Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Real Estate

4 Places Abroad Where You Can Buy a Home for $1

4 min Read
By Adam Palasciano
Old house on Keem Beach on Achill Island in Ireland.
Martin Diebel / Getty Images

In some parts of Europe, governments allow people to purchase abandoned homes in typically remote locations for as little as $1. Dispatches Europe reported that the reason for this initiative is that working-age people continue to leave small towns and villages in rural Europe. As a result, they leave behind houses that don’t appeal to today’s buyers.

In an effort to revitalize these areas, the $1 house trend continues to grow as more countries are offering the program to prospective buyers. Four countries in particular have become some of the most notorious.

Four Countries Where You Can Find Many $1 Homes

Italy

Dispatches Europe explains that Italy’s overall population decreased by a staggering 384,000 in 2020. This was the largest decrease in more than 100 years. While there are thousands of houses available throughout the country, the majority are in poor condition and most towns sell them to interested buyers for the price of 1 euro, with auction prices tending to be elevated. Homes are so cheap, some people are even buying two.

There is a catch though: buyers are required to invest significantly in the rehabilitation of the home. This doesn’t include additional fees for taxes, the cost of connecting to local utilities, or real estate agents commissions. It’s reported that it’s common for the new owners to have spent roughly 30,000 euros on homes that generally only have about 700 square feet of space.

Investing for Everyone

France

France isn’t the first country to offer 1 euro homes for sale, but you’ll be able to find decently sized homes (about 1,000 square feet) up for sale for the price of 1 euro.

Similarly to Italy, this program is designed to bring people back into remote villages where most original inhabitants have moved to cities and other large urban areas for more opportunities. In some areas of France, like Saint-Amand-Montrond, there is a requirement that you actually have to live in the house, start renovations within 6 months of purchase, and have a plan to complete the work within two years. To add, you aren’t allowed to use the home as a rental or Airbnb property to earn income.

Croatia

Legrad, a village in northern Croatia on the border with Hungary, has started selling abandoned houses for 1 kuna, the equivalent of $0.16. As of mid-2021, the town had listed 19 homes for sale. So far, 17 of the homes have sold. Before you can score a house in Legrad, you must be financially stable and at least 40 years old. Additionally, you’ll need to commit to staying for a minimum of 15 years. It’s not specifically indicated that you have to live in this Croatian rural village for 15 years, just that you need to keep owning the property for that long. To sweeten the deal, Ivan Sabolic, Legrad’s mayor, says the town will cover 20% of home renovation costs, which equates to 35,000 kunas or about 5,000 euros.

Investing for Everyone

Ireland

The Republic of Ireland is following in the footsteps of some of its European counterparts. In an effort to repopulate its rural wind-swept islands, “Ireland will pay you (pounds, dollars, euros) to move to a remote island,” explained Dispatches Europe. The country will even offer grants to move to rural islands.

What’s the reason Ireland is willing to pay you to move? It’s because so few people want to live in remote and distant areas of the country. Connections to the mainland from Irish islands are challenging, often contingent on weather patterns and tides.

“Our Living Islands” is Ireland’s 10-year initiative to repopulate about 30 islands. In the June 2023 announcement, it was shared that the republic’s government will pay up to 84,000 euros if you buy an old, dilapidated, abandoned property located on one of these remote islands and restore the home.

It’s worth noting that if you’re not an Irish citizen, you’ll have to apply for a long-term residency scheme as per Irish immigration laws.

The $1 home trend continues to grow with remote work and digital nomadism that took shape since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic is here to stay. If you’re feeling adventurous and looking for a fresh start, you love to travel far and wide, or it’s your time to retire and you’re looking for new life experiences, then the $1 home could be for you.

Investing for Everyone

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

‘Rich Dad’ Robert Kiyosaki Says Your House Is Not An Asset: Why Your Home Isn’t a Ticket To a Secure Retirement

Real Estate

'Rich Dad' Robert Kiyosaki Says Your House Is Not An Asset: Why Your Home Isn't a Ticket To a Secure Retirement

November 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Don’t Rent an Apartment If It Has Any of These 10 Problems

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Don't Rent an Apartment If It Has Any of These 10 Problems

November 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Cities Where Home Prices Are Falling Most in 2023

Real Estate

10 Cities Where Home Prices Are Falling Most in 2023

November 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

The Average Cost of Rent in Every State

Real Estate

The Average Cost of Rent in Every State

November 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Robert Kiyosaki: How To Get Rich in Real Estate

Real Estate

Robert Kiyosaki: How To Get Rich in Real Estate

November 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

20 US Cities Where You Can Safely and Affordably Live Downtown

Real Estate

20 US Cities Where You Can Safely and Affordably Live Downtown

November 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Real Estate: Mortgage Rates Finally Drop — Will It Be Better To Buy a House at Thanksgiving or Christmas?

Real Estate

Real Estate: Mortgage Rates Finally Drop -- Will It Be Better To Buy a House at Thanksgiving or Christmas?

November 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Kevin O’Leary Says a Coming Real Estate Collapse Will Lead to ‘Chaos’ — Here’s What You Need To Know

Real Estate

Kevin O'Leary Says a Coming Real Estate Collapse Will Lead to 'Chaos' -- Here's What You Need To Know

November 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: Avoid Buying a Home in These 10 Places If You Want It To Gain Value

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: Avoid Buying a Home in These 10 Places If You Want It To Gain Value

November 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

The County With the Most Affordable Real Estate in Every State

Real Estate

The County With the Most Affordable Real Estate in Every State

November 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: 7 Major Cities Where the Best Time To Buy Is Fast Approaching

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: 7 Major Cities Where the Best Time To Buy Is Fast Approaching

November 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: Here’s the Average Home Price in Every State

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: Here's the Average Home Price in Every State

November 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

11 Affordable Places to Own Your Dream Secluded Cabin

Real Estate

11 Affordable Places to Own Your Dream Secluded Cabin

November 08, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

This Florida City Is One of the Top Housing Markets of 2023: Should You Move Here?

Real Estate

This Florida City Is One of the Top Housing Markets of 2023: Should You Move Here?

November 08, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

15 Cheapest, Safest Places To Live in the US

Real Estate

15 Cheapest, Safest Places To Live in the US

November 08, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Things You Must Do When You Decide To Sell Your House

Real Estate

8 Things You Must Do When You Decide To Sell Your House

November 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!