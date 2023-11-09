Advertiser Disclosure
Loans / Student

Student Loan Forgiveness: Dems Want Accused Colleges To Foot Bill, Not Taxpayers

4 min Read
By Adam Palasciano
US Senate Bipartisan Artificial Intelligence (AI) Forum, Washington, District of Columbia, USA - 13 Sep 2023
©Shutterstock.com

Over the past few years, thousands of student loan borrowers defrauded by the universities they attended have seen significant student loan forgiveness.

So far, a total of $109 million in debt was forgiven for 3,500 student loan borrowers after they were “cheated'” by their schools, according to Business Insider. In fact, the Education Department reported that as of October 30, 2023, a collective $22.5 billion in student loan relief was granted to more than 1.3 million borrowers cheated by many different schools.

Which Schools Are In Question?

Students who attended Ashford University and the University of Phoenix received student loan relief after the Education Department accused the two schools of defrauding students. Now, top Democrats in Congress, like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), want relief for taxpayers, too. They’re requesting that the Education Department recoup the $109 million in relief funds from these two institutions in order to provide relief to taxpayers who have to shoulder the cost.

Recently, Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) led a group of Democrats including Warren and sent a letter to the Biden Administration-appointed Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. They requested that the department get the relief funds from these two for-profit schools that were accused of fraud. According to the Education Department, this included $37 million in relief for 1,200 borrowers who were “deceived” by the University of Phoenix, and another $72 million for 2,300 borrowers “cheated” by Ashford University.

Save for Your Future

Lawmakers Are in Support of Forgiveness for Defrauded Borrowers

These lawmakers indeed support the loan relief for said borrowers, but they want to see those schools held accountable and ultimately pay up.

“Today, we are urging @usedgov (the U.S. Education of Department) to recoup funds to send a strong warning signal to other predatory for-profit colleges that there are serious repercussions for defrauding students,” said Durbin on X (formerly Twitter) in a Nov. 6 post.

In addition, lawmakers want to see access to borrower defense repayment for more borrowers who were cheated by both universities in question. But, with the stipulation that these schools are on the hook for money.

Also, they’re asking the Education Department to review whether Ashford or University of Phoenix should even remain eligible for federal student aid at all — their federal aid for the 2021-22 school year was $183 million and $616 million, respectively. These sums accounted for 64% and 79% of the schools’ total revenues.

Save for Your Future

James Kvaal, the current Under Secretary for the Department of Education, said “Congress gave the Department the authority to make college owners and operators personally responsible for these losses in certain circumstances and we are going to use that authority to hold them accountable, defend vulnerable students, protect taxpayer dollars, and deter future risky behavior.”

Last year, the Education Department pursued DeVry University to recoup the $24 million that it allegedly defrauded borrowers. DeVry sued the Education Department to block these efforts, which has delayed any repayment required by the university since the court placed a temporary hold on the recoupment.

In all, the latest actions by the Education Department are an effort to hold fraudulent colleges and universities accountable rather than pass on the cost of this type of loan forgiveness to taxpayers. These actions should send a message to dissuade similar, predatory institutions from engaging in these deceptive practices. It’s unclear at this time whether the Education Department will also pursue further legal challenges to recoup more of the $22.5 billion in student loan forgiveness that it has collectively granted defrauded borrowers who attended other institutions.

Save for Your Future

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Economic Impact of Student Loan Resumption Shockingly Not as Negative as Predicted

Student

Economic Impact of Student Loan Resumption Shockingly Not as Negative as Predicted

October 24, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: If the Student Loan Crisis Is So Horrible, Why Do We Keep Giving Out Student Loans?

Student

Dave Ramsey: If the Student Loan Crisis Is So Horrible, Why Do We Keep Giving Out Student Loans?

October 24, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Types of Student Loan Borrowers Who Could Still Have Their Debts Forgiven by Biden

Student

5 Types of Student Loan Borrowers Who Could Still Have Their Debts Forgiven by Biden

October 23, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: Do These 3 Things Now To Be Prepared for Student Loan Payments To Resume in the Fall

Student

Jaspreet Singh: Do These 3 Things Now To Be Prepared for Student Loan Payments To Resume in the Fall

October 23, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Kevin O’Leary Reveals Why You Need To Pay Off Student Loans and Invest at the Same Time

Student

Kevin O'Leary Reveals Why You Need To Pay Off Student Loans and Invest at the Same Time

October 22, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

9 Best Side Gigs To Pay off Student Loan Debt

Student

9 Best Side Gigs To Pay off Student Loan Debt

October 20, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Shares 8 Ways To Pay Off Student Loans Fast

Student

Dave Ramsey Shares 8 Ways To Pay Off Student Loans Fast

October 20, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Repayment 2023: First Year Out of College? 7 Money Mistakes You Absolutely Shouldn’t Make

Student

Student Loan Repayment 2023: First Year Out of College? 7 Money Mistakes You Absolutely Shouldn't Make

October 20, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

My Parents Can’t Help With My Student Loans Because They Have Them, Too

Student

My Parents Can't Help With My Student Loans Because They Have Them, Too

October 20, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: ‘You Need a Better Plan’ Than Refinancing Student Loans

Student

Dave Ramsey: 'You Need a Better Plan' Than Refinancing Student Loans

October 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Retirement Savings: Student Loan Payments Will Roll Into Your 401(k) Match in 2024 — Here’s How It Works

Student

Retirement Savings: Student Loan Payments Will Roll Into Your 401(k) Match in 2024 -- Here's How It Works

October 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Student Loans: Biden Cancels Another $9 Billion in Debt — Is Yours Among the $127 Billion Forgiven So Far?

Student

Student Loans: Biden Cancels Another $9 Billion in Debt -- Is Yours Among the $127 Billion Forgiven So Far?

October 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman: Use This Rule of Thumb To Determine How Much Student Loan Debt You Can Afford To Take On

Student

Suze Orman: Use This Rule of Thumb To Determine How Much Student Loan Debt You Can Afford To Take On

October 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone Says Taking On Student Loans Is a Bad Investment: ‘The ROI on College Is Awful’

Student

Grant Cardone Says Taking On Student Loans Is a Bad Investment: 'The ROI on College Is Awful'

October 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Student Loans: These Schools Promise You’ll Graduate Loan-Free — Is There a Catch?

Student

Student Loans: These Schools Promise You'll Graduate Loan-Free -- Is There a Catch?

October 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

17 Tips for Baby Boomers To Tackle Their Student Debt

Student

17 Tips for Baby Boomers To Tackle Their Student Debt

October 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!