Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Stocks

Tesla Announced 3-for-1 Stock Split, Larry Ellison To Step Down as Board Member

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Indianapolis - Circa March 2019: Tesla Service Center.
jetcityimage / Getty Images

Tesla finally revealed the long-awaited details of its stock split — it’s going to be 3-for-1– late on June 10 in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. The company also said that board member Larry Ellison would be stepping down and not be replaced.

Find: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
Advice: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill

Investors have been awaiting the details since a split was announced in late March. Tesla announced at the time that it would ask shareholders to vote to authorize additional shares (in order to enable a stock split) at this year’s annual meeting. The company said the split will enable more investors to afford to invest in it and broaden its audience and reach.

Shares of Tesla have been struggling recently — most notably since CEO Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal was announced in April — and are down 44.8% year-to-date. It’s also down about 5% so far the morning of June 13.

The company said in the SEC filing that its “success depends on attracting and retaining excellent talent, not only through providing a respectful, safe, inclusive and equitable workplace, but also through offering outstanding benefits and highly competitive compensation packages.”

It added that since its previous stock split in August 2020, its stock price rose 43.5% as of June 6, 2022.

Building Wealth

“We believe the Stock Split would help reset the market price of our common stock so that our employees will have more flexibility in managing their equity, all of which, in our view, may help maximize stockholder value. In addition, as retail investors have expressed a high level of interest in investing in our stock, we believe the Stock Split will also make our common stock more accessible to our retail shareholders,” according to the filing.

Tesla said, “Our Board intends to approve the Stock Split, subject to and contingent upon stockholder approval of the Authorized Shares Amendment.”

Crypto on the GO: Our Latest Page for All Things Cryptocurrency

Gary Black, managing partner of the Future Fund,  tweeted on June 10 that “$TSLA announced a 3:1 stock split to be approved at the 8/4 AGM. I’m old enough to remember what happened in August 2020, when $TSLA announced a 5:1 stock split on 8/11 which became effective 8/31. During those 20 days, TSLA rose +81.3% (vs NDX +11.3%).”

Separately, the electric vehicle (EV) company said that Larry Ellison — who owns 1.5% of Tesla shares — “will not stand for re-election to the Board when his current term ends at the 2022 Annual Meeting.” Tesla added, “The Board currently expects to reduce the number of Board seats to seven upon the expiration of Mr. Ellison’s term at the 2022.” The SEC filing also shows that Musk owns 23.5% of Tesla shares, while Vanguard owns 6% and BlackRock owns 5.1%.

Building Wealth

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives tweeted, “Tesla proposes 3:1 stock split. This was long awaited by shareholder base and a smart move by Board. There has been lot of questions around this from the Street the last few months.” He added, “Larry Ellison leaving Tesla Board not a shocker to the Street, although not having him on the Board will be difficult shoes to replace.”

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of June 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.