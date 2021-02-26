Beaten-Down Stocks Likely To Bounce Back After COVID-19

In the stock market, buying low and selling high is the name of the game. That, of course, is easier said than done. For the average investor, attempting to time the market is a fool’s errand, but there’s no rule against using a little critical thinking to sniff out stocks that suffered steep losses but are now poised for a comeback.

With the virus now apparently on the wane, there are plenty of stocks that fit the bill. COVID demolished airline stocks, oil stocks, and stocks attached to companies in the tourism/hospitality/theme park industry. Many others weren’t directly affected by the virus but were simply swept out with the tide. A lot of those stocks are still on sale but appear ready to return to their former glory as soon as the virus fades this summer or hopefully even sooner. Those are the ones that you might want to consider getting in on now while the getting is still good.

Readers will notice that some of the following stocks have already clawed their way back to near their 52-week highs. That, however, is a bit deceiving. The crash of 2020 began on Feb. 20 of last year, so 52 weeks ago was after the stock market slaughter had already begun and highs were no longer particularly high.