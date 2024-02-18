Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Strategy

Inflation Is Falling, But So Is My Paycheck: How Should I Invest?

3 min Read
By Hanna Horvath
Happy business woman working at a cafe on a laptop and looking at the camera smiling.
andresr / iStock.com

Many Americans have felt the squeeze of inflation over the past few years, and many workers’ paychecks have not kept up. While inflation does seem to be cooling, per CNN, interest rates are still high, posing a challenge for investors.

Should you stick with short-term savings or focus on longer-term investing moves?

Here’s what you should consider.

An Emergency Fund Is an Absolute Must

First, make sure you have a rainy-day emergency fund parked someplace safe and accessible, like a high-yield savings account. These accounts are still boasting interest rates of 5% or more — which is higher than the current rate of inflation and can help your money work harder for you.

Ideally, you should have three to six months’ worth of expenses set aside for unexpected expenses, like medical bills or a car repair.

Retirement Is Within Reach — If You Invest Now

Next, look at your retirement savings. Make sure you’re contributing to your workplace’s 401(k) plan, especially if they offer matching contributions. This is free money you don’t want to turn down.

If you have additional money to invest for long-term growth potential, consider low-fee stock index funds. These invest in baskets of stocks like the S&P 500 rather than individual stocks. Not only do index funds offer instant diversification, but they’ll also save you money on fees in the long run.

Investing for Everyone

The average return of the S&P 500 index is 9.9%, according to Investopedia, which often outpaces inflation and can help your money grow — even if you only have a small amount to invest. While past performance doesn’t always guarantee future returns, steadily putting money into the market can often help you grow your wealth over time.

Budgeting, Spending Cuts, and Fiscal Responsibility Can Mitigate Inflation

With prices going up, your budget may feel squeezed. Take some time to consider your priorities and what your financial goals are. Tracking your spending — either with an app or on a spreadsheet — can highlight places to cut back, like food delivery, gym memberships, or streaming services. You can use that extra money to put towards your investments.

Saving and investing more doesn’t require cutting all your expenses and avoiding spending altogether. When your paycheck doesn’t go as far as it used to, it’s important to be intentional about what you’re spending money on and where your money is going.

While inflation can eat away at your savings, historically investments have out-performed inflation over the long term. The climb to long-term wealth includes inevitable ups and downs. But in most cases, you have time on your side.

More From GOBankingRates

Investing for Everyone

Learn More About Investing

Related Content

What Is Dividend Growth Investing? How This Strategy Works

Strategy

What Is Dividend Growth Investing? How This Strategy Works

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

The ‘3 Pillars’ of ESG Explained

Strategy

The '3 Pillars' of ESG Explained

February 14, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Why Warren Buffett Doesn’t Predict the Stock Market — And What He Does Instead

Strategy

Why Warren Buffett Doesn't Predict the Stock Market -- And What He Does Instead

February 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Crypto vs. Stocks: Which Should You Choose for Your Portfolio?

Strategy

Crypto vs. Stocks: Which Should You Choose for Your Portfolio?

February 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 3 Ways I Invest $1,000

Strategy

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: 3 Ways I Invest $1,000

February 09, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Investments People Plan To Make in 2024 – Can You Get Rich Off Any of Them?

Strategy

7 Investments People Plan To Make in 2024 - Can You Get Rich Off Any of Them?

February 09, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

What Does an Election Year Mean for Your Investments?

Strategy

What Does an Election Year Mean for Your Investments?

February 09, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Kevin O’Leary’s 5 Best Tips for Investors

Strategy

Kevin O'Leary's 5 Best Tips for Investors

February 11, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 of the Most Promising Industries To Invest In for 2024

Strategy

5 of the Most Promising Industries To Invest In for 2024

February 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

CDs vs. Crypto: How To Choose the Best Investment for You

Strategy

CDs vs. Crypto: How To Choose the Best Investment for You

February 09, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze: 3 Investing Mistakes To Avoid

Strategy

Rachel Cruze: 3 Investing Mistakes To Avoid

February 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze: 7 Investing Mistakes To Avoid in 2024

Strategy

Rachel Cruze: 7 Investing Mistakes To Avoid in 2024

February 09, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett’s Advice for Millennials Who Want to Get Rich

Strategy

Warren Buffett's Advice for Millennials Who Want to Get Rich

February 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

‘Ramsey Show’ Host George Kamel: 4 Things To Do If the Stock Market Dips

Strategy

'Ramsey Show' Host George Kamel: 4 Things To Do If the Stock Market Dips

February 07, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

14 Best Investing Books for 2024

Strategy

14 Best Investing Books for 2024

February 07, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How Can I Invest Money Without Paying Taxes?

Strategy

How Can I Invest Money Without Paying Taxes?

February 09, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!