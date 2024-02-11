Advertiser Disclosure
Loans / Student

I’m a Parent With Student Loans for My Kid — Can I Get Out of Debt?

2 min Read
By Gina Hagler
College and money stock photo
Kameleon007 / iStock.com

With the rising cost of tuition, many parents haven’t saved enough before their child begins college. When a payment plan through the university — while their child attends school — isn’t adequate, it’s often the case that parents decide to take a parent loan.

These loans place the debt in the parent’s name, with the liability on them. The terms of the loan are clear from the start, and this may work well if all goes as planned. If changing circumstances in the parent’s life occur at the same time there is a push to save for retirement, there are several options for parents to get back on track with their finances.

How To Deal With Student Loans As a Financially Struggling Parent

  1. Refinance by taking out a new loan with more favorable terms, or, if your parent loan allows repayment before interest kicks in, do what you can to pay the original loan off as quickly as possible.
  2. Treat your education loan payments the way you treat any other payment. Make more than one payment per month, or pay more than is due each month and designate the extra money as principal to reduce the amount of interest you’ll pay long term. Also, use autopay so that you always pay on time and don’t have any negative reports of late payments. 
  3. Take on a side gig or work additional hours to generate income for the specific purpose of paying down your loan.
  4. View this loan as part of your total indebtedness. Then, pay more to the highest interest rate debt each month to clear the amount you pay out each month. Apply that extra to your other debts to clear your debt more quickly. 
  5. Make sure you contribute something to an IRA each month, or participate in your firm’s 401(k) plan — especially if there’s matching. Even a small amount will make a difference in a few years, and taking care of your future needs is just as important as paying off your current debt.
Save for Your Future

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More About Loans

Best Loans

Related Content

Student Loans: Here Are the 4 Added Steps Needed To Qualify for Biden’s Latest Forgiveness

Student

Student Loans: Here Are the 4 Added Steps Needed To Qualify for Biden's Latest Forgiveness

January 20, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Here’s How Often You Can Refinance Your Student Loans — and What To Consider Before Doing It Multiple Times

Student

Here's How Often You Can Refinance Your Student Loans -- and What To Consider Before Doing It Multiple Times

January 18, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Forgiveness: Biden To Cancel Debt For Certain Borrowers — Here’s the Catch To Qualify

Student

Student Loan Forgiveness: Biden To Cancel Debt For Certain Borrowers -- Here's the Catch To Qualify

January 12, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Student Loans: 3 Repayment Issues That Could Cost You Money & How To Avoid Them

Student

Student Loans: 3 Repayment Issues That Could Cost You Money & How To Avoid Them

January 11, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Forgiveness ‘Buyback’ Program Could Offer More Relief to Borrowers — Do You Qualify?

Student

Student Loan Forgiveness 'Buyback' Program Could Offer More Relief to Borrowers -- Do You Qualify?

January 04, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

How Much Does It Cost To Attend One of 2024’s Best Colleges?

Student

How Much Does It Cost To Attend One of 2024's Best Colleges?

January 03, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Student Loans: How To Get a Late Payment Removed From Your Credit History After a Billing Error

Student

Student Loans: How To Get a Late Payment Removed From Your Credit History After a Billing Error

December 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How Restarting Student Loan Payments Will Benefit Your Taxes

Student

How Restarting Student Loan Payments Will Benefit Your Taxes

December 19, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Here Are 8 Money Resolutions Every Person With Student Loans Should Make

Student

Here Are 8 Money Resolutions Every Person With Student Loans Should Make

December 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Kevin O’Leary Claims Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Efforts Are a ‘Horrific Idea’

Student

Kevin O'Leary Claims Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Efforts Are a 'Horrific Idea'

December 08, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Forgiveness: Biden To Wipe Another $4.8 Billion in Debt — Are You Among the 80,300 Who Qualify

Student

Student Loan Forgiveness: Biden To Wipe Another $4.8 Billion in Debt -- Are You Among the 80,300 Who Qualify

December 07, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

What Is President Biden’s SAVE Plan for Student Loan Repayment?

Student

What Is President Biden's SAVE Plan for Student Loan Repayment?

December 06, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Repayment: 3 New Ways the Government Is Looking To Protect Struggling Borrowers

Student

Student Loan Repayment: 3 New Ways the Government Is Looking To Protect Struggling Borrowers

December 05, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Things Graduates Should Consider Selling To Pay Off Student Loans

Student

7 Things Graduates Should Consider Selling To Pay Off Student Loans

November 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Forgiveness: Has Biden Upheld His Campaign Promises?

Student

Student Loan Forgiveness: Has Biden Upheld His Campaign Promises?

November 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Student Loans: Small Businesses Aim To Help Borrowers Save Money in These 3 Ways

Student

Student Loans: Small Businesses Aim To Help Borrowers Save Money in These 3 Ways

November 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!