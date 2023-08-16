Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Strategy

Warren Buffett’s Ideal Investment Strategy – The “2-Fund” Portfolio

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor

Warren Buffett, the oracle of Omaha, has long been known for his simple and straightforward approach to investing. He’s advised countless investors to stick with low-cost, broad-market index funds and a long-term investing perspective. This approach is especially true when it comes to retirement planning, where he has advocated for a “2-Fund” Portfolio.

Buffett’s 2-Fund portfolio consists of a 90:10 asset allocation of an S&P 500 Index fund and United States Treasury short-term government bonds. In his 2013 annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, Buffett mentioned that such a simple strategy was identical to certain instructions he had laid out in his will for a trustee managing funds for his wife’s benefit. He specifically recommended investing 10% of the funds in short-term government bonds and 90% in a low-cost S&P 500 index fund, such as those offered by Vanguard.

The philosophy behind the 2-Fund portfolio is rooted in the wisdom of John Bogle, the founder of Vanguard and the champion of low-cost index investing. Bogle once stated, “Investing is not nearly as difficult as it looks. Successful investing involves doing a few things right and avoiding serious mistakes.” Buffett’s 2-Fund portfolio follows this mantra, aiming for simplicity and long-term success.

The S&P 500 Index fund component of the portfolio provides exposure to the 500 largest publicly traded companies in the United States, covering a broad spectrum of industries. Short-term government bonds serve as a place to park cash and provide a buffer during times of economic uncertainty or market corrections.

Investing for Everyone

However, this approach is not without criticism. It is concentrated in large-cap U.S. equities and lacks diversification into other asset classes, such as international stocks, real estate investment trusts (REITs), or gold. Critics argue that this concentration could be perceived as risky and not well-diversified.

Despite such critiques, a back test study reveals that the 2-Fund portfolio has a mere 2.3% failure rate in a 30-year retirement window using the 4% withdrawal rule. The addition of short-term U.S. Treasuries decreases portfolio volatility and max drawdown at only a minimal cost to compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Implementing the 2-Fund portfolio is straightforward, with several options available from popular asset managers like Vanguard, BlackRock, Schwab, and Fidelity. For example, investors can use the Vanguard 500 Index Investor (VFINX) or the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) for the equity portion and the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (VSBIX) or the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (VGSH) for the fixed income portion.

Warren Buffett’s 2-Fund portfolio offers a simple and effective approach to retirement investing. It is easy to implement, low-cost, and captures much of the S&P 500 Index’s returns with slightly lower volatility.

Investing for Everyone

While the strategy might lack diversification and expose investors to larger max drawdowns, it remains a viable option for those seeking a straightforward investment strategy, as recommended by one of the greatest investors of our time. Alternatively, a 60% total stock market and 40% total bond portfolio is also a reasonable option for those seeking greater diversification.

More From GOBankingRates

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

Related Content

Warren Buffett’s 4 Favorite Sectors To Invest In — Should You Do the Same?

Strategy

Warren Buffett's 4 Favorite Sectors To Invest In -- Should You Do the Same?

August 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

ChatGPT Was Given $20K To Invest in Stocks and Crypto — Here’s How It Made $2,000 in a Month

Strategy

ChatGPT Was Given $20K To Invest in Stocks and Crypto -- Here's How It Made $2,000 in a Month

August 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Things Warren Buffett Says To Do Before a Recession Hits

Strategy

5 Things Warren Buffett Says To Do Before a Recession Hits

August 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett Says Make Money While You Sleep: Here Are 5 ‘Forever Assets’

Strategy

Warren Buffett Says Make Money While You Sleep: Here Are 5 'Forever Assets'

August 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Millennials Can Invest While Managing Student Loans

Uncategorized

How Millennials Can Invest While Managing Student Loans

August 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

JPMorgan Predicts Record Highs for Gold — Should You Invest Now?

Strategy

JPMorgan Predicts Record Highs for Gold -- Should You Invest Now?

August 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett Wisdom: 15 Genius Things I Learned at Lunch With ‘The Oracle of Omaha’

Strategy

Warren Buffett Wisdom: 15 Genius Things I Learned at Lunch With 'The Oracle of Omaha'

August 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What Danger Exists in Your Long-Term Investments? Here’s What Experts Have To Say

Strategy

What Danger Exists in Your Long-Term Investments? Here's What Experts Have To Say

August 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh Has 3 Fixes For Anyone ’40 and Broke’

Strategy

Jaspreet Singh Has 3 Fixes For Anyone '40 and Broke'

August 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Tell if an Investment Advisor Is Ripping You Off

Strategy

How To Tell if an Investment Advisor Is Ripping You Off

August 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Startup CEO: How I’m Helping Gen Z Invest Without FOMO

Strategy

I'm a Startup CEO: How I'm Helping Gen Z Invest Without FOMO

August 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Investors Are Dropping Billions on Startups in the AI Craze

Strategy

Investors Are Dropping Billions on Startups in the AI Craze

August 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Money Markets: Are These Short-Term Investments Right for You?

Strategy

Money Markets: Are These Short-Term Investments Right for You?

August 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: 5 Assets To Buy So You Never Have To Work Again

Strategy

Jaspreet Singh: 5 Assets To Buy So You Never Have To Work Again

August 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

Strategy

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

August 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

70% of Americans Don’t Have a High-Yield Savings Account — Here’s How Much Interest You’d Earn on $500 if You Did

Strategy

70% of Americans Don't Have a High-Yield Savings Account -- Here's How Much Interest You'd Earn on $500 if You Did

August 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!