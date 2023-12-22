Advertiser Disclosure
Used Car Market: 6 Best Hybrid Cars To Buy Used

By Josephine Nesbit
The U.S. electric vehicle market is steadily growing, and the federal government hopes to have 50% of all new vehicle sales be electric by 2030. New EVs are generally pricier than gas-only vehicles but can save you money at the pump over the long term. If you want to save on the upfront cost, used EVs are the way to go.

Here are some of the best hybrid cars to buy used and help save you money.

2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid

According to Kelley Blue Book, the 8th-generation 2019 Toyota Camry is still one of the most impressive and valuable cars you can buy. It gets 46 to 52 combined mpg. The Camry also has great trunk space and Apple CarPlay compatibility. U.S. News & World Report did note some minor complaints, such as the powertrain sometimes hesitates under hard acceleration.

Price: $22,535 – $26,604

2019 Honda Accord Hybrid

KBB considers the 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid the most fuel-efficient version of this midsize sedan. Plenty of passenger space with no loss of trunk space categorizes it as full-size. This model has won several awards, including for resale value, and it runs 48 miles on a gallon of gas. However, there’s no all-wheel drive, and the sound insulation at higher speeds could be better.

Price: $22,653 – $24,822

2021 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

The 2021 Sonata was fully redesigned, bringing more tech, such as a solar panel roof to recharge the battery, more cargo space and a combined 52 mpg. The Sonata is comfortable and easy to drive, but Edmunds pointed out a few complaints about the lower-quality interior materials compared to some rivals, and road and wind noise is slightly elevated.

Price: $20,640 – $24,437

2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid

The 2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid brings lots of standard advanced safety features and does surprisingly well on winding roads. This redesigned model also has folding rear seats and a cargo area that offers the same amount of space as a non-hybrid. Edmunds reported a few downsides, including limited headroom in the rear and front and no Android Auto integration.

Price: $29,498 – $34,466

2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid

The Hyundai Elantra hybrid was introduced for 2021 and included great safety ratings and driver-assistance features at a more affordable entry point, according to U.S. News. It has an estimated 53 mpg city and 56 mpg highway in the base model. The biggest downside is that the cabin materials feel cheaper.

Price: $21,671 – $25,833

2021 Honda Insight

The 2021 Honda Insight was discontinued for the arrival of the Civic and CR-V Hybrid, but it was most well-known for its design and lower battery pack that improved handling and allowed for more cargo space compared to most compact hybrids. U.S. News reported that it gets great mileage — 55 mpg city and 49 mpg highway — but you’ll notice engine noise under acceleration and it’s not very sporty.

Price: $23,056 – $27,435

