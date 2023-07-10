Advertiser Disclosure
Loans / Student

$3.5 Million in Refund Checks Are Coming to These Student Loan Borrowers

3 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
Young Caucasian woman using mobile phone while her female roommate working on laptop.
SrdjanPav / Getty Images

See Our Best Picks

More than 7,100 student loan borrowers will receive $3.5 million in refund checks after a consumer protection agency said they were scammed by a student debt relief company in renegotiating, settling, reducing or altering the terms of their federal student loans.

On July 6, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) said the checks will be sent in the mail, after Timemark Solutions — a student-debt-relief company — violated the Telemarketing Sales Rule, according to a statement.

Discover: All of the States That Will Pay Off Your Student Loans

Under the Telemarketing Sales Rule, it’s illegal for a telemarketer to request or receive fees for debt-relief services before the consumer has made at least one payment using the new arrangement.

“From 2016 through October 2019, the company used telemarketing campaigns to convince people with federal student loans to pay up to $699 in fees to file paperwork to reduce or eliminate their monthly payments, through loan consolidation, forgiveness, or income-driven repayment plans,” the CFPB said in the statement. “The U.S. Department of Education, however, offers these options to student loan borrowers for free.”

Save for Your Future

The agency added that to market its student-loan debt-relief services, Timemark used two websites, timemarksolutions.com and loan-counselors.com, created and posted YouTube videos and placed Google Ads.

The CFPB said that payments would be sent on July 6 through Epiq Systems. If you do not receive a check and believe you are eligible for funds, you can submit a claim by visiting this page on the CFPB website.

Following the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision to strike down President Biden’s student loan relief program, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued a warning to borrowers, urging them about a surge in scams.

“If you have federal student loans, you’ve probably heard about the Supreme Court decision and know that repayments are restarting in October. But you might also be hearing from scammers who take advantage of confusion around big news like this,” the FTC said in a statement. “Scammers are likely to start blasting out robocalls and texts about ‘helping’ you with your loans.”

The FTC offered a few tips, including:

  • Never pay for help with your student loans.
  • Don’t give away your Federal Student Aid ID login information.
  • Don’t trust anyone who contacts you promising debt relief or loan forgiveness, even if they say they’re affiliated with the Department of Education.
Save for Your Future

“Scammers try to look real, with official-looking names, seals, and logos. They promise special access to repayment plans or forgiveness options — which don’t exist. If you’re tempted, slow down, hang up, and log into your student loan account to review your options,” the FTC added.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Student Loan Forgiveness: Biden Administration Makes It Easier To Have Debt Discharged Through Bankruptcy

Student

Student Loan Forgiveness: Biden Administration Makes It Easier To Have Debt Discharged Through Bankruptcy

July 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loans: Court Allows $6 Billion in Forgiveness Funds To Proceed for 200,000 Borrowers

Student

Student Loans: Court Allows $6 Billion in Forgiveness Funds To Proceed for 200,000 Borrowers

July 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

New Student Loan Forgiveness Rule Simplifies Process — Who Qualifies?

Student

New Student Loan Forgiveness Rule Simplifies Process -- Who Qualifies?

July 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

20% of Student Loan Borrowers Will Struggle When Payments Restart: 4 Tips To Stay Ahead

Student

20% of Student Loan Borrowers Will Struggle When Payments Restart: 4 Tips To Stay Ahead

July 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Forgiveness: Regardless of How Supreme Court Rules You Could Still Have Your Debt Forgiven

Student

Student Loan Forgiveness: Regardless of How Supreme Court Rules You Could Still Have Your Debt Forgiven

July 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loans 2023: Here Are the 6 Best and Worst Ways To Pay Off Your Student Loans

Student

Student Loans 2023: Here Are the 6 Best and Worst Ways To Pay Off Your Student Loans

July 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Problems With Biden’s New Plan To Lower Student Loan Debt: How Will These Affect You?

Student

5 Problems With Biden's New Plan To Lower Student Loan Debt: How Will These Affect You?

July 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Will the Defeat of Biden’s Student Loan Plan Spell the End of Payment Pauses (or New Debt Forgiveness)?

Student

Will the Defeat of Biden's Student Loan Plan Spell the End of Payment Pauses (or New Debt Forgiveness)?

July 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Best Colleges To Graduate With No Student Loans

Student

10 Best Colleges To Graduate With No Student Loans

July 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Gen Z Is Delaying Purchasing These 3 Things — and It’s Because of Student Loans

Student

Gen Z Is Delaying Purchasing These 3 Things -- and It's Because of Student Loans

July 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

This Couple’s Student Loans Were Forgiven — How To Get Out of Paying Yours

Student

This Couple's Student Loans Were Forgiven -- How To Get Out of Paying Yours

July 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loans: Does Biden Have ‘Legal Authority’ To Forgive Debt? One US Senator Thinks So

Student

Student Loans: Does Biden Have 'Legal Authority' To Forgive Debt? One US Senator Thinks So

July 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Now That Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Has Been Shot Down by SCOTUS, What’s His Next Move for Borrowers?

Student

Now That Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Has Been Shot Down by SCOTUS, What's His Next Move for Borrowers?

July 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Why Gen Z Graduates Are Not Using the Majors They Got Loans For

Student

Why Gen Z Graduates Are Not Using the Majors They Got Loans For

July 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Do You Agree With the Supreme Court Ruling Against Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan? Take Our Poll

Student

Do You Agree With the Supreme Court Ruling Against Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan? Take Our Poll

July 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness: How ‘Disappointing’ Supreme Court Ruling May Actually Improve Conditions for Borrowers

Student

Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness: How 'Disappointing' Supreme Court Ruling May Actually Improve Conditions for Borrowers

July 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!