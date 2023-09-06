Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Real Estate

5 Questions To Ask Yourself To Determine if You’re Ready To Invest in a Rental Property

4 min Read
By Dawn Allcot
Real estate agent showing a mature couple a new house.
courtneyk / Getty Images

Rental prices have been rising in major cities like New York, making it a good time to get into rental investments. Even in suburban and rural areas, where most rentals may be single family or two-family homes, rent prices continue to climb, year-over-year, according to statistics at Rent.com. Some states where rent is rising the most include South Dakota, Mississippi, Iowa, New York, Michigan and Indiana, all showing year-over-year increases of more than 8%.

Is now a good time to enter the rental property market as a landlord? As with any investment, the decision is not without risk. And it’s a personal choice that depends not just on market conditions, but on your own financial situation and mindset.

Ask yourself these questions before you start shopping for your first rental property.

Do you have the down payment and meet other requirements to invest?  

First-time homebuyers for a primary residence can often secure a mortgage with 0% to 5% down. But investment property mortgages typically need 15% to 25% down, plus closing costs. Unless you have a lump sum of cash and want to buy a property outright — you’ll need the funds — plus you’ll have to meet mortgage qualifications.

Investing for Everyone

Typically, lenders want to see a minimum credit score of 620, with 740 preferred for the lowest interest rates. You should have a debt-to-income ratio (including your primary mortgage and any other debt) of 45% maximum, according to Radius Financial Group. That could mean you’ll want to pay down higher interest debt before investing.  

Can you pay expenses even if the property goes without tenants for a time?

Even if you don’t rent the property right away, you’re still on the hook for expenses, including the mortgage, taxes, insurance and utilities. Experts recommend having three to six months’ worth of mortgage payments in the bank for your rental. Monthly expenses typically total 50% of what you’ll make in rent.

Do you understand — or are you willing to research — landlord/tenant laws in your state?

When you have tenants who fail to pay their rent, you might be in a sticky situation. Eviction laws, as well as other aspects of the tenant / landlord relationship, vary by state. Do you understand the laws in your state? Or are you willing to learn or hire a lawyer to walk you through what you need to know?

Are you ready to be a property manager — or do you have the extra money to hire one?

Landlords wear many hats, and one of these is as a property manager. If the toilet breaks in the middle of the night — or worse, the heat or AC — it’s your responsibility to fix it in a timely manner.

Investing for Everyone

Do you have the handy man skills required? Or are you willing to pay the money to hire contractors?

Similarly, do you have the time, knowledge, and people skills to be a property manager? Or can you spend the extra money, which would come out of your profits, to hire someone to manage the property for you?

How much time do you have available to devote to rental property investments?

Beyond dealing with tenants, and managing the property, there’s a lot that goes into being a landlord. You must learn how to market properties, understand small business accounting to manage your finances, and, of course, pick the right homes to rent in the first place.

While you can hire people to help in every aspect of rental investments, there is still a learning curve for first time investors.

However, rental property investments can make a good second career, provide added income during retirement, or be a fulfilling first or second job. You just need to go into the endeavor with a willingness to learn and use the resources available to you.

Investing for Everyone

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Young Baby Boomers Are Most Likely To Think They Won’t Ever Be Able To Buy a Home: Here’s Why

Real Estate

Young Baby Boomers Are Most Likely To Think They Won't Ever Be Able To Buy a Home: Here's Why

September 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Real Estate Transfer: Baby Boomers Secure Generational Wealth by Transferring Property to Children

Real Estate

Real Estate Transfer: Baby Boomers Secure Generational Wealth by Transferring Property to Children

September 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Buying Real Estate To Create Passive Income? Avoid These 3 Mistakes That Could Lose You Money

Real Estate

Buying Real Estate To Create Passive Income? Avoid These 3 Mistakes That Could Lose You Money

September 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Millionaires Are Moving: 5 Places They’re Going and Why

Real Estate

Millionaires Are Moving: 5 Places They're Going and Why

September 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Buy Real Estate in These 10 Cities To Be Rich in 10 Years

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Buy Real Estate in These 10 Cities To Be Rich in 10 Years

September 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: 9 Ways To Save For a Down Payment While Renting

Real Estate

Dave Ramsey: 9 Ways To Save For a Down Payment While Renting

September 01, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Real Estate Investing Guru David Greene: Here’s Where You Should Be Buying Property for Long-Term Wealth

Real Estate

Real Estate Investing Guru David Greene: Here's Where You Should Be Buying Property for Long-Term Wealth

September 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Real Estate Agents Say: Buy Property in These 5 States To Be Rich in 5 Years

Real Estate

Real Estate Agents Say: Buy Property in These 5 States To Be Rich in 5 Years

September 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Cities Where Home Prices Are Falling Most in 2023

Real Estate

10 Cities Where Home Prices Are Falling Most in 2023

September 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

7 Cities Where People Could Be Offloading Their Vacation Rentals

Real Estate

7 Cities Where People Could Be Offloading Their Vacation Rentals

September 01, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Barbara Corcoran Says Housing Prices ‘Are Going To Go Through The Roof’: Here’s When

Real Estate

Barbara Corcoran Says Housing Prices 'Are Going To Go Through The Roof': Here's When

September 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: 1 in 4 Americans Expect To Take Over 5 Years To Save for a Home

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: 1 in 4 Americans Expect To Take Over 5 Years To Save for a Home

September 01, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Could You Afford a Vacation Home in Europe? Check Out the Prices in These 8 Cities

Real Estate

Could You Afford a Vacation Home in Europe? Check Out the Prices in These 8 Cities

September 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Why Buying Property in These Vacation Destinations Could Be a Great Investment

Real Estate

Why Buying Property in These Vacation Destinations Could Be a Great Investment

September 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Affordable Up-and-Coming US Locations To Buy Vacation Property in 2023

Real Estate

5 Affordable Up-and-Coming US Locations To Buy Vacation Property in 2023

September 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

15 Cities Where Houses Are Best Bargains Right Now

Real Estate

15 Cities Where Houses Are Best Bargains Right Now

September 01, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!