Investing / Strategy

3 Ways To Reduce the Fear of Investing in an Uncertain Economy

Laura Gariepy

By Laura Gariepy

Protection or defensive stock in economy crisis or market crash, business resilient to survive difficulty or insurance concept, businessman holding umbrella to cover and protect from downturn arrow.
Nuthawut Somsuk / Getty Images/iStockphoto

According to The Conference Board, the February 2023 Consumer Confidence Index, which provides insight into what spending and saving behaviors may look like in the near future, showed that Americans feel less optimistic about their finances for the second month in a row.

The Expectations Index (a segment of the overall index focusing on jobs and income) dropped more than six points from January, to 69.7. Historically, any score below 80 indicates a possible recession in the next year.

Current economic uncertainty understandably causes some consumers to hesitate to invest. Fortunately, if you’re part of that group, there are ways to reduce your fear.

Work On Your Mindset

Fear is an emotion, and emotions can be managed. Try these strategies to take control:

  • Remember your “why”: Think about what motivates you to invest. You may want to send a grandchild to college or enjoy a luxurious retirement traveling the world. Keeping your reason for investing in mind will help you stay the course — even when times are hard.
  • Do some research: We fear the unknown. So, learn more about how investing works and specific investment types. The more knowledge you have, the less scary investing will feel.
  • Commit to the process (and your future): Investing is a long game. So, strengthen your resolve to fund the future you want.
If investing in stocks scares you, check out these various investment options other than the stock market.

Laura Gariepy

Laura Gariepy

Laura has been a freelance writer since 2018. Her work primarily focuses on managing your money, navigating your career, and running a successful business. She earned her MBA and a Bachelor's degree in Psychology during her previous career in human resources. She is also a business coach to new and aspiring freelancers and runs an online resource hub for them called Before You Go Freelance. In addition, she helps other writers get clear on their message, plan their content, and produce compelling written works.
