Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Strategy

How Investors Should Prepare Finances and Retirement Plans Ahead of 2024 Election (45% Say It’s More Important Than Market Performance)

4 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chris Kleponis/CNP/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (14181234h)US President Joe Biden holds a bilateral meeting with President Luis Abinader (not in picture) of the Dominican Republic in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 02 November 2023.
Chris Kleponis/CNP/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock / Chris Kleponis/CNP/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

As the 2024 national elections are fast approaching — and the noise surrounding them is becoming louder — investors are not only taking note, but worry about how they will affect their portfolios.

Indeed, nearly half (45%) of investors, regardless of political affiliation, believe the results of the 2024 U.S. federal elections will have a bigger impact on their retirement plans and portfolios than market performance. This data comes from Nationwide’s ninth annual Advisor Authority survey, powered by the Nationwide Retirement Institute.

Asked whether this finding was surprising, Eric Henderson, president of Nationwide Annuity, said it was. He suggested investors consider the history of market performance and understand that, typically, the outcomes of presidential or congressional elections are not the best indicators of long-term market performance.

“When you’re investing with long-term goals in mind, what happens in the next four years is only the next part of your journey, so it shouldn’t fundamentally change a strategy that’s designed to position you for success 20 or 30 years down the road,” said Henderson. “That’s a period of time when you would expect political power to shift multiple times.”

Investing for Everyone

He added, however, that on the other hand, it’s understandable Americans are susceptible to emotional reactions in today’s polarized political environment.

“The messages coming from across the political spectrum can be scary and extreme — and the risk is that fear can lead to short-sighted decision making,” he added.

Recession Fears Mounting Among Investors

Another key finding of the study is that investors fear the impact of new policy and opposing party rule on the U.S. economy.

For instance, 32% of investors believe the economy will plunge into a recession within a year if the political party with which they least align gains more power in the 2024 federal elections. What’s more, 31% believe the party they least align with gaining more power in office will negatively impact their future finances, and 31% believe their taxes will increase within 12 months.

Yet, according to Henderson, it’s premature to make assumptions about what the economy will look like after the 2024 election.

Investing for Everyone

“The risk of a recession or other adverse economic outcomes is more likely to be driven by the underlying fundamentals occurring in our economy as opposed to short-term policy decisions,” he said, adding that, regardless, a good investment strategy should focus on long-term goals — not a prediction of what might happen shortly after the next election.

In terms of partisan opinion, the study also found that Republicans expect the worst, with 68% of investors who identify as Republican saying the outcome of a presidential election will have a direct, immediate, and lasting impact on the performance of the stock market. By contrast, only 57% of Democratic investors share this sentiment.

Henderson stressed the importance of remembering that, historically, the stock market has grown over time, regardless of which party is in control. He believes there is little indication that the outcome of the 2024 election will change that.

“Time will tell if the election will make a difference in the near-term, but the fundamental principles of long-term investing are unlikely to change in 2024,” he said.

If you’re considering making changes to your portfolio or investment strategy based on what happens, or what you think may happen, in the 2024 election cycle, Henderson said he strongly recommends you sit down with an advisor or financial professional who can provide a third-party, non-biased perspective on any moves you may be considering.

Investing for Everyone

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

6 Investments That Will Pay You Back, Usually Within a Year

Strategy

6 Investments That Will Pay You Back, Usually Within a Year

October 31, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Planner, This Is Why Investing in a High Yield Savings Account is Better Than a CD Right Now

Strategy

I'm a Financial Planner, This Is Why Investing in a High Yield Savings Account is Better Than a CD Right Now

November 01, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How Much Is a Gold Bar Worth?

Strategy

How Much Is a Gold Bar Worth?

October 31, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

11 Safe and Savvy Investments With 10% ROI–or More

Strategy

11 Safe and Savvy Investments With 10% ROI--or More

October 31, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh Reveals How To Make Investing a Habit

Strategy

Jaspreet Singh Reveals How To Make Investing a Habit

October 31, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Reasons Boomers Should Consider Investing in Gold

Strategy

10 Reasons Boomers Should Consider Investing in Gold

October 30, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Nearly Half of Americans Don’t Own Any Stocks — 5 Reasons To Start Now

Strategy

Nearly Half of Americans Don't Own Any Stocks -- 5 Reasons To Start Now

October 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Fastest Ways To Become Rich by Investing in the Stock Market

Strategy

5 Fastest Ways To Become Rich by Investing in the Stock Market

October 29, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett Reveals How To Invest $10,000 If You Want To Get Rich

Strategy

Warren Buffett Reveals How To Invest $10,000 If You Want To Get Rich

October 28, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett Says Make Money While You Sleep: Here Are 5 ‘Forever Assets’ To Buy Now

Strategy

Warren Buffett Says Make Money While You Sleep: Here Are 5 'Forever Assets' To Buy Now

October 28, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Top Ways To Become Rich Without Investing in Real Estate

Strategy

5 Top Ways To Become Rich Without Investing in Real Estate

October 26, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Best Short-Term Investments for November 2023

Strategy

10 Best Short-Term Investments for November 2023

October 26, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Robert Kiyosaki: 3 Advantages of Cash Flow Investing

Strategy

Robert Kiyosaki: 3 Advantages of Cash Flow Investing

October 25, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Best Low-Risk Ways To Earn High Interest on Money

Strategy

10 Best Low-Risk Ways To Earn High Interest on Money

October 25, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh Puts Almost 20% of His Investing Funds in ‘Speculative’ Assets — Should You Do the Same?

Strategy

Jaspreet Singh Puts Almost 20% of His Investing Funds in 'Speculative' Assets -- Should You Do the Same?

October 24, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

6 Things You Must Do When Your Stock Investments Reach $50,000

Strategy

6 Things You Must Do When Your Stock Investments Reach $50,000

October 24, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!