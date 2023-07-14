Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Real Estate

99% of Housing Markets Saw Prices Increase in May 2023 — What Does That Mean for You?

2 min Read
By Nicole Spector
Unrecognizable person looks for home using mobile app stock photo
SDI Productions / iStock.com

See Our Best Picks

At the end of 2022 and early into 2023, there was some expectation that home prices would drop this year, in part because of skyrocketing interest rates. For a while, prices did fall, but new data suggests that there’s actually been a spike in home prices nearly everywhere in the U.S.

Mortgage software provider Black Knight tracked the 100 largest housing markets and noted just one month-over-month home price decline in May. The other 99 markets saw a home price increase, according to reporting by Fortune. The main force driving home prices up is a persistent lack of inventory. There are simply not enough homes on the market.

“Though demand has suffered under the weight of home affordability at near 37-year lows, the persistent lack of available inventory continues to push home prices higher this spring, despite Fed efforts to cool the market by raising rates,” Andy Walden, VP of enterprise research strategy at Black Knight, told Fortune.

Fortune reported that, based on Black Knight’s analysis, the largest one-month gains were in Midwestern and East Coast markets including Madison (+1.65%), Hartford (+1.58%), Milwaukee (+1.41%), New Haven (+1.37%), Bridgeport, Conn. (+1.28%), and Allentown, Pa. (+1.25%). The only large housing market that saw a decline in home prices was Austin (-0.33%).

Investing for Everyone

According to Black Knight’s analysis, as reported by Fortune, the housing markets where home prices are down the most since the pandemic peak include places like Austin (-13.78%); Boise (-9.78%); Phoenix (-9.58%); San Francisco (-9.28%); Las Vegas (-8.71%); Seattle (-8.51%); Ogden, Utah (-7.78%); and Provo, Utah (-7.51%).

That these locations are seeing a drop in costs is encouraging, but these dips do not offset the dramatic spikes seen in 2022. For example, in 2022, home prices in Phoenix were +14.2% year over year, according to Fortune Builders.

So, what does this all mean for prospective homeowners? Even experts seem stymied. It’s a new phenomenon.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen it this bad,” Becky Koladis, a real estate agent in Hartford for 23 years, told Time. “There’s just not a lot to choose from.”

Low inventory mixed with high prices and steep mortgage rates ultimately makes house hunting an even more challenging process than ever.

More From GOBankingRates

Investing for Everyone

Related Content

Housing Market Crash Averted? Perhaps — But Not So Fast, Experts Say

Real Estate

Housing Market Crash Averted? Perhaps -- But Not So Fast, Experts Say

July 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Real Estate Agents Say: Buy Property in These 5 States To Be Rich in 5 Years

Real Estate

Real Estate Agents Say: Buy Property in These 5 States To Be Rich in 5 Years

July 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Millennials and Gen Z: Should You Own a House by Now?

Real Estate

Millennials and Gen Z: Should You Own a House by Now?

July 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

20 Places in California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted

Real Estate

20 Places in California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted

July 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023 Patterns Have Normalized — What Buyers and Sellers Should Know for the Seasons Ahead

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023 Patterns Have Normalized -- What Buyers and Sellers Should Know for the Seasons Ahead

July 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

US Home Values Hit $350,000 As Prices Increase for Fourth Straight Month, New Zillow Report Shows

Real Estate

US Home Values Hit $350,000 As Prices Increase for Fourth Straight Month, New Zillow Report Shows

July 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Things Your Real Estate Agent Should Be Telling You About Home Buying

Real Estate

8 Things Your Real Estate Agent Should Be Telling You About Home Buying

July 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Real Estate Transfer: Baby Boomers Secure Generational Wealth by Transferring Property to Children

Real Estate

Real Estate Transfer: Baby Boomers Secure Generational Wealth by Transferring Property to Children

July 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

9 Inexpensive Tips To Fix Up Your Home and Sell Fast

Real Estate

9 Inexpensive Tips To Fix Up Your Home and Sell Fast

July 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: 30 Cities Where the Cost of Housing Has Eclipsed the Average Salary

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: 30 Cities Where the Cost of Housing Has Eclipsed the Average Salary

July 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

What Is the ‘Extend and Pretend’ Real Estate Strategy?

Real Estate

What Is the 'Extend and Pretend' Real Estate Strategy?

July 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

AI and the Housing Market: How To Use AI To Find the Best Time To Buy a Home in 2023

Real Estate

AI and the Housing Market: How To Use AI To Find the Best Time To Buy a Home in 2023

July 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: Prices Are Now So High That Banks Are Losing Money on Mortgages

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: Prices Are Now So High That Banks Are Losing Money on Mortgages

July 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Agent With 15 Airbnbs: Here Are 4 Tips for Earning Income Through Properties

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Agent With 15 Airbnbs: Here Are 4 Tips for Earning Income Through Properties

July 10, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How To Protect Your Real Estate From the Squatter Crisis

Real Estate

How To Protect Your Real Estate From the Squatter Crisis

July 10, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Here Are 7 Things Other Realtors Don’t Want You To Know

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Here Are 7 Things Other Realtors Don't Want You To Know

July 09, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!