Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Strategy

8 Everyday Ways Warren Buffett Says You Can Grow Your Wealth Through Investments

4 min Read
By David Nadelle
21st Century Fox and The Washington Post Present the World Premiere of 'THE POST', Washington DC, USA - 14 Dec 2017
Dave Allocca / Starpix / Shutterstock.com

At 93, you would be right to assume that Warren Buffett, the fifth richest person in the world, has several hard and fast rules when it comes to investing to build wealth. Buffett points to a handful of fundamentals, or rules of investing, that have served “The Oracle of Omaha” very well for decades.

Investors heed the advice of the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway because he’s succinct, engaging and easy to understand. Above everything, Buffett applies everyday philosophies to his strategic investment planning, preaching consistency and patience to never lose money.

Here are eight steady and regular ways Buffett grows his investment wealth:

1. The Long Haul

Buffett advocates holding investments for the long term, allowing them to grow and compound over time. Bill Gates, writing for Harvard Business Review years ago, said that despite opportunities to sell companies when their stock prices seemingly hit their peaks, his friend “just won’t sell their stock no matter what the price is.”

“I think his reluctance to sell is more philosophical than optimization driven, but who am I to second-guess the world’s most successful investor?” said Gates. Warren’s general unwillingness to sell is based on placing importance on value growth over time.

Investing for Everyone

2. Focus on Value Investing

Buffett’s years of value-oriented investing has earned him the reputation as the greatest investor of our generation. Value investing, which involves buying undervalued stocks or assets with the potential for future growth, isn’t accomplished through guesswork, but rather by accurately judging companies with strong fundamentals and a competitive advantage. To quote Buffett: “Price is what you pay, value is what you get.” 

3. Understand Your Investments

Buffett suggests investing in companies or industries you understand well by thoroughly researching and analyzing the businesses you plan to invest in to make informed decisions. Like Buffett, investors should continue to learn and educate themselves about the businesses they’re invested in, and avoid speculative investments in unfamiliar companies or markets.

4. Practice Consistency and Patience

As mentioned above, consistency in investing and patience are key components of Buffett’s approach. He advises sticking to a well-defined investment strategy and resisting the urge to make impulsive decisions based on short-term market fluctuations.

5. Buy Quality

Buffett looks for companies with a durable competitive advantage, strong management, predictable earnings and a history of consistent growth, like Apple, Coca-Cola and American Express. As Business Insider notes, Buffett invests in high-quality businesses that have a long-term sustainable advantage and considers a “company’s pricing power, global reach, brand appeal, dominance over its competitors, and big profit margins as some of the ‘quality’ criteria that can justify a higher valuation.”

Investing for Everyone

6. Set a Margin of Safety

Buffett believes strongly in margin of safety investing — buying assets at a price significantly below their intrinsic value. This provides a buffer against potential losses and increases the likelihood of higher returns. According to LiberatedStockTrader.com, in estimating a stock’s risk and profit potential, Buffett “likes a margin of safety of over 30%, meaning the stock price could drop by 30%, and he would still not lose money.

7. Avoid Overtrading

Buffett advises against excessive trading — which can incur unnecessary transaction costs and taxes — preferring to buy-and-hold rather than frequent buying and selling, or “flitting from flower to flower.” Many investors, including successful venture capitalist Jim O’Shaughnessy, support Buffett’s wait-and-see approach.

Posting to Twitter in 2018, O’Shaughnessy said, “Often in investing, the best thing to do is nothing. But if you can simply remain dispassionate about all the emotionally charged things happening around you day-to-day, you will come out ahead of virtually everyone else in the long-term.”

8. Reinvest Dividends

Reinvesting dividends from your investments can help compound your wealth over time. As The Motley Fool tells us, Berkshire Hathaway doesn’t pay dividends to its shareholders, but that doesn’t mean that Buffett and company haven’t benefitted exceptionally well from owning dividend stocks or using dividend reinvestment programs (DRIPs) to put earnings back into paying stocks.

Investing for Everyone

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Jaspreet Singh: Do These 3 Things With Your Next Paycheck

Strategy

Jaspreet Singh: Do These 3 Things With Your Next Paycheck

October 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Expert: Here’s How Investing in Gold Protects Your Money Compared to Treasuries, Annuities, Crypto and Mutual Funds

Strategy

I'm a Financial Expert: Here's How Investing in Gold Protects Your Money Compared to Treasuries, Annuities, Crypto and Mutual Funds

October 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

60/40 Portfolio Rule: Is This Still the Best Investment Strategy?

Strategy

60/40 Portfolio Rule: Is This Still the Best Investment Strategy?

October 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Pricey Investments That Are Worth Every Penny

Strategy

5 Pricey Investments That Are Worth Every Penny

September 29, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Kevin O’Leary Says You Can Start Taking on More Financial Risks Once You Have This Much in the Bank

Strategy

Kevin O'Leary Says You Can Start Taking on More Financial Risks Once You Have This Much in the Bank

October 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett’s 4 Favorite Sectors To Invest In — Should You Do the Same?

Strategy

Warren Buffett's 4 Favorite Sectors To Invest In -- Should You Do the Same?

October 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How to Invest in Classic Cars for Fun and Profit with Only $10,000

Strategy

How to Invest in Classic Cars for Fun and Profit with Only $10,000

October 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

The Yuppie Investing Rule: 9 Wealth-Growing Tips From the Greedy 1980s

Strategy

The Yuppie Investing Rule: 9 Wealth-Growing Tips From the Greedy 1980s

September 29, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett’s Advice for Millennials Who Want to Get Rich

Strategy

Warren Buffett's Advice for Millennials Who Want to Get Rich

September 30, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Investments That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Strategy

8 Investments That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

September 29, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Reasons You Should Put Your Money in a High-Yield Savings Account Before Year’s End

Strategy

5 Reasons You Should Put Your Money in a High-Yield Savings Account Before Year's End

September 29, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

3 Investing Commandments From Billionaire Bill Ackman

Strategy

3 Investing Commandments From Billionaire Bill Ackman

September 28, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How Millennials Can Invest While Managing Student Loans

Strategy

How Millennials Can Invest While Managing Student Loans

September 28, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

You Can Now Buy Gold Bars at Costco, But They Are Selling Out Fast — Are They Worth Tracking Down?

Strategy

You Can Now Buy Gold Bars at Costco, But They Are Selling Out Fast -- Are They Worth Tracking Down?

September 28, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

3 Reasons Copying Warren Buffett’s Investments Can Make You Money

Strategy

3 Reasons Copying Warren Buffett's Investments Can Make You Money

September 26, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

‘Get Rich Slow’: Dave Ramsey Offers the Key to Lasting Wealth

Strategy

'Get Rich Slow': Dave Ramsey Offers the Key to Lasting Wealth

September 25, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!