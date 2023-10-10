Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Strategy

Can AI Truly Help Your Investments? Warren Buffett’s Longtime Business Partner Quips ‘Old-Fashioned Intelligence Works Pretty Well’

4 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
Businessman using ai technology.
Kwanchanok Taen-on / Getty Images

While artificial intelligence (AI) is taking the world by storm — and while many investors are very bullish on the technology — some public figures believe it is over-hyped. Berkshire Hathaway’s vice chairman, (billionaire investor and Warren Buffett’s right-hand man) Charlie Munger, recently said AI was “probably getting more [attention] than it deserves,” according to Fortune.

“We’ve always had artificial intelligence, where software creates more software,” he said, according to Fortune. “And, of course, that’s very useful, [but] we’ve had it for a long time.”

Munger added he was “skeptical” of some of the hype surrounding AI, noting that “old-fashioned intelligence works pretty well.”

AI: A Shiny, Bright New Object?

Some experts agreed with Munger, noting that while they remain bullish about the future of AI, the current hype might be a case of “shiny bright new object.”

Investing for Everyone

“It’s no coincidence that Munger and Buffett have stood the test of time with their investment returns,” said Ryan Doser, owner and founder of ThriveOneFive Media and website admin for AI Insider Tips. “Leaning on the fundamentals of investing and evaluating the financial health of publicly traded companies should take priority over ‘chasing shiny objects.'”

Doser added that prior to AI, the “shiny objects” investors sought were cryptocurrency and DotCom stocks.

“Both of these had their run and eventually crashed. I see a similar pattern with AI when it comes to investing,” he said.

Experts who agree with Munger’s sentiment cite another argument: current large learning model (LLM) AI is not appropriate for investments that require fresh data to make good decisions.

“If data is fed into quantitative machine learning models those can be quite helpful to find hard to see patterns. That is technology many hedge funds use to find short term anomalies in markets,” said Phil Siegel, founder of CAPTRS. “But for most of us it’s not very helpful to make routine investment decisions because we don’t have access to ways — yet — to combine the power of the models with the freshest real time data.”

Investing for Everyone

AI Bulls Remain on Alert

Yet, AI bulls believe differently — including Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives, who said that the demand for AI is real and growing.

“Use cases are exploding and enterprises are viewing AI as a major strategic initiative over the coming years which we continue to view as the most transformational tech trend since the birth of the Internet in 1995,” he wrote in an Oct. 10 research note.

Ives also observed in an Oct. 6 note that while the bears “now have all come fully out of hibernation mode and will yell fire into a crowded theater again creating agitation and panic for the bulls,” Wedbush will instead focus on “this generational AI growth and $1 trillion of tech spending now on the horizon over the next decade.”

In addition, Richard Gardner, CEO at Modulus, said AI is highly effective at synthesizing and analyzing large amounts of data — data in quantities that would be impossible for humans to analyze in real-time.

Investing for Everyone

In turn, that leads to the identification of patterns and correlations that are quite useful in quantitative trading strategies, he said.

“It is also incredibly useful in analyzing sentiment, whether from news, social media posts, or other inputs. In such a role, the input is absolutely massive, and, from that, it can draw conclusions and help analysts make predictions in ways otherwise impossible,” he said.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

5 Ways To Make $50,000 a Year in Passive Income

Strategy

5 Ways To Make $50,000 a Year in Passive Income

October 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Everyday Ways Warren Buffett Says You Can Grow Your Wealth Through Investments

Strategy

8 Everyday Ways Warren Buffett Says You Can Grow Your Wealth Through Investments

October 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

3 Good and Bad Ways Cars Can Impact Your Financial Success

Strategy

3 Good and Bad Ways Cars Can Impact Your Financial Success

October 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh Reveals the Real Difference Between a Poor, Middle Class, and Rich Person

Strategy

Jaspreet Singh Reveals the Real Difference Between a Poor, Middle Class, and Rich Person

October 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are 5 Investments To Avoid If You Want To Be Rich

Strategy

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are 5 Investments To Avoid If You Want To Be Rich

October 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

4 Biggest Investing Mistakes That Are Making Other People Rich

Strategy

4 Biggest Investing Mistakes That Are Making Other People Rich

October 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

Strategy

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

October 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: Do These 3 Things With Your Next Paycheck

Strategy

Jaspreet Singh: Do These 3 Things With Your Next Paycheck

October 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Expert: Here’s How Investing in Gold Protects Your Money Compared to Treasuries, Annuities, Crypto and Mutual Funds

Strategy

I'm a Financial Expert: Here's How Investing in Gold Protects Your Money Compared to Treasuries, Annuities, Crypto and Mutual Funds

October 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

60/40 Portfolio Rule: Is This Still the Best Investment Strategy?

Strategy

60/40 Portfolio Rule: Is This Still the Best Investment Strategy?

October 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Pricey Investments That Are Worth Every Penny

Strategy

5 Pricey Investments That Are Worth Every Penny

September 29, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Kevin O’Leary Says You Can Start Taking on More Financial Risks Once You Have This Much in the Bank

Strategy

Kevin O'Leary Says You Can Start Taking on More Financial Risks Once You Have This Much in the Bank

October 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett’s 4 Favorite Sectors To Invest In — Should You Do the Same?

Strategy

Warren Buffett's 4 Favorite Sectors To Invest In -- Should You Do the Same?

October 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How to Invest in Classic Cars for Fun and Profit with Only $10,000

Strategy

How to Invest in Classic Cars for Fun and Profit with Only $10,000

October 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

The Yuppie Investing Rule: 9 Wealth-Growing Tips From the Greedy 1980s

Strategy

The Yuppie Investing Rule: 9 Wealth-Growing Tips From the Greedy 1980s

September 29, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett’s Advice for Millennials Who Want to Get Rich

Strategy

Warren Buffett's Advice for Millennials Who Want to Get Rich

September 30, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!