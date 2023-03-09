Categories

Banking

Investing

Credit Cards

Loans

Retirement

Saving & Spending

Trending

Hubs

Financially Savvy Female

GEN Z:
The Future of Finance

Economy Explained

Retirement at Any Age
Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Strategy

Suze Orman Cautions Against Investing Emergency Funds in Two Common Places — Here’s Why

Nicole Spector

By Nicole Spector

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Broadimage/Shutterstock (4104669e)Suze Orman'Gotham' Series Premiere Event, New York, America - 15 Sep 2014.
Broadimage/Shutterstock / Broadimage/Shutterstock

Every financial advisor recommends having an emergency fund, but in what type of account or investment vehicle should you keep this emergency fund? Money guru Suze Orman, who encourages people to set aside 12 months of living expenses in their emergency funds, has some stern tips on where to avoid storing them

Learn: Can I Draw Social Security at 62 and Still Work Full Time?
Discover: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Brokerage Account 

A brokerage account is an investment account that allows you to buy and sell different types of investments, including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and ETFs. This is a bad place to put your emergency fund because it ties up your money in investments, leaving you unable to access it in, well, an emergency. This type of account is better suited for a long-term investment strategy. 

Long-Term U.S. Treasuries 

Long-term U.S. Treasuries are fixed-rate U.S. debt issued by the U.S. Treasury, with maturities greater than 10 – and up to 30 – years. These can be great vehicles in an investment portfolio that feature long-term assets and strategy. It’s not good for an emergency fund, because again, it’s long-term and the whole nature of an emergency is that it can happen out of nowhere. Short-term U.S. treasuries, on the other hand, may be a good idea, in Orman’s opinion, the Ascent, A Motley Fool service, reported. Treasury bills (also called T-Bills) can have very short terms – as minimal as 4 weeks. 

Building Wealth

Don’t Let Your Emergency Fund Get Too Big 

Keep in mind that emergency funds can actually get too big, and Orman is particularly conservative in her recommendation that people save up to 12 months of living expenses. Once you’ve set aside 12 months in emergency savings, it’s important to take the next step, and that’s to begin putting your money to work. Savers may want to start paying down debt (prioritizing high-interest debt), as well as focusing on their 401(k), IRA or other tax-advantaged accounts. They should also look at stashing extra cash in Certificate of Deposit accounts (CDs) and I bonds.

Take Our Poll: How Much Salary Would Buy You Happiness?
Live Richer Podcast: Why Not Having a High-Yield Savings Account Can Be a Huge Mistake

Additionally, once your emergency fund begins to overflow, you can safely explore some of those longer-term investment vehicles that Orman cautioned against — for the safekeeping of the excess amount. 

More From GOBankingRates

Building Wealth

Share This Article:

facebook sharing button
twitter sharing button
linkedin sharing button
email sharing button
Building Wealth

About the Author

Nicole Spector

Nicole Spector

Nicole Spector is a writer, editor, and author based in Los Angeles by way of Brooklyn. Her work has appeared in Vogue, the Atlantic, Vice, and The New Yorker. She's a frequent contributor to NBC News and Publishers Weekly. Her 2013 debut novel, "Fifty Shades of Dorian Gray" received laudatory blurbs from the likes of Fred Armisen and Ken Kalfus, and was published in the US, UK, France, and Russia — though nobody knows whatever happened with the Russian edition! She has an affinity for Twitter.
Learn More

In Case You Missed It

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

1pximage