8 Cheapest and Safest Places to Live in Texas

Texas, the second-largest state in the U.S., offers a diverse range of living environments, from bustling urban centers to serene rural towns. For those looking to relocate within the Lone Star State, affordability and safety are often top priorities. Here are some of the safest and most budget-friendly places to call home in Texas.

1. Pflugerville

Located just north of Austin, Pflugerville is a small city that boasts a high quality of life at a relatively low cost. The city has a suburban feel, with plenty of parks, trails, and community events. Its proximity to Austin allows residents to enjoy the amenities of a big city without the high living costs. The crime rate in Pflugerville is significantly lower than the national average, making it a safe choice for families and singles alike.

2. Denton

Home to the University of North Texas, Denton offers a unique blend of college-town vibrancy and small-town tranquility. The cost of living in Denton is reasonable, especially considering the cultural amenities available, including a bustling music scene and numerous local festivals. Safety is a top priority for the city, with various initiatives in place to maintain a low crime rate.

3. Round Rock

Round Rock, situated north of Austin, is known for its excellent public schools, making it an ideal location for families. The cost of living here is affordable, and the city has a reputation for being one of the safest in Texas. Round Rock is also home to major employers, reducing the need for long commutes.

4. Cedar Park

Another suburb of Austin, Cedar Park offers a peaceful residential environment with the perks of city life within reach. The cost of living is lower than in Austin, and the community places a strong emphasis on safety, with crime rates well below the national average. Cedar Park is also known for its excellent schools and family-friendly atmosphere.

5. League City

Located in the Greater Houston area, League City is a coastal town known for its low cost of living and safe neighborhoods. The town offers a variety of recreational activities, including access to beautiful lakes and parks. It’s an excellent choice for those who appreciate outdoor activities while living in a safe and affordable community.

6. Wylie

Wylie, in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, is a rapidly growing city that has managed to maintain its small-town charm. The cost of living here is reasonable, and the city has a strong commitment to safety, with low crime rates. Wylie’s community-centric approach makes it a great place for families and individuals seeking a tight-knit community feel.

7. El Paso

El Paso, located in West Texas, stands out for its incredibly low cost of living and high level of safety, particularly when compared to other cities of its size. The city offers a rich cultural heritage, diverse communities, and a range of outdoor activities, all within a safe and affordable setting.

8. Frisco

Frisco, part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, is known for its rapid growth and development. Despite this, it has managed to keep the cost of living reasonable and maintain high safety standards. Frisco offers a mix of suburban and urban lifestyles, with a variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

The Bottom Line

Texas offers many options for those seeking a safe and affordable place to live. Whether you prefer the suburban tranquility of Pflugerville or the vibrant college atmosphere of Denton, there’s a Texas town that can meet your needs. With its diverse landscape and communities, Texas continues to be an attractive destination for people from all walks of life.

