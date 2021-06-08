5 Brands to Invest In, According to TikTok

TikTok holds a place as the seventh most frequently used social network in the world, with 689 million users worldwide, according to the Hootsuite Digital 2021 report. Although Facebook tops the list, TikTok outranks Twitter and, notably, Reddit, which emerged in the news earlier this year as the source of many meme stocks, with the sub-thread r/WallStreetBets pumping brands like GameStock and AMC.

A new survey from U.K. personal finance site Money discovered that TikTok also has a broad-reaching demographic of what the site's researchers are calling "stockfluencers," who are delivering investment advice through the video-based social platform. Which brands are they talking about? The list isn't that different from the stocks Reddit users are calling a "buy" or "hold." But are these stocks strong in their fundamentals?

Based on Money's analysis, Tesla is the most popular company for users to seek investment advice on, based on 35,100,000 views of the company's stock hashtag, #teslastock. AMC follows with less than half that many views (12,500,000) of #AMCstock.

Meanwhile, Reddit darling Gamestop lags behind with 9,300,000 views of #gamestopstock. Tesla competitor Nio ranks fourth, with 7,700,000 views of #Niostock, and Disney comes in fifth with 4,600,000 views of #Disneystock.

The top three on this list are well-known as "meme stocks," which have been previously manipulated by users on various social media platforms.

Money reported that share prices could rise amongst the top 20 most-mentioned stocks on TikTok, given the viral element of the platform. But are the company's fundamentals sound?

What are investors on TikTok -- and in the real world -- saying about these stocks?