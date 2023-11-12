Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Real Estate

Barbara Corcoran: Her Biggest Pieces of Real Estate Advice for 2024

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
White house with red roof
Jacques Bopp / Unsplash

Barbara Corcoran, a real estate entrepreneur, investor, and television personality, has achieved great success in the industry. With her vast experience and expertise, Corcoran has provided valuable advice to aspiring real estate professionals.

As we step into 2024, it’s essential to take note of her biggest pieces of real estate advice to navigate the ever-changing market. Here are some of her best tips.

1. Adapt to Technological Advancements

Embracing technology is crucial for success in the real estate industry. Corcoran advises aspiring professionals to keep up with the latest technological advancements and leverage them to streamline their processes. From utilizing virtual tours and 3D property walkthroughs to implementing data analytics for market insights, technology can provide a competitive edge.

2. Build a Strong Network

Networking plays a vital role in the real estate industry. Corcoran emphasizes the importance of building and nurturing a strong network of contacts, including potential clients, investors, and fellow professionals. Attending industry events, joining real estate associations, and actively engaging with peers on social media platforms can help expand your network and open doors to new opportunities.

Investing for Everyone

3. Focus on Continuous Learning

To thrive in the real estate industry, Corcoran suggests adopting a growth mindset and investing in continuous learning. Staying updated with market trends, industry regulations, and emerging practices is essential. Reading books, attending seminars, and participating in online courses or workshops can enhance your knowledge and expertise, making you a trusted resource for clients and investors.

4. Develop Strong Negotiation Skills

Negotiation is a fundamental skill in real estate transactions. Corcoran advises professionals to hone their negotiation skills to secure favorable deals for their clients. Understanding the needs and motivations of all parties involved, researching market data, and effectively communicating your value proposition are key elements of successful negotiations. Developing these skills can significantly impact your ability to close deals and achieve favorable outcomes.

5. Embrace Sustainable Practices

In recent years, sustainability has become a significant consideration in the real estate industry. Corcoran advocates for embracing sustainable practices and incorporating environmentally friendly features in property development and management. From energy-efficient appliances and green building materials to implementing recycling programs, sustainability not only benefits the environment but also attracts environmentally conscious buyers and investors.

The Takeaway

Corcoran’s success in the real estate industry stems from her years of experience and keen insights. By adapting to technology, building a strong network, pursuing continuous learning, honing negotiation skills, and embracing sustainability, you can position yourself for success in the ever-evolving real estate landscape. With Corcoran’s advice as your guide, you can make informed decisions and achieve remarkable results in the coming year and beyond.

Investing for Everyone

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities

Real Estate

In Less Than a Decade, You Won't Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities

November 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

‘Rich Dad’ Robert Kiyosaki Says Your House Is Not An Asset: Why Your Home Isn’t a Ticket To a Secure Retirement

Real Estate

'Rich Dad' Robert Kiyosaki Says Your House Is Not An Asset: Why Your Home Isn't a Ticket To a Secure Retirement

November 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Don’t Rent an Apartment If It Has Any of These 10 Problems

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Don't Rent an Apartment If It Has Any of These 10 Problems

November 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Cities Where Home Prices Are Falling Most in 2023

Real Estate

10 Cities Where Home Prices Are Falling Most in 2023

November 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Average Cost of Rent in Every State

Real Estate

The Average Cost of Rent in Every State

November 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Robert Kiyosaki: How To Get Rich in Real Estate

Real Estate

Robert Kiyosaki: How To Get Rich in Real Estate

November 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

20 US Cities Where You Can Safely and Affordably Live Downtown

Real Estate

20 US Cities Where You Can Safely and Affordably Live Downtown

November 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Real Estate: Mortgage Rates Finally Drop — Will It Be Better To Buy a House at Thanksgiving or Christmas?

Real Estate

Real Estate: Mortgage Rates Finally Drop -- Will It Be Better To Buy a House at Thanksgiving or Christmas?

November 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Kevin O’Leary Says a Coming Real Estate Collapse Will Lead to ‘Chaos’ — Here’s What You Need To Know

Real Estate

Kevin O'Leary Says a Coming Real Estate Collapse Will Lead to 'Chaos' -- Here's What You Need To Know

November 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: Avoid Buying a Home in These 10 Places If You Want It To Gain Value

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: Avoid Buying a Home in These 10 Places If You Want It To Gain Value

November 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The County With the Most Affordable Real Estate in Every State

Real Estate

The County With the Most Affordable Real Estate in Every State

November 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: 7 Major Cities Where the Best Time To Buy Is Fast Approaching

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: 7 Major Cities Where the Best Time To Buy Is Fast Approaching

November 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: Here’s the Average Home Price in Every State

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: Here's the Average Home Price in Every State

November 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

11 Affordable Places to Own Your Dream Secluded Cabin

Real Estate

11 Affordable Places to Own Your Dream Secluded Cabin

November 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

This Florida City Is One of the Top Housing Markets of 2023: Should You Move Here?

Real Estate

This Florida City Is One of the Top Housing Markets of 2023: Should You Move Here?

November 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

15 Cheapest, Safest Places To Live in the US

Real Estate

15 Cheapest, Safest Places To Live in the US

November 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!