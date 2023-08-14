Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Real Estate

Why Homeowners Can’t Move — How Low Borrowing Costs Could Hurt You

2 min Read
By Nicole Spector
Frustrated concerned young couple calculating overspend budget, doing paperwork job at laptop, talking about financial problems, insurance, mortgage, fees, loan conditions, bankruptcy, economic inflation.
valentinrussanov / Getty Images

One of the biggest problems in today’s housing market is the inventory shortage, with demand far outstripping supply. Factoring into this problem is the fact that many homeowners don’t want to give up the low interest rates they locked in with their current homes.

As Paulina Cachero put it for Bloomberg, homeowners are stuck in a holding pattern. If they put their home on the market, they may get more than what they paid for it, but they’ll also be cornered into purchasing a new home at a higher rate. According to data compiled by Credible and reported by Fox Business, these are current mortgage rates as of Aug. 11:

  • 30-year fixed mortgage rates: 8.000%
  • 20-year fixed mortgage rates: 8.125%
  • 15-year fixed mortgage rates: 6.125%
  • 10-year fixed mortgage rates: 6.125%

Ninety percent of U.S. homeowners with mortgages have an interest rate below 6%, according to a June report from Redfin Corp. Therefore, even those who want to move may feel stuck in place right now, knowing potential savings could be curbed by current towering interest rates.

The burning question not only for prospective buyers but also prospective sellers is, “When will mortgage rates go down?

It doesn’t look like that will be anytime soon. According to the latest monthly Housing Forecast from Fannie Mae published in July, the average 30-year fixed rate will be at 6.8% during Q3 2023 and nudge down to 6.6% by the end of the year. Mortgage rates aren’t expected to creep below 6% until Q4 2024.

Investing for Everyone

So what should homeowners itching to sell do until interest rates cool down? Unfortunately, they may have to do what so many hopeful homebuyers are forced to do: wait it out.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Housing Market 2023: 3 States Hurt Most by Climate Change

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: 3 States Hurt Most by Climate Change

August 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

These 9 Federal Income Tax Breaks Can Make the Cost of Owning a Home More Affordable

Real Estate

These 9 Federal Income Tax Breaks Can Make the Cost of Owning a Home More Affordable

August 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Real Estate Transfer: Baby Boomers Secure Generational Wealth by Transferring Property to Children

Real Estate

Real Estate Transfer: Baby Boomers Secure Generational Wealth by Transferring Property to Children

August 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Florida Retirees: Could New Property Law Make It Impossible To Buy Your Dream Home?

Real Estate

Florida Retirees: Could New Property Law Make It Impossible To Buy Your Dream Home?

August 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Real Estate Investing Guru David Greene: Here’s Where You Should Be Buying Property for Long-Term Wealth

Real Estate

Real Estate Investing Guru David Greene: Here's Where You Should Be Buying Property for Long-Term Wealth

August 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Barbara Corcoran Says Housing Prices ‘Are Going To Go Through The Roof’: Here’s When

Real Estate

Barbara Corcoran Says Housing Prices 'Are Going To Go Through The Roof': Here's When

August 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Not Just Florida and California — You Could Pay Up to 35% More on Home Insurance in These 4 States

Real Estate

Not Just Florida and California -- You Could Pay Up to 35% More on Home Insurance in These 4 States

August 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 Affordable Up-and-Coming US Locations To Buy Vacation Property in 2023

Real Estate

5 Affordable Up-and-Coming US Locations To Buy Vacation Property in 2023

August 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

9 Real Estate Investing Mistakes That Can Cost You Big Money

Real Estate

9 Real Estate Investing Mistakes That Can Cost You Big Money

August 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Want To Buy a House? Dave Ramsey Says This Is How To Tell Whether You’re Ready

Real Estate

Want To Buy a House? Dave Ramsey Says This Is How To Tell Whether You're Ready

August 10, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

11 Key Signs Your Home Will Hold Its Value

Real Estate

11 Key Signs Your Home Will Hold Its Value

August 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Is Being an AirBnb Host Still Profitable? What You Need to Know

Real Estate

Is Being an AirBnb Host Still Profitable? What You Need to Know

August 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How Foreign Buyers’ Lower Interest in the US Affects Your Housing Market

Real Estate

How Foreign Buyers' Lower Interest in the US Affects Your Housing Market

August 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: Avoid Buying a Home in These 10 Places If You Want It To Gain Value

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: Avoid Buying a Home in These 10 Places If You Want It To Gain Value

August 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Top Real Estate Agent: Here Are the 4 Most Unexpected Housing Market Trends for 2024

Real Estate

I'm a Top Real Estate Agent: Here Are the 4 Most Unexpected Housing Market Trends for 2024

August 10, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

4 Ways Costco Can Save You Money When You Buy a House

Real Estate

4 Ways Costco Can Save You Money When You Buy a House

August 10, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!