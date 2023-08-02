Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Strategy

Gen Z Is Investing in Gold More Than Stocks — Is That Actually a Good Idea?

3 min Read
By Nicole Spector
American currency Dollar and Gold ingot combinations.
Dogan Kutukcu / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Finance experts across the board recommend diversifying your portfolio. A diversified portfolio includes an assortment of different investments that, in combination, effectively reduce your overall exposure to risk. In addition to holding stocks and bonds, a diversified portfolio might also include gold, an alternative investment that can help hedge against inflation and market ups and downs.

In our time of economic uncertainty and high inflation, Americans are evidently hearing the message to invest in gold loud and clear. According to recent research published by Retirement Living, Americans rank gold as the most trusted alternative asset during times of inflation. The survey found that 63% of Americans are skeptical of making new traditional investments with the current state of the economy, with Gen Zers being the least skeptical; 3 in 10 were even more interested in alternative investments.

Millennials are also interested in investing in alternative assets; within the past six months, as almost half (43%) reported doing so. One millennial survey participant indicated that traditional stocks are being regarded with caution. “The uncertainty of the stock market makes it likely that I won’t make any money with traditional investing, and possible that I will even lose money,” she said. “It’s important to diversify, and now is a good time to look into alternatives.”

It’s not a bad thing that younger generations are embracing alternative investments such as gold; but what may be worrisome is the idea that they’re opting for only alternative investments and foregoing stocks. Ideally, you should be diversifying your portfolio across a variety of asset classes, rather than putting all your eggs in the alternative basket, so to speak

Investing for Everyone

Additionally, gold isn’t 100% risk-proof.

“Gold futures are also popular among precious metal investors, but they are considered speculative and not a long-term strategy,” said Ohan Kayikchyan, CFP, founder of Ohan The Money Doctor. “The Retirement Living article mentions some disadvantages of investing in precious metals such as lack of generated income, theft potential and liquidity risk, but doesn’t mention the cost of maintaining these investment types. Prior to investing in physical gold, silver, or precious metal-related investment products, such as precious metal bars or ETFs, take into consideration their storage and insurance costs. These costs can potentially reduce investment returns in the long run.”

Additionally, stocks right now are providing stronger ROI than gold.

“In the first six months of 2023, the S&P 500 total return is more than 16%, while gold performance is not near that number,” Kayikchyan said.

Note that investing in gold isn’t a no-no — not by any means. But it’s very important to invest in every recommended asset — particularly traditional assets such as stocks and bonds.

More From GOBankingRates

Investing for Everyone

Related Content

Invest Like the 1% — Expert Tips You Can Use No Matter Your Net Worth

Strategy

Invest Like the 1% -- Expert Tips You Can Use No Matter Your Net Worth

July 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Fastest Ways To Become Rich by Investing in the Stock Market

Strategy

Fastest Ways To Become Rich by Investing in the Stock Market

July 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Advisor: Here’s How Often You Should Check Your Investment Portfolio

Strategy

I'm a Financial Advisor: Here's How Often You Should Check Your Investment Portfolio

July 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: 5 Assets To Buy So You Never Have To Work Again

Strategy

Jaspreet Singh: 5 Assets To Buy So You Never Have To Work Again

July 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Call vs Put Options: Understand the Difference

Strategy

Call vs Put Options: Understand the Difference

July 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Could Investing Just $10 a Day Make You Rich?

Strategy

Could Investing Just $10 a Day Make You Rich?

July 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Used These 4 Investment Rules To Build His Wealth — And They’re Surprisingly Easy To Follow

Strategy

Dave Ramsey Used These 4 Investment Rules To Build His Wealth -- And They're Surprisingly Easy To Follow

July 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here Are 6 Investments To Make When Interest Rates Peak

Strategy

Here Are 6 Investments To Make When Interest Rates Peak

July 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Investments Only the Rich Can Afford

Strategy

5 Investments Only the Rich Can Afford

July 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

Strategy

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

July 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are Investments Everyone Should Avoid During an Economic Downturn

Strategy

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are Investments Everyone Should Avoid During an Economic Downturn

July 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

15 Genius Things I Learned at Lunch With Warren Buffett

Strategy

15 Genius Things I Learned at Lunch With Warren Buffett

July 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

13 Toxic Investments You Should Avoid

Strategy

13 Toxic Investments You Should Avoid

July 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Advisor: 8 Ways You Don’t Realize You’re Wasting Money on Investing

Strategy

I'm a Financial Advisor: 8 Ways You Don't Realize You're Wasting Money on Investing

July 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Goldman Sachs: The Time To Hedge Your Investments Is Now

Strategy

Goldman Sachs: The Time To Hedge Your Investments Is Now

July 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: Avoid These 6 Mistakes When Setting Investing Goals

Strategy

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: Avoid These 6 Mistakes When Setting Investing Goals

July 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!