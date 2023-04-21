Mortgages for Homebuyers with Good Credit To Cost More Starting May 1 — High-Risk Buyers Will Pay Less

Americans who have worked hard to build up their credit scores might not be too pleased with this week’s news that a new federal rule could reward those with lower credit at the expense of those with higher credit.

Under the rule, homebuyers with a credit score of 680 or higher will reportedly have to pay about $40 per month more than people with worse credit when taking out a home loan of $400,000, according to NewsNation, which cited a report from The Washington Times.

The rule goes into effect on May 1, 2023 — just ahead of the peak spring buying season. It will impact mortgages from private banks across the nation based on loan-level price adjustments (LLPAs) established by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

High-credit consumers with scores ranging from 680 to above 780 will see a spike in mortgage costs, The New York Post reported, with the biggest increases being felt by those who put 15% to 20% down on a home.

According to media reports, the new LLPAs essentially amount to fees imposed on borrowers with high credit scores as a way of subsidizing those with low credit scores. The goal is to support federal initiatives to increase affordable housing across the country.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, has long sought to give consumers more affordable housing options, Fox News reported. The fear among housing experts is that the new rules will make an already challenging market even more challenging for homebuyers.

“This confusing approach won’t work and more importantly couldn’t come at a worse time for an industry struggling to get back on its feet after these past 12 months,” David Stevens, a former commissioner of the Federal Housing Administration during the Obama administration, wrote in a social media post. “To do this at the onset of the spring market is almost offensive to the market, consumers, and lenders.”

It should be noted that the new rules have not gotten much play in the media other than conservative-leaning outlets like The Washington Times, New York Post and Fox News. GOBankingRates could not find anything on any official government website, including Fannie Mae’s, indicating additional fees for certain homebuyers, or how much they are. Most of the media coverage is based on the Washington Times’ reporting.

If high-credit borrowers do have to pay more for their mortgages because of new rules, they’ll face one more hurdle in a market brimming with them. Home prices in much of the country remain historically high even amid a sharp spike in mortgage rates over the past year. Meanwhile, many regions continue to suffer from low inventory — especially for entry-level buyers.

A recent analysis from Zillow found that entry-level buyers are dealing with faster-rising prices and more competition than other house hunters. Recent data indicates that year-over-year prices rose by 8% for the least-expensive one-third of houses, while the most-expensive homes lost value for the first time in more than a decade.

“Buyers shopping for the least-expensive homes this spring aren’t noticing much difference from the pandemic-era market heat,” Zillow chief economist Skylar Olsen said in a press release. “Competition is fierce, but there aren’t many homes for sale, so buyers should be patient but prepared to move quickly and anticipate a bidding war once they find a home they love.”

