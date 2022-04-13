Citi Diamond Preferred Card Offers 0% APR on Balance Transfers For a Limited Time

For a limited time, is offering a 0% Intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers from the date of your first transfer and 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases from the date of account opening.

To qualify for this special offer you need to have a good to excellent credit level, which means a credit score of 690 or higher is required for approval.

To qualify for the 0% APR, balance transfers must be completed within four months after account opening. There is a fee of either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Keep in mind that if you transfer a balance with this offer, interest will be charged on new purchases and unpaid introductory balances after your 0% introductory APR on purchases has expired unless you pay the entire balance — including any transferred balance — in full each month by the due date. The variable APR will be 13.99% – 23.99%, depending on your creditworthiness.

The Citi Diamond Preferred card comes with all the benefits of other Citi credit cards, including 24/7 customer service and $0 liability for unauthorized charges. However, unlike other credit cards, there are no rewards to earn after the initial cashback incentive.

Here are some other perks and features:

Automatic account alerts sent via email or text that remind you about your balance, payments due, and when you go over your credit limit.

You can choose to pay your bill on any available due date in the beginning, middle or end of the month.

Contactless pay you can use by tapping the card on the payment reader.

The option to sign up for a digital wallet that lets you shop in millions of places online, within apps and in stores.

Access to Citi Entertainment, which lets you purchase tickets to thousands of events, including concerts, sporting events and dining experiences.

