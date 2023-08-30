Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Real Estate

Real Estate 2023: Rich Millennials Are Heading to Florida — Here’s Why

2 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
Happy young couple in formalwear embracing while enjoying champagne on the balcony together.
g-stockstudio / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Sunshine state is known for being a retirement haven, but things are changing, and now Florida is attracting a new cohort: rich millennials. While endless beaches and warm weather help young professionals make the jump, another reason might also come into play — the lack of income tax.

Using data from the most recent publicly available IRS numbers from 2021, a new Smartadvisor Match report found that Florida is the state that attracted the most 26-to-35-year-old high earners, which it described as people who earned at least $200,000 per year in adjusted gross income. While 3,391 were added in the state, 1,216 either moved or fell out of the income bracket.

Texas comes in second place, attracting 4,048 new young, rich professionals in the given age bracket. However, outflows stood at 2,139 filers, for a net migration of 1,909 into the state. Of nearly 700,000 tax returns with more than $200,000 income in Texas, 7% are for people ages 26 up to 35.

Texas also does not have a state income tax.

Affordable, mid-size markets are best suited to become the next hot areas, said Dottie Herman, vice chair and former CEO for Douglas Elliman.

Investing for Everyone

“Cities in the south and southeast where they have jobs and good economies will be doing better soon,” she said. “Tampa/St. Petersburg, Orlando, Charlotte, even Austin, Raleigh, and Atlanta will become popular, particularly for workers who have a hybrid schedule.”

New York and California lost the most young high-earners, with outflows of 5,062 and 4,495, respectively. However, both states still have the highest count of young high earners of any state by a wide margin, the report noted.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Buy New Construction Homes in These 5 Cities To Be Rich in 10 Years

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Buy New Construction Homes in These 5 Cities To Be Rich in 10 Years

August 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: 9 Tips for Selling Your Home in a Recession, According to Experts

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: 9 Tips for Selling Your Home in a Recession, According to Experts

August 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Homeowners With This Factor in Common Are More Likely To Sell Right Now

Real Estate

Homeowners With This Factor in Common Are More Likely To Sell Right Now

August 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2024: Zillow Predicts US Home Prices Will Jump 6.5% by Next Summer

Real Estate

Housing Market 2024: Zillow Predicts US Home Prices Will Jump 6.5% by Next Summer

August 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Don’t Go Into Debt To Buy a Rental Property — Here’s Why

Real Estate

Dave Ramsey: Don't Go Into Debt To Buy a Rental Property -- Here's Why

August 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Best Investment Property Loans To Help You Make Money When Buying Real Estate

Real Estate

7 Best Investment Property Loans To Help You Make Money When Buying Real Estate

August 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Don’t Buy a House if It Has Any of These 10 Problems

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Don't Buy a House if It Has Any of These 10 Problems

August 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

If Your Home Value Is Dropping, Do These 10 Things Now

Real Estate

If Your Home Value Is Dropping, Do These 10 Things Now

August 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

25 Best Cities for First-Time Homebuyers in 2023

Real Estate

25 Best Cities for First-Time Homebuyers in 2023

August 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Barbara Corcoran Says This Is the No. 1 Thing To Do Before You Purchase a Home

Real Estate

Barbara Corcoran Says This Is the No. 1 Thing To Do Before You Purchase a Home

August 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: How To Choose the Best Offer in a Bidding War for Your House

Real Estate

Dave Ramsey: How To Choose the Best Offer in a Bidding War for Your House

August 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Most and Least Expensive States for Homeowners

Real Estate

Most and Least Expensive States for Homeowners

August 25, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Popular Cities Homebuyers Are Moving Into in 2023

Real Estate

10 Popular Cities Homebuyers Are Moving Into in 2023

August 25, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Agent: 8 Reasons Why You Should Reconsider Buying a Home in the Fall

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Agent: 8 Reasons Why You Should Reconsider Buying a Home in the Fall

August 25, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

The Next Big Housing Markets: Where To Invest in 2024

Real Estate

The Next Big Housing Markets: Where To Invest in 2024

August 25, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: Avoid Buying a Home in These 10 Places If You Want It To Gain Value

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: Avoid Buying a Home in These 10 Places If You Want It To Gain Value

August 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!