 points per night. Benefits include Wyndham Platinum status and a 10% discount on points redeemed for free night stays. New accounts also receive 15 months of 0% APR financing on balance transfers made within 45 days of account opening. There’s a $75 annual fee for this card, and you receive 7,500 bonus points each year that you renew your membership and pay your annual fee.

Sam’s Club Credit Mastercard

The Sam’s Club Mastercard is special since gas purchases from warehouse stores are typically excluded from earning bonus points with most credit cards. With this card, you can earn 5% back in Sam’s Cash on gas anywhere Mastercard is accepted (on your first $6,000 spent each year, then 1%). Plus members earn 3% back in Sam’s Cash on Sam’s Club purchases, while standard Club members earn 1% cash back. You also earn 3% back in Sam’s Cash on dining and takeout purchases. Plus members also earn 2% in Sam’s Cash on in-club purchases and all cardholders earn 1% back on all other purchases. There’s no annual fee for this card.

See: The Top Purchases You Should Always Make With a Credit Card

Find: 18 Reasons Why You Should Be Using Your Credit Cards More

Bottom line

The high price of gas can make it painful when you have to visit the pump, but it doesn’t have to be as bad as you feared. By using the right credit card to earn bonus rewards on your gas purchases, you can earn cash back or travel rewards that can take a little bit of the sting out of your pricey fuel purchases.

Rates and fees are accurate as of March 15, 2022. Rates, offers and requirements are subject to change.

More From GOBankingRates