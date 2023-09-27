Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Strategy

Jaspreet Singh Reveals the Real Difference Between a Poor, Middle Class, and Rich Person

3 min Read
By David Nadelle
Jaspreet Singh / Jaspreet Singh

If you were to look at how Americans spend their money, you would likely see that most individuals, across all income levels, spend a big chunk of their budget on housing and utilities. But poorer people lose more money on steady, short-term credit purchases and wealthier people spend less aimlessly to grow their wealth.

This general thinking jives with the face behind Minority Mindset, Jaspreet Singh, who indicated there are real differences between how the poor, the middle class and the rich spend their income. The successful entrepreneur and founder of Briefs Media put it succinctly in a new video on his popular YouTube channel.

“The difference between a rich person, a middle-class person and a poor person is that a poor person buys dumb things with other peoples’ money, a middle-class person buys dumb things with their hard earned money and a rich person buys dumb things with easy earned money.”

So, we all buy dumb things? Essentially, yes, according to Singh. But continuing to spend a significant amount of your money on liabilities instead of assets will forever keep you in a financial hole, he said.

Investing for Everyone

“What wealthy people want to do is they want to make money to buy assets and then use these assets to buy liabilities,” stated Singh. “What the average person is doing is they’re making money and then they’re using this money to buy liabilities.”

“What financial poor people are doing is they’re making money and then financing these liabilities.”

As Singh stressed, the problem for most people is changing their mindset to invest — and taking actions that will put their money to work. It’s a simple concept but not simple to put into practice. By not spending your hard-earned money on dumb things, you’ll be able to eventually buy those dumb things with assets rather than losing money to buy them.

As he previously told GOBankingRates, “Becoming wealthy is surprisingly simple. That doesn’t mean it is easy, it’s actually really tough, but there are only three steps. First, you have to spend less than what you make. Second, you have to work to earn more money. And third, you have to invest the money you don’t spend.”

Learning the purpose of money and learning to turn your money into more money is one of Singh’s common pieces of advice, regardless of how much you can afford. What is important is that you start and try to never finance anything that isn’t going to pay you, or isn’t vitally necessary.

Investing for Everyone

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

5 Things Warren Buffett Says To Do Before a Recession Hits

Strategy

5 Things Warren Buffett Says To Do Before a Recession Hits

September 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: How To Invest Your First $1,000

Strategy

Jaspreet Singh: How To Invest Your First $1,000

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Safe Investments With the Highest Returns

Strategy

9 Safe Investments With the Highest Returns

September 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

17 Key Signs You’re Making a Bad Investment

Strategy

17 Key Signs You're Making a Bad Investment

September 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What Are Your Safest Assets If Wall Street Heads Into a Crisis?

Strategy

What Are Your Safest Assets If Wall Street Heads Into a Crisis?

September 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

ChatGPT Was Given $20K To Invest in Stocks and Crypto — Here’s How It Made $2,000 in a Month

Strategy

ChatGPT Was Given $20K To Invest in Stocks and Crypto -- Here's How It Made $2,000 in a Month

September 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Legendary QB Fran Tarkenton: 3 Investing Tips I Would Tell My Younger Self To Get Rich Faster

Strategy

Legendary QB Fran Tarkenton: 3 Investing Tips I Would Tell My Younger Self To Get Rich Faster

September 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 Biggest Investing Mistakes That Are Making Other People Rich

Strategy

4 Biggest Investing Mistakes That Are Making Other People Rich

September 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett Says Make Money While You Sleep: Here Are 5 ‘Forever Assets’

Strategy

Warren Buffett Says Make Money While You Sleep: Here Are 5 'Forever Assets'

September 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Key Signs You Aren’t Ready To Invest Yet

Strategy

5 Key Signs You Aren't Ready To Invest Yet

September 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

3 Things You Must Do When Your Investment Portfolio Declines in Value

Strategy

3 Things You Must Do When Your Investment Portfolio Declines in Value

September 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Money Tips for Anxious Investors for September 2023

Strategy

8 Money Tips for Anxious Investors for September 2023

September 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Things You Must Do When Your Investment Portfolio Increases in Value Significantly

Strategy

5 Things You Must Do When Your Investment Portfolio Increases in Value Significantly

September 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a 27-Year-Old Hedge Fund Founder Managing Almost $1 Billion: Here’s Why I Prefer Alternative Investments to Stocks

Strategy

I'm a 27-Year-Old Hedge Fund Founder Managing Almost $1 Billion: Here's Why I Prefer Alternative Investments to Stocks

September 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Is Money In Your Savings Currently Losing Value? How It Could Be and 5 Ways To Prevent It

Strategy

Is Money In Your Savings Currently Losing Value? How It Could Be and 5 Ways To Prevent It

September 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Does Warren Buffett Feel About ChatGPT and AI?

Strategy

How Does Warren Buffett Feel About ChatGPT and AI?

September 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!