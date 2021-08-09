9 Places Giving Away Land or Money To Move There

If you’ve joined the remote-work revolution, you might have the opportunity to move wherever you want for the first time in your career.

If you’re looking for a change of pace in a brand-new place, but you don’t know how you could possibly afford to relocate, consider the fact that there are destinations around the country and world that want your company so badly that they’ll give you land, a home and/or big piles of cash to make you a member of their community. Meet the towns, cities, states and countries that will give you property, money or both to become one of them.