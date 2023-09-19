Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Crypto

Mark Cuban Scammed Out of $870K in Crypto Tokens — Here’s How to Keep Your Investment Safe

4 min Read
By Ashley Donohoe
İstanbul, Turkey - January 28, 2018: Close up shot of Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum memorial coins on soil.
hocus-focus / Getty Images

When you invest in cryptocurrency, you face risks such as no legal protection for your money and the potential for scams and hacks. American businessman, Mark Cuban recently became the victim of a crypto scam that cost him $870,000 in tokens he can’t get back. Cuban, who hadn’t accessed his online crypto wallet for several months, told DL News that he believed he fell for a phishing link and downloaded a malicious version of MetaMask.

To avoid becoming a victim and losing your crypto too, you must know how to recognize scams and take steps to monitor and secure your accounts. Here are five ways you can start protecting yourself.

1. Recognize Common Crypto Scams

Crypto scams often involve emails that appear to come from your crypto exchange or online wallet provider. For example, the email might say that your account is locked out for inactivity or too many wrong password attempts, and it might urge you to click a link and provide your login credentials. You might also get an email asking for your online wallet’s secret recovery phrase.

Investing for Everyone

In these cases, the email is from a scammer who will use the information you provide to try to steal your crypto. This makes it crucial to not respond or click on anything and to instead contact your crypto service provider if you suspect there’s an issue.

2. Keep Your Crypto-Related Accounts Secure

To protect against online fraud, set up two-factor authentication if your crypto exchange or hosted wallet supports it. This will help keep a hacker out if they somehow get your username and password. It can also signal that something’s wrong if you end up falling for an imposter site and don’t get the prompt for the second login step.

In addition, use strong passwords that you change periodically and access your crypto-related accounts only on secure devices and networks. Avoid sharing any passwords, recovery phrases or private keys as well.

3. Avoid Falling for Imposters

As seen with Cuban’s experience, imposter crypto apps, websites and extensions are unfortunately becoming more common. While you might receive a link to one from a scammer, Decrypt reported past instances of imposter apps and extensions available even on official platforms such as the Apple App Store and Google Chrome Store.

Investing for Everyone

To keep yourself safe, never click a link that an unknown person sends you. Instead, always go directly to the official crypto service provider’s website. Before you download or log in to anything, verify that the website, extension or app is authentic. MetaMask suggests only using the extension and app links on its website or checking official extension and app stores.

4. Reconsider Your Crypto Storage Practices

Online crypto wallets like MetaMask and Coinbase are convenient since they’re widely accessible and let you easily make transactions. However, their online nature means there’s always the risk that a hacker compromises your account and steals your money.

A much safer alternative is a cold wallet in the form of physical hardware that you purchase and use to store your crypto’s private keys. You can plug it into your device when you want to transfer crypto to an online wallet for use. By using a cold wallet for most of your crypto and keeping that hardware secure, you can reduce your chances of losing your coins.

Investing for Everyone

5. Monitor Your Crypto Transactions Regularly

You should watch your crypto wallet’s transactions frequently so you can detect anything unauthorized as soon as possible. Check if your provider offers account alerts, and if not, look into third-party websites like CryptoCurrency Alerting that offer this feature. You can also keep an eye out for emails about cryptocurrency transfers. If something looks off, contact your online crypto wallet provider right away and secure your remaining crypto.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

10 Metros Where Home Prices Are Falling Most in September 2023

Real Estate

10 Metros Where Home Prices Are Falling Most in September 2023

September 19, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

ChatGPT Was Given $20K To Invest in Stocks and Crypto — Here’s How It Made $2,000 in a Month

Strategy

ChatGPT Was Given $20K To Invest in Stocks and Crypto -- Here's How It Made $2,000 in a Month

September 19, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Legendary QB Fran Tarkenton: 3 Investing Tips I Would Tell My Younger Self To Get Rich Faster

Strategy

Legendary QB Fran Tarkenton: 3 Investing Tips I Would Tell My Younger Self To Get Rich Faster

September 19, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Places Where You Should Buy a Home Before the Market Heats Up This Fall

Real Estate

Places Where You Should Buy a Home Before the Market Heats Up This Fall

September 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

4 Biggest Investing Mistakes That Are Making Other People Rich

Strategy

4 Biggest Investing Mistakes That Are Making Other People Rich

September 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett Says Make Money While You Sleep: Here Are 5 ‘Forever Assets’

Strategy

Warren Buffett Says Make Money While You Sleep: Here Are 5 'Forever Assets'

September 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Agent: 7 Financial Reasons You Should Take Your Time Choosing Your Home

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Agent: 7 Financial Reasons You Should Take Your Time Choosing Your Home

September 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Key Signs You Aren’t Ready To Invest Yet

Strategy

5 Key Signs You Aren't Ready To Invest Yet

September 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Potential Homebuyers: How To Adjust Your Budget Accordingly for a 2023 Home Value Surge of Nearly 6%

Real Estate

Potential Homebuyers: How To Adjust Your Budget Accordingly for a 2023 Home Value Surge of Nearly 6%

September 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

27 Craziest Things That Kill Your Home’s Value

Real Estate

27 Craziest Things That Kill Your Home's Value

September 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities

Real Estate

In Less Than a Decade, You Won't Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities

September 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Biggest Financial Reasons To Turn Down an Offer When Selling a Home

Real Estate

5 Biggest Financial Reasons To Turn Down an Offer When Selling a Home

September 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

3 Things You Must Do When Your Investment Portfolio Declines in Value

Strategy

3 Things You Must Do When Your Investment Portfolio Declines in Value

September 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

6 Ways To Save For a House on an Average Salary

Real Estate

6 Ways To Save For a House on an Average Salary

September 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Don’t Rent an Apartment If It Has Any of These 10 Problems

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Don't Rent an Apartment If It Has Any of These 10 Problems

September 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett Sells $8 Billion Worth of Stock — What This Could Mean For Your Investments

Stocks

Warren Buffett Sells $8 Billion Worth of Stock -- What This Could Mean For Your Investments

September 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

American Hartford Gold is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!