These Are 10 of the Slowest Selling New Cars on the Market

Cars don’t make money sitting on the lot, which is why car dealers will often offer price reductions and other incentives to rid themselves of slow-selling cars and clear up room for more (and faster selling) inventory. So far in 2024, cars made by Stellantis have had the most trouble selling, according to an analysis from CarEdge. That means you could pick up deals on some of its vehicles — though they won’t necessarily come cheap.

One of the most important metrics for car dealers is market day supply, which CarEdge describes as the “number of days it would take to sell all of a particular model of car based on the current sales rate, assuming no additional inventory is added.” A high MDS suggests an oversupply, which could give buyers leverage for negotiation. In contrast, a low MDS is usually a sign of a seller’s market, making negotiations tougher.

Using its own data, CarEdge recently identified which new cars have the most and least inventory available in February and found some “shocking” results. Inventory ranges from only two weeks of supply to a supply of nearly two years, with several models having more than one year of supply on dealer lots.

Here’s a look at the 10 slowest-selling models right now, according to CarEdge. Just be warned — although you might be able to negotiate some deals on these cars, their average transaction price is still a steep $70,277. That’s much higher than the ATP for all new vehicles in January 2024, which was $47,401, according to the latest report from Cox Automotive’s Kelley Blue Book. Only three of the 10 cars listed below have an ATP below the January average.

Vehicle Average Selling Price Market Day Supply Dodge Hornet $41,114 480 Dodge Charger $44,375 477 Ford Mustang Mach-E $55,094 362 Dodge Challenger $52,553 360 Chrysler 300 $43,214 346 Ram 3500 $79,378 342 Audi e-tron GT $117,057 327 Ram 2500 $70,129 318 Jaguar F-Type $100,134 315 Maserati Levante $99,721 301

