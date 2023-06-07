Advertiser Disclosure
Taxes / Tax Laws

How To Avoid Paying Taxes When You Sell Your House

4 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Business team in the office.
kate_sept2004 / Getty Images

One of the best financial investments you can make is the house you live in or rent out. Between 1991 and 2022, the average annual U.S. home price increase was 4.3%, Credit Karma reported, citing data from the Federal Housing Finance Agency. Since 2000 the average increase has been 4.7%, and since 2012 the average rate has been 7.7%.

Given soaring home values over the last decade, it’s not uncommon for homeowners in 2023 to see hundreds of thousands of dollars in profit just by selling their homes. The downside is, you might get stuck with a big tax bill when you sell your home — especially if it’s an investment property instead of the house you live in.

The IRS and state tax agencies consider your home a capital asset, according to the Finance Buzz website. This means you might owe capital gains taxes on the profit from the home sale. Your profit is the positive difference between the sales price and purchase price you paid when you bought the home, plus adjustments such as closing costs and Realtor commissions.

Get Tax Debt Help

There are ways to avoid these taxes, however. The one thing you need to keep in mind is that there are big differences between selling a home you live in vs. selling one that you either rent out or have held as an investment.

A home is considered your principal residence when you’ve lived in it for at least two of the past five years, Finance Buzz noted. In this case, you can exempt up to $250,000 in capital gains — or $500,000 for married couples filing jointly — from the sale of your home. If you made less than $250,000 from the sale, you won’t owe any taxes on it.

If you do have to pay capital gains taxes, they are broken down into short- and long-term taxes. Sorting through all this can be complicated, so you’ll want to contact a tax expert to help guide you through it. For more information, visit this IRS site.

In addition to ensuring that you meet the two-year requirement, here are some other ways you can avoid paying taxes from the sale of your home:

  • Military relocation. If you’re a member of the U.S. military and are forced to move for a new assignment, you can get an exemption from the “two in five” requirement. To qualify, you must be relocated to a duty station at least 50 miles from your home or reside in government housing under government orders for more than 90 days or an indefinite period, according to Finance Buzz.
  • 1031 exchange: Also known as a “like kind” exchange, this rule lets you exchange one investment property for another without recognizing the gain at the time of the exchange, according to Robin Sansone, a CPA and partner at Georgia-based Rhodes, Young, Black & Duncan. “However, you will want to work closely with your accountant to structure the exchange properly to avoid tax,” Sansone told the HomeLight website. For more information, consult the IRS’s Like-Kind Exchanges page.
  • Research exceptions. If you don’t meet the “two in five” eligibility rule, you might qualify for an exception for reasons related to work, health, unforeseeable events and other circumstances. Refer to IRS Publication 523 to learn more.
Get Tax Debt Help

Even if you can’t avoid taxes altogether, you can reduce them by deducting the cost of capital improvements. To qualify, the capital improvement must meet various criteria, according to HomeLight. These include increasing the value of the property, being permanently affixed to the property or serving as a permanent installation/improvement, such as an in-ground pool.

Another option is to make an installment sale in which you let the buyer break the purchase into installments over time. Doing so lets the seller spread out tax gains over multiple tax years, according to Finance Buzz. By breaking the sale into multiple payments over several years, you can reduce the tax impact.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

12 Types of Passive Income That Aren’t Taxable

Taxes

12 Types of Passive Income That Aren't Taxable

October 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

7 Countries Where There Are No Death Taxes

Taxes

7 Countries Where There Are No Death Taxes

October 13, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Top 7 Countries Without a Capital Gains Tax

Taxes

Top 7 Countries Without a Capital Gains Tax

October 12, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

State Stimulus: Taxpayers in This State Can Expect $980 Rebate in 2024 Thanks to the Largest Surplus in History

Taxes

State Stimulus: Taxpayers in This State Can Expect $980 Rebate in 2024 Thanks to the Largest Surplus in History

October 11, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Traveler’s Guide: 6 Countries Without Tourist Taxes

Taxes

Traveler's Guide: 6 Countries Without Tourist Taxes

October 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

October 16 Is the Final Tax Day for 2023 — Here’s Who Needs To File and Why

Taxes

October 16 Is the Final Tax Day for 2023 -- Here's Who Needs To File and Why

October 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Countries With Zero Retail Taxes

Taxes

5 Countries With Zero Retail Taxes

October 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

7 Countries With No Estate Tax

Taxes

7 Countries With No Estate Tax

October 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Stimulus Update: Arizona Residents Can Expect Up to $750 When October Ends — See Who Qualifies

Taxes

Stimulus Update: Arizona Residents Can Expect Up to $750 When October Ends -- See Who Qualifies

October 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

In 2024, You’ll Get Your $7,500 EV Tax Credit Up Front — Here’s How It Works

Taxes

In 2024, You'll Get Your $7,500 EV Tax Credit Up Front -- Here's How It Works

October 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

20 Countries with Surprisingly High Income Tax

Taxes

20 Countries with Surprisingly High Income Tax

October 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Latest Tax Scheme Targets Wealthy Filers — How To Keep Yourself Safe When Claiming Deductions

Taxes

Latest Tax Scheme Targets Wealthy Filers -- How To Keep Yourself Safe When Claiming Deductions

October 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

IRS Collection Notices: 4% of Americans Fear ‘Catastrophic Financial Stress’

Taxes

IRS Collection Notices: 4% of Americans Fear 'Catastrophic Financial Stress'

October 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

6 Countries That Offer Zero Taxes on Lottery Winnings

Taxes

6 Countries That Offer Zero Taxes on Lottery Winnings

October 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Nearly 1 in 4 Americans Say They Owe Back Taxes: Here’s How They Plan To Pay

Taxes

Nearly 1 in 4 Americans Say They Owe Back Taxes: Here's How They Plan To Pay

October 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a CPA: Here Are 7 Reasons People Give for Falling Behind on Taxes

Taxes

I'm a CPA: Here Are 7 Reasons People Give for Falling Behind on Taxes

October 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!