Live Richer Podcast, Episode 2: Jaspreet Singh Speaks on Building Real Estate Investments, Doubling Your Money and How To Live Richer

This Episode

In this episode of GOBankingRates’ new podcast “Live Richer with Jaime Catmull,” we sit down with Jaspreet Singh a popular YouTuber and founder of the Minority Mindset where his company’s mission is “revolutionizing financial education by making it fun and accessible.” He is a serial entrepreneur, licensed attorney, and has over one million YouTube subscribers.

In this episode, Singh shares real estate investing tips and how to make your investments work for you. “I invest my money in five places. I invest money in real estate, stocks, businesses, cryptocurrency and commodities like physical gold. I invest in real estate because it provides consistent and predictable cash flow. And it also provides legal tax breaks,” he said. To hear more of Singh’s advice, use the player above to select episode 2.

About the Show

The Live Richer podcast is a space created for people to challenge and manage their ideas of wealth, culture, and money across the world. By exploring money concepts from diverse voices, listeners will be inspired to build better personal money decisions. Bringing you the best personal finance advice to make more, save more and Live Richer.

Our Host

Jaime Catmull is here to help listeners like you cut through the clutter of personal finance advice that exists today to find the right information to improve your finances. Catmull is an advocate who empowers everyone to tackle the financial questions and obstacles they encounter throughout life. With eight years of experience working in the personal finance space at GOBankingRates, Catmull has amassed an extensive network of financial influencers and experts. Now, she’s tapping that network to get the real scoop on how you can live your best financial life and increase your wealth.

Where Else You Can Listen

