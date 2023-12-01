Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Real Estate

38% of Homeowners Who Are Renovating Plan To Use a HELOC — Here’s Why

3 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
checking their house insurance.
sturti / Getty Images

Among the many effects of the historically expensive U.S. housing market is what the Urban Institute dubs the “I hate my house, but I love my mortgage” syndrome. That means homeowners who prefer to buy a new home are running up against a tidal wave of high prices, low inventory and rising mortgage rates that prevent them from doing so. But because many have also locked in low mortgage rates on their current homes, staying put suddenly seems like an attractive option.

For these homeowners, one way to get over the “hate” is to renovate their homes to give them a different look and feel. A large percentage of homeowners are doing that – and many are turning to home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) or home equity loans (HE Loans) to finance renovations, according to a new survey from TD Bank.

The online survey of 1,810 U.S. homeowners, conducted in the fall and released in mid-November, found that more than one-third (38%) of homeowners who are renovating in the next two years are either using or plan to use a HELOC or HE Loan. More than half (57%) of respondents who never had a HELOC or HE Loan said they are likely to apply for one in the next 18 months – a gain of 9% from 2022.

HELOCs provide a way to tap into your home equity for renovations and upgrades that can either make your home a better place to live or boost its value on the open market. The good news is, rising home values have lifted home equity across the United States.

Investing for Everyone

The vast majority of survey respondents (83%) believe their home equity has increased within the last year. TD Bank cited a recent Black Knight report showing that the average U.S. homeowner had $199,000 in home equity as of June 2023, which represented a gain of $14,000 from the first quarter of the year.

“Home equity continues to be one of the more affordable ways that current homeowners can access funds to improve the condition of their home and increase its value,” Jon Giles, TD Bank’s Head of Real Estate Secured Lending Strategy & Support, said in a news release. “What’s most important is to borrow responsibly for things like renovations, education costs, large home purchases or debt consolidation – ensuring the money is used to benefit a homeowner’s overall financial position.”

Despite rising costs for labor and materials, home renovations are a big business in 2023. The TD Bank survey found that more than two-thirds (69%) of homeowners are currently renovating or plan to renovate their home in the next two years. Here are some of the main reasons cited:

  • Cosmetic improvements (43% of respondents)
  • Improve the qualify of outdoor space (43%)
  • Make the home more eco-friendly (29%)
  • Add key features (28%)

In terms of which rooms people want to renovate, the kitchen (54%) and bathroom (54%) tied for top honors, followed by the living room (38%).

These renovations don’t mean all homeowners are sticking around their current homes, however. The TD Bank survey revealed that 11% of renovators are taking on projects with the intent to sell, while one-third plan to move out within five years.

Investing for Everyone

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More About Investing

Related Content

Cheapest Places To Buy a Home in Every State

Real Estate

Cheapest Places To Buy a Home in Every State

November 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Avoid Costly Surprise Home Repairs With These Holiday Safety Tips

Real Estate

Avoid Costly Surprise Home Repairs With These Holiday Safety Tips

November 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Boomers Secure Generational Wealth by Transferring Property to Kids

Real Estate

Boomers Secure Generational Wealth by Transferring Property to Kids

November 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Why Millennials Are Making These 5 Home Renovations in 2023

Real Estate

Why Millennials Are Making These 5 Home Renovations in 2023

November 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Buying a Vacation Home? Check Out These 5 Affordable Islands in the Caribbean

Real Estate

Buying a Vacation Home? Check Out These 5 Affordable Islands in the Caribbean

November 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

3 Lessons From Canadian Housing Crisis That Can Be Used To Bolster US Real Estate Struggles

Real Estate

3 Lessons From Canadian Housing Crisis That Can Be Used To Bolster US Real Estate Struggles

November 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in America — 5 Are in Florida

Real Estate

The 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in America -- 5 Are in Florida

November 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Money Moves You Should Absolutely Make as a First-Year Homeowner

Real Estate

7 Money Moves You Should Absolutely Make as a First-Year Homeowner

November 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Professional Real Estate Investor: These Are the 5 Markets I’m Predicting Will Be Huge in 2024

Real Estate

I'm a Professional Real Estate Investor: These Are the 5 Markets I'm Predicting Will Be Huge in 2024

November 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Much It Costs To Buy a Home in the 25 Fastest-Growing Wealthy Suburbs in America

Real Estate

How Much It Costs To Buy a Home in the 25 Fastest-Growing Wealthy Suburbs in America

November 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Real Estate: Housing Prices Are Up 6.6% Since January — Will Trend Continue in 2024?

Real Estate

Real Estate: Housing Prices Are Up 6.6% Since January -- Will Trend Continue in 2024?

November 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Kevin O’Leary Says a Coming Real Estate Collapse Will Lead to ‘Chaos’ — Here’s What You Need To Know

Real Estate

Kevin O'Leary Says a Coming Real Estate Collapse Will Lead to 'Chaos' -- Here's What You Need To Know

November 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

USDA Mortgage Loan Program Widens Footprint — Here Are 15 Cities You Can Get 100% Financing

Real Estate

USDA Mortgage Loan Program Widens Footprint -- Here Are 15 Cities You Can Get 100% Financing

November 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Safest and Cheapest Cities to Live in the South

Real Estate

7 Safest and Cheapest Cities to Live in the South

November 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Why You Should Pay Off Your Mortgage Early

Real Estate

Dave Ramsey: Why You Should Pay Off Your Mortgage Early

November 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Report Finds Rising Prices for Home Maintenance Has Cost 50% of Homeowners $3,000+ in 2023 — Expect a Similar Number in 2024

Real Estate

Report Finds Rising Prices for Home Maintenance Has Cost 50% of Homeowners $3,000+ in 2023 -- Expect a Similar Number in 2024

November 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!