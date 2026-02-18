Investing / Strategy
Advertiser Disclosure

$1K Government Cash for Babies? Unlock Trump Accounts Before the Tax Deadline

3 min Read
Chris Adam Written by Chris Adam
Rebekah Evans Edited by Rebekah Evans
OCTOBER 15, 2016, EDISON, NJ - Donald Trump speaks at Edison New Jersey Hindu Indian-American rally for "Humanity United Against Terror".
Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

Parents wanting to take advantage of new Trump Accounts for their children may want to act soon. The accounts, a provision of President Donald Trump’s tax legislation, are designed to give $1,000 to every newborn whose parents open them.

Your tax deadline may be the best window to set this up and take full advantage of the available money. If you’re ready to learn more and potentially open a Trump Account, read on for quick details about how they work and how to take part in the program.

How the Accounts Work

According to the Trump Administration, the money in Trump Accounts is invested in the stock market by private firms. The child can then access the money when they turn 18.

If you want to take part, you can submit a form electronically with your 2025 federal income tax return. If you miss your tax deadline, you may need to wait some months before an online portal will reportedly be available.

Why the Accounts Matter

“This is one of the biggest wealth-building opportunities the government has created in decades,” said Andrew Lokenauth, founder of Fluent in Finance. “Trump Accounts give every baby born between Jan. 1, 2025 and Dec. 31, 2028, a $1,000 seed investment, assuming their parents file the right form.”

Lokenauth added that parents don’t realize this isn’t just free money today. 

“It’s free money that compounds for decades,” he said. “At a 7% annual return, that $1,000 becomes about $5,800 when the kid turns 18. By retirement age, we’re looking at potential six-figure sums.”

Editor’s note: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Always consider your individual circumstances and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

More From GoBankingRates

You May Also Like

Mark Cuban Says Things Like Soup and Toothpaste Have the Best ROI — Here’s Why

Strategy

Mark Cuban Says Things Like Soup and Toothpaste Have the Best ROI -- Here's Why

February 12, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

5 Investment Mistakes Smart Seniors Avoid in a Volatile Market

Strategy

5 Investment Mistakes Smart Seniors Avoid in a Volatile Market

February 11, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Think Twice Before Investing in Top 10 Best-Performing ETFs: What Makes Them a Risk

Strategy

Think Twice Before Investing in Top 10 Best-Performing ETFs: What Makes Them a Risk

February 13, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

6 Things To Do With Your Money Right Now After Dow Hit 50K

Strategy

6 Things To Do With Your Money Right Now After Dow Hit 50K

February 13, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

What Elon Musk’s Money Moves Can (and Can’t) Teach Average Investors

Strategy

What Elon Musk's Money Moves Can (and Can't) Teach Average Investors

February 12, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Ramit Sethi Cautions Investors on 5 Costly Mistakes That Destroy Returns

Strategy

Ramit Sethi Cautions Investors on 5 Costly Mistakes That Destroy Returns

February 11, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Why Smart Seniors Are Buying Gold at Costco (and Ignoring the Jewelry Counter)

Strategy

Why Smart Seniors Are Buying Gold at Costco (and Ignoring the Jewelry Counter)

February 10, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Are Coins a Safe-Haven Asset? What Experts Say for 2026

Strategy

Are Coins a Safe-Haven Asset? What Experts Say for 2026

February 10, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

AI Sparks a Market Meltdown — Here’s What You Need To Know Before Selling

Strategy

AI Sparks a Market Meltdown -- Here's What You Need To Know Before Selling

February 09, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Coin Expert: What Beginners Should Know Before Buying in 2026

Strategy

Coin Expert: What Beginners Should Know Before Buying in 2026

February 06, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Robert Kiyosaki Says This Is What ‘Losers’ Do With Their Money

Strategy

Robert Kiyosaki Says This Is What 'Losers' Do With Their Money

February 09, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

The New Space Race: 7 Companies Battling Musk — and How To Invest In Them

Strategy

The New Space Race: 7 Companies Battling Musk -- and How To Invest In Them

February 05, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

If You’d Bought These Classic Cars Instead of Stocks, Here’s What $5,000 Would Be Worth Today

Strategy

If You'd Bought These Classic Cars Instead of Stocks, Here's What $5,000 Would Be Worth Today

February 05, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Best Place To Save Money: Safe Options for Every Goal

Strategy

Best Place To Save Money: Safe Options for Every Goal

February 06, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I Asked ChatGPT Which Investments Are Too Risky for 2026: Here’s the List

Strategy

I Asked ChatGPT Which Investments Are Too Risky for 2026: Here's the List

February 03, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

If 2026 Is the Year You Start Investing, Here’s What This Money Expert Recommends

Strategy

If 2026 Is the Year You Start Investing, Here's What This Money Expert Recommends

February 04, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Learn More About Investing

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page