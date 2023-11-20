Ramit Sethi: Why He Doesn’t Own a Home Even Though He’s a Multi-Millionaire

©Ramit Sethi

Ramit Sethi, a multi-millionaire, is an anomaly in the world of wealth where owning property is often seen as a hallmark of financial success. Sethi, however, challenges this traditional view, emphasizing that owning a home is not always the wisest investment. Here’s what the I Will Teach You To Be Rich author had to say about not owning a home.

The Rising Cost of Homeownership

Sethi argues that the American dream of homeownership, often depicted as a single-family home with a white picket fence, is a product of decades of marketing, particularly by the National Association of Realtors.

Historically, the cost of a house used to be around 2.5 times the annual income, with buyers typically putting down 20% and keeping monthly payments below 30% of their gross income, says Sethi during an episode of his show.

Today, the scenario is drastically different, with people buying homes at much higher multiples of their salaries, often with minimal down payments. This shift in market trends and financial strategies leads Sethi to caution against purchasing properties one cannot afford.

Debunking Homeownership Myths

Sethi discusses four main myths surrounding homeownership. The first myth is that real estate prices always go up, a belief debunked by the 2008 recession. The second is the assumption that a home’s value doubles every 10 years, disregarding the “phantom costs” such as maintenance, taxes, and insurance.

The third myth involves leverage in real estate investments, which can be a double-edged sword. Finally, the fourth myth concerns the benefits of mortgage interest tax deductions, which often do not compensate for the high costs of owning a home.

The Importance of Running the Numbers

Sethi emphasizes the importance of running the numbers before making a purchase. The common belief that renting is akin to throwing money away is challenged, with Sethi illustrating that in cities with a high cost of living, it often makes more sense to rent than buy.

For instance, in New York City, the cost of owning a property could be significantly higher than renting an equivalent space. Sethi advocates for renting and investing the difference, often leading to greater financial gains without the burden of ownership costs.

Viewing Property as a Purchase, Not Investment

A key piece of advice from Sethi is to treat buying a house primarily as a purchase rather than an investment. He points out the risks associated with treating a house as the biggest investment and the relatively poor returns on real estate for individual investors. Sethi suggests diversifying investments, starting with 401(k)s and index funds, and considering property as an investment only as part of a well-diversified portfolio.

When Is Buying a House a Good Idea?

Despite his stance, Sethi doesn’t entirely dismiss the idea of owning a home. He plans to buy a house someday, acknowledging it as a personal choice rather than a purely financial one. He proposes five critical questions to consider before purchasing a home, focusing on long-term residency, affordability in terms of gross income, the ability to save for a down payment, understanding of market fluctuations, and excitement about purchasing a house.

The Bottom Line

Sethi takes a practical approach to homeownership. He emphasizes informed decision-making, challenges conventional wisdom, and advocates for a more nuanced understanding of the true costs and benefits of owning a home. Sethi says the decision to rent or buy should align with your broader financial goals and lifestyle preferences, rather than being swayed by societal pressures or outdated notions of success.

