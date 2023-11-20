Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Real Estate

Ramit Sethi: Why He Doesn’t Own a Home Even Though He’s a Multi-Millionaire

4 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
©Ramit Sethi

Ramit Sethi, a multi-millionaire, is an anomaly in the world of wealth where owning property is often seen as a hallmark of financial success. Sethi, however, challenges this traditional view, emphasizing that owning a home is not always the wisest investment. Here’s what the I Will Teach You To Be Rich author had to say about not owning a home.

The Rising Cost of Homeownership

Sethi argues that the American dream of homeownership, often depicted as a single-family home with a white picket fence, is a product of decades of marketing, particularly by the National Association of Realtors.

Historically, the cost of a house used to be around 2.5 times the annual income, with buyers typically putting down 20% and keeping monthly payments below 30% of their gross income, says Sethi during an episode of his show.

Today, the scenario is drastically different, with people buying homes at much higher multiples of their salaries, often with minimal down payments. This shift in market trends and financial strategies leads Sethi to caution against purchasing properties one cannot afford.

Debunking Homeownership Myths

Sethi discusses four main myths surrounding homeownership. The first myth is that real estate prices always go up, a belief debunked by the 2008 recession. The second is the assumption that a home’s value doubles every 10 years, disregarding the “phantom costs” such as maintenance, taxes, and insurance.

Investing for Everyone

The third myth involves leverage in real estate investments, which can be a double-edged sword. Finally, the fourth myth concerns the benefits of mortgage interest tax deductions, which often do not compensate for the high costs of owning a home.

The Importance of Running the Numbers

Sethi emphasizes the importance of running the numbers before making a purchase. The common belief that renting is akin to throwing money away is challenged, with Sethi illustrating that in cities with a high cost of living, it often makes more sense to rent than buy.

For instance, in New York City, the cost of owning a property could be significantly higher than renting an equivalent space. Sethi advocates for renting and investing the difference, often leading to greater financial gains without the burden of ownership costs.

Viewing Property as a Purchase, Not Investment

A key piece of advice from Sethi is to treat buying a house primarily as a purchase rather than an investment. He points out the risks associated with treating a house as the biggest investment and the relatively poor returns on real estate for individual investors. Sethi suggests diversifying investments, starting with 401(k)s and index funds, and considering property as an investment only as part of a well-diversified portfolio.

When Is Buying a House a Good Idea?

Despite his stance, Sethi doesn’t entirely dismiss the idea of owning a home. He plans to buy a house someday, acknowledging it as a personal choice rather than a purely financial one. He proposes five critical questions to consider before purchasing a home, focusing on long-term residency, affordability in terms of gross income, the ability to save for a down payment, understanding of market fluctuations, and excitement about purchasing a house.

Investing for Everyone

The Bottom Line

Sethi takes a practical approach to homeownership. He emphasizes informed decision-making, challenges conventional wisdom, and advocates for a more nuanced understanding of the true costs and benefits of owning a home. Sethi says the decision to rent or buy should align with your broader financial goals and lifestyle preferences, rather than being swayed by societal pressures or outdated notions of success.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More About Investing

Related Content

10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the US — 5 Are in Florida

Real Estate

10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the US -- 5 Are in Florida

November 19, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Up-and-Coming Cities To Buy a Home in 2024

Real Estate

10 Up-and-Coming Cities To Buy a Home in 2024

November 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey to Homebuyer: ‘I’m Scared for You’ — Here’s How To Avoid Making the Same Mistake

Real Estate

Dave Ramsey to Homebuyer: 'I'm Scared for You' -- Here's How To Avoid Making the Same Mistake

November 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Cities With the Biggest Increases in Homes for Sale in 2023

Real Estate

10 Cities With the Biggest Increases in Homes for Sale in 2023

November 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

The 11 Safest Places To Retire in Texas

Real Estate

The 11 Safest Places To Retire in Texas

November 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

3 Ways Other Than Cash You Can Use To Buy a House

Real Estate

3 Ways Other Than Cash You Can Use To Buy a House

November 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: 10 Cities With the Most Favorable Conditions for Homebuyers Right Now

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: 10 Cities With the Most Favorable Conditions for Homebuyers Right Now

November 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Real Estate 2023: Baby Boomers Transfer Property to Children To Secure Generational Wealth

Real Estate

Real Estate 2023: Baby Boomers Transfer Property to Children To Secure Generational Wealth

November 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Real Estate: Millennials Are Using This ‘Hack’ When Buying a Home — Is It Worthwhile?

Real Estate

Real Estate: Millennials Are Using This 'Hack' When Buying a Home -- Is It Worthwhile?

November 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Top 9 American Tranquil Cities Where Peace of Mind Meets Cost Savings

Real Estate

Top 9 American Tranquil Cities Where Peace of Mind Meets Cost Savings

November 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Luxury Homes in Unexpected Cities: The Best Kept Secrets in Real Estate

Real Estate

Luxury Homes in Unexpected Cities: The Best Kept Secrets in Real Estate

November 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

The Average Cost of Rent in Every State

Real Estate

The Average Cost of Rent in Every State

November 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

14 Things You Must Do Before Buying Your First Home

Real Estate

14 Things You Must Do Before Buying Your First Home

November 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Florida Retirees: Could New Property Law Make It Impossible To Buy Your Dream Home?

Real Estate

Florida Retirees: Could New Property Law Make It Impossible To Buy Your Dream Home?

November 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

These Housing Markets Are So Bad That Grant Cardone Wouldn’t Touch Them ‘With Anybody’s Money’

Real Estate

These Housing Markets Are So Bad That Grant Cardone Wouldn't Touch Them 'With Anybody's Money'

November 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

35 Cheapest Beach Towns You Can Afford To Live In

Real Estate

35 Cheapest Beach Towns You Can Afford To Live In

November 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Take Surveys. Get Paid.

$55k+ paid daily to members who share their opinion on Survey Junkie. 1) Join Free 2) Take Surveys 3) Earn Cash & Gift Cards

Earn Now

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

A happy senior man is standing inside looking out through his window at home.
A happy senior man is standing inside looking out through his window at home

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Cash Back at Walmart

Let this free tool pay you up to 15% cash back when you shop online.

Start Earning

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!