Citi Diamond Preferred Card Offers $150 Statement Credit For a Limited Time
For a limited time, Citi Diamond Preferred Credit Card is offering a $150 statement credit after you spend $500 on purchases within the first three months of opening an account.
In addition, the promotion includes a 0% introductory annual percentage rate (APR) on balance transfers for 21 months from the date of the first transfer, plus a 0% introductory APR on purchases for the first 12 months after opening.
To qualify for this special offer you need to have a good to excellent credit level, which means a credit score of 690 or higher is required for approval.
At the end of the introductory period, the variable APR is 13.99% to 23.99%, depending on your creditworthiness. To qualify for the 0% APR, balance transfers must be completed within four months after account opening. There is a fee of either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Keep in mind that if you transfer a balance with this offer, interest will be charged on new purchases and unpaid introductory balances after your 0% introductory APR on purchases has expired unless you pay the entire balance — including any transferred balance — in full each month by the due date.
The Citi Diamond Preferred card comes with all the benefits of other Citi credit cards, including 24/7 customer service and $0 liability for unauthorized charges. However, unlike other credit cards, there are no rewards to earn after the initial cashback incentive.
Here are some other perks and features:
- Automatic account alerts sent via email or text that remind you about your balance, payments due, and when you go over your credit limit.
- You can choose to pay your bill on any available due date in the beginning, middle or end of the month.
- Contactless pay you can use by tapping the card on the payment reader.
- The option to sign up for a digital wallet that lets you shop in millions of places online, within apps and in stores.
- Access to Citi Entertainment, which lets you purchase tickets to thousands of events, including concerts, sporting events and dining experiences.
