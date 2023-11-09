11 Uncommon Investments That Can Actually Make You A Lot of Money

When it comes to investing, stocks, bonds, and real estate usually come to mind. However, there’s a world of uncommon investments that, while they may carry higher risks, can also potentially lead to significant returns.

Here are 11 unconventional investment avenues that could potentially boost your financial portfolio:

1. Collectible Sneakers

The sneaker resale market is booming, with rare collectible shoes appreciating in value over time. Savvy investors often buy limited editions at retail prices and sell them for multiples of the original cost.

2. Domain Names

Investing in domain names can be likened to digital real estate. Purchasing catchy, unique domain names at a low price and selling them to interested parties or businesses can yield significant profits.

3. Peer-to-Peer Lending

Platforms that allow you to lend money directly to individuals or small businesses can offer higher returns than traditional savings accounts, although they come with a fair share of risk.

4. Vintage Wines

Fine wines can increase in value as they age. Investors with a good palate and knowledge of the wine market can make a substantial profit from this liquid investment.

5. Crowdfunded Businesses

Investing in startups through crowdfunding platforms can be a gamble, but if the business takes off, early investors can enjoy a generous cut of the profits.

6. Storage Unit Auctions

Purchasing the contents of abandoned storage units can be a gamble, but one person’s forgotten goods can be another’s treasure. Rare items found in these units can be resold for a hefty profit.

7. eSports and Gaming

The gaming industry is rapidly growing, and investing in eSports teams or gaming startups can be profitable as the industry expands.

8. Royalties from Intellectual Property

Buying the rights to music, books, patents, or other forms of IP can provide you with ongoing royalty payments as they are used or licensed.

9. Comic Books and Graphic Novels

First editions or rare issues of popular comic books can sell for thousands, sometimes millions, of dollars. Their value often increases with time, especially if they are kept in mint condition.

10. Agricultural Investments

Investing in farmland or specific crops can yield high returns. This can range from traditional farming operations to high-demand organic or exotic crops.

Considerations Before Investing:

Due Diligence: Always research any unconventional investment thoroughly. Understanding the market is key to success.

Risk Tolerance: These investments can be risky and don't have the same level of security as more traditional investments. Never invest more than you can afford to lose.

Diversification: As with any investment strategy, don't put all your eggs in one basket. A diverse portfolio can help manage risk.

Long-Term Outlook: Many uncommon investments require a long-term perspective. Be prepared to hold onto your investment for an extended period.

Investing in these less common assets can be both fun and financially rewarding. However, it’s important to approach them with the same level of caution and strategic planning as you would with more traditional investments. With the right strategy and a bit of luck, these uncommon investments could add an interesting and profitable dimension to your investment portfolio.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

