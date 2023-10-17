Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Strategy

Mass Layoffs Could Soon Unravel the Economy, Warns Expert — How It Could Impact Your Investments

4 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Investments Loosing Equity In A Bear Market Trend High Quality.
Darren415 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

By almost any measure, the U.S. job market is humming along in high gear and has been for quite a while. The unemployment rate has hovered below 4% for nearly two years, according to U.S. Labor Department data, and nonfarm payroll employment rose by 336,000 in September 2023.

But a string of layoffs at large companies this year has raised fears that jobless claims will soon move higher — and stocks and other investments could take a hit because of it.

On Monday, LinkedIn became the latest high-profile employer to announce layoffs when it said it would cut about 668 jobs, or roughly 3% of its workforce, The New York Times reported. That news followed an earlier announcement of 716 LinkedIn layoffs in May.

Among the other large employers to announce hundreds or thousands of layoffs in 2023 include CVS, T-Mobile, Qualtrics, General Motors, Cisco and Alphabet, according to talent search company Mondo.

At least one leading economist — Torsten Slok of Apollo Global Management –  worries that mass layoffs will soon be reflected in key economic data that could negatively impact investor portfolios, MarketWatch reported.

Investing for Everyone

According to Slok, data collected in accordance with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN Act) has shown an increase in companies giving advance notice to employees about pending plant closures and layoffs. Those layoffs might soon be reflected in a rise in weekly jobless claims data.

“Running a regression using WARN notices to predict unemployment shows that initial jobless claims in October will rise over the coming weeks to a level between 250K and 300K,” Slok wrote in an email to MarketWatch.

Wall Street Wary of Mass Layoffs

As MarketWatch noted, such an increase “would be difficult for Wall Street to ignore,” adding that “any sign that layoffs are beginning to mount could materially impact investors’ expectations about where the U.S. economy is headed, which in turn could impact markets, particularly the markets for Treasurys and stocks.”

Layoffs in and of themselves don’t necessarily hurt stock prices. In fact, in some cases layoffs can temporarily lift individual stocks if investors read them as a sign that companies are getting their financial houses in order.

Investing for Everyone

But as Money reported earlier this year, past studies have found that layoffs “tend to depress stock prices” overall — and might not even produce the short-term boost companies hope for.

“Layoffs often do not increase stock prices, in part because layoffs can signal that a company is having difficulty,” Jeffrey Pfeffer, a professor at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, told the Stanford News in an interview last year. “Layoffs do not increase productivity. Layoffs do not solve what is often the underlying problem, which is often an ineffective strategy, a loss of market share, or too little revenue.”

Historical data also shows that layoffs “tend to snowball once they get going,” MarketWatch reported, citing the “Sahm Rule” developed by Federal Reserve economist Claudia Sahm.

According to the Federal Reserve, the Sahm Rule “identifies signals related to the start of a recession when the three-month moving average of the national unemployment rate rises by 0.50 percentage points or more relative to its low during the previous 12 months.”

In other words, if a continued string of mass layoffs leads to an ongoing rise in unemployment, then a recession could be in the cards — and stocks are likely to take a hit.

Investing for Everyone

For now, many analysts remain hopeful that the economy (and investments) will remain resilient, especially investments in U.S. Treasury bonds.

As MarketWatch reported, Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a recent note to clients that a “soft-ish” landing for the U.S. economy — combined with the expectation that the Fed will cut interest rates in 2024 — could spark a “powerful rebound” in Treasurys.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Make Money With Money: How To Invest $200K or More To Become a Millionaire

Strategy

Make Money With Money: How To Invest $200K or More To Become a Millionaire

October 13, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How to 10X Your Money By Investing in Antiques

Strategy

How to 10X Your Money By Investing in Antiques

October 12, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

ChatGPT Says You Might Regret These 3 Investments

Strategy

ChatGPT Says You Might Regret These 3 Investments

October 12, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

‘Shark Tank’ Star Kevin O’Leary: Investing Is About ‘The Pursuit of Financial Freedom’

Strategy

'Shark Tank' Star Kevin O'Leary: Investing Is About 'The Pursuit of Financial Freedom'

October 12, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

The Man Behind Costco’s Empire Is a Billionaire — Here’s What He Invests In Now

Strategy

The Man Behind Costco's Empire Is a Billionaire -- Here's What He Invests In Now

October 12, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: 5 Assets To Buy So You Never Have To Work Again

Strategy

Jaspreet Singh: 5 Assets To Buy So You Never Have To Work Again

October 11, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Avoid These 3 Things If You Invest in ETFs

Strategy

Dave Ramsey: Avoid These 3 Things If You Invest in ETFs

October 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

6 Investments That Are Virtually Future-Proof and Promise High Returns

Strategy

6 Investments That Are Virtually Future-Proof and Promise High Returns

October 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman’s Top Investing Tip for Young People: There’s One Fund That Could Really Pay Off

Strategy

Suze Orman's Top Investing Tip for Young People: There's One Fund That Could Really Pay Off

October 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Can AI Truly Help Your Investments? Warren Buffett’s Longtime Business Partner Quips ‘Old-Fashioned Intelligence Works Pretty Well’

Strategy

Can AI Truly Help Your Investments? Warren Buffett's Longtime Business Partner Quips 'Old-Fashioned Intelligence Works Pretty Well'

October 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are Investments Everyone Should Avoid During an Economic Downturn

Strategy

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are Investments Everyone Should Avoid During an Economic Downturn

October 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Investing Mistakes That Could Make the Difference Between Being Rich or Not

Strategy

8 Investing Mistakes That Could Make the Difference Between Being Rich or Not

October 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Two Investments That Make People Millionaires Before 40 — and Neither of Them Are Stocks

Strategy

Two Investments That Make People Millionaires Before 40 -- and Neither of Them Are Stocks

October 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

11 Uncommon Investments That Can Make You A Fortune

Strategy

11 Uncommon Investments That Can Make You A Fortune

October 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Ways To Make $50,000 a Year in Passive Income

Strategy

5 Ways To Make $50,000 a Year in Passive Income

October 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Everyday Ways Warren Buffett Says You Can Grow Your Wealth Through Investments

Strategy

8 Everyday Ways Warren Buffett Says You Can Grow Your Wealth Through Investments

October 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!