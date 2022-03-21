6 Best Gas Credit Cards for 2023

If your job, your kids’ activities or your frequent travels mean you spend a lot of time on the road, you’re accustomed to pulling into the gas station frequently. And the card you carry in your wallet can make all the difference in what that gas ultimately costs you. What is the best card for gas? Probably the one that rewards you in cash, statement credits, merchandise credits or even free hotel nights, depending on your spending priorities.

If you’re looking to your credit cards for ways to save at the pump, thankfully, many credit cards offer substantial savings at gas stations and even the fuel centers of your favorite warehouse store.

Six Gas Rewards Cards To Consider

If you’ve ever asked yourself, “Can I get a card just for gas?” — the answer is yes. While most credit cards that offer gas rewards also offer rewards on other purchases, you can dedicate a credit card to gas. Here are six cards that will pay you back well for your next fuel purchase.

Card Gas Rewards Five times the points for gas paid with the card at the pump and also EV charging stations. 5% cash back on the category you spend most in, including gas, up to $500 spent per billing cycle; then 1% Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Card from Barclays Eight points per dollar spent on gas purchases 4% back on the first $7,000 of gas and EV charging worldwide, including at Costco; 1% back thereafter Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations U.S. Bank Altitude Connect Visa Signature Card Four points per dollar on purchases at gas stations and EV charging stations

Annual Fee: None

None APR:

Along with offering five points per dollar for gas at the pump and on electric vehicle charging, the PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature Card rewards spending with three points per dollar on groceries, restaurants and steaming services and one point per dollar on everything else. You can earn 15,000 bonus points for spending $1,500 in the first 90 days you hold the card.

This card also has no foreign transaction fees and offers a 0% introductory APR on balance transfers, after which the APR will be the same as applies to purchases.

Annual Fee: None

None APR:

The Citi Custom Cash Card is unique in that your spending habits determine the category you earn the most rewards in — you’ll earn 5% cash back on the eligible category you use the card for the most, including gas. So, if you dedicate this card to gas purchases, you’ll earn that 5% back on gas, but if you spend more on groceries one month, that’s where you’ll earn the top tier rewards. All purchases outside that top-spend category earn 1% cash back.

You can earn $200 cash back by spending $1,500 in the first six months. This card also offers a 0% introductory APR for 15 months on both purchases and balance transfers, after which the APR is .

Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Card from Barclays

Annual Fee: $95

$95 APR: 20.24%, 24.24% or 29.24% variable

Along with eight points per dollar on gas purchases, the Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Card offers eight points per dollar on purchases at Hotels by Wyndham — an excellent rate for a business owner who travels a lot for work. You’ll also earn five points per dollar spent on marketing, advertising and utilities, and you can earn 45,000 bonus points by spending $2,000 in the first 90 days and 15,000 bonus points every card anniversary.

You can also add employee cards to your account without any additional fees, and there are no foreign transaction fees.

Annual Fee: None

None APR:

The Costco Anywhere Visa rewards your gas and electric vehicle charging purchases with 4% back anywhere in the world, including at Costco. You’ll also earn 3% cash back on restaurants and travel, 2% at Costco and Costco.com and 1% everywhere else.

While there’s no annual fee for the card, you must have a Costco membership to qualify for one.

Annual Fee:

APR:

The Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express, Member FDIC, offers 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and on transit, including trains, taxis, rideshare services and tolls. You’ll also earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, up to $6,000 spent per year, then 1%, and 6% on qualifying U.S. streaming services. You can earn $250 by spending $3,000 in the first six months.

This card also offers a 0% intro APR for 12 months, after which the APR will be the regular .

Annual Fee: $0 for the first year, then $95

$0 for the first year, then $95 APR:

You’ll earn four points per dollar not just at gas and EV charging stations, but also on travel purchases with the U.S. Bank Altitude Connect Visa Signature Card. It also offers five points per dollar on prepaid hotels and car rentals when you book in the Altitude Rewards Center, and you’ll earn two points per dollar on grocery store purchases — including delivery — dining and streaming services. You’ll get one point per dollar on everything else.

If you spend $2,000 in the first 120 days, you’ll be rewarded with 50,000 bonus points, which are valued at $500 in cash back, gift cards, travel, merchandise and more.

Do Prepaid Gas Cards Offer Rewards?

Are there prepaid gas cards? Yes, but they don’t always offer rewards.

Several national gas brands, such as Shell, offer gift cards, and those are available at stations as well as your local grocery or drug store — or anywhere that sells gift cards. These would not earn rewards.

But Walmart, for example, has its Walmart MoneyCard, which is a prepaid debit card that you add money to before making purchases. If you use that card to buy gas at Walmart stations, you’ll receive 2% cash back — plus 3% back on purchases made on Walmart.com and 1% when you shop in the store. There is a monthly fee of $5.94 for the card unless you have a direct deposit of at least $500 each month put on your account.

How Does a Gas Card Work?

Gas cards are typically rewards credit cards, which pay you a percentage back of your spending on gas and other purchases. While several credit cards offer bonus rewards for gas purchases, the awards vary in amount and type, with some allowing you to earn points to redeem for goods or services and others giving you cash rewards. With some cards, your earnings can be as high as 8%.

Bottom Line

The price of gas can make it painful when you have to visit the pump, but by using the right credit card to earn bonus rewards on your gas purchases, you can earn cash back or other rewards that can take a little bit of the sting out of your pricey fuel purchases.

Jason Steele and Amber Barkley contributed to the reporting for this article.

Rates are subject to change; unless otherwise noted, rates are updated periodically. All other information on accounts is accurate as of Jan. 20, 2023.

All information about American Express card offers has been collected independently by GOBankingRates and has not been reviewed or approved by American Express. These offers are not available through GOBankingRates.