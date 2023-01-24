Live Richer, Season 2, Episode 3: Kevin O’Leary & Howard Marks Talk About How To Leverage Your Investments

This Episode

In this episode, Live Richer Podcast host Jaime Catmull speaks with Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary and Howard Marks about diversifying your investments and experiencing extraordinary returns.

O’Leary and Marks also talk about the power of returns from the stock market and having a diversified portfolio. The duo created their venture Start Engine where users can now shop for ideas and products they like to build a portfolio that works for them.

This episode of the Live Richer podcast is sponsored by Bask Banks.

About the Show

The Live Richer podcast is a space created for people to challenge and manage their ideas of wealth, culture, and money across the world. By exploring money concepts from diverse voices, listeners will be inspired to build better personal money decisions. Bringing you the best personal finance advice to make more, save more, and Live Richer.

Our Host

Jaime Catmull is here to help listeners like you cut through the clutter of personal finance advice that exists today to find the right information to improve your finances. Catmull is an advocate who empowers everyone to tackle the financial questions and obstacles they encounter throughout life. With eight years of experience working in the personal finance space at GOBankingRates, Catmull has amassed an extensive network of financial influencers and experts. Now, she’s tapping that network to get the real scoop on how you can live your best financial life and increase your wealth.

