Advertiser Disclosure
Loans / Student

Student Loans: 800K Borrowers Could See Debts Forgiven After Latest Lawsuit Falls Through — Who Qualifies?

3 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
College and money stock photo
Kameleon007 / iStock.com

A lawsuit filed by two conservative groups to block the Biden administration’s cancellation of $39 billion of debt for 804,000 student loan borrowers was dismissed by a federal judge on Aug. 14.

The lawsuit, filed by The Cato Institute and Mackinac Center for Public Policy on Aug. 4, alleged that the cancellation was “unlawful,” according to legal documents.

“The Court should declare this forbearance-credit scheme unlawful, set it aside, and enjoin any cancellation of student loans based on it,” the lawsuit reads.

However, on Aug 14., U.S. District Judge Thomas L. Ludington of the Eastern District of Michigan issued an order dismissing the case, ruling that the defendants lacked standing.

“In order to satisfy the first standing requirement, a plaintiff must show that a concrete injury ‘actually exist[s],'” according to the order. “Although standing can exist even when the alleged injury is difficult to prove or measure, the injury must affect the plaintiff in a personal and individual way.”

Save for Your Future

The lawsuit stemmed from the July 14 Department of Education announcement that it would cancel $39 billion in debt for more than 800,000 borrowers, as GOBankingRates previously reported.

At the time, the Department of Education explained in a statement that the discharges are a result of fixes implemented by the Biden-Harris Administration to ensure all borrowers have an accurate count of the number of monthly payments that qualify toward forgiveness under income-driven repayment (IDR) plans.

Borrowers may be eligible for forgiveness if they have accumulated the equivalent of either 20 or 25 years of qualifying months, the department added.

“For far too long, borrowers fell through the cracks of a broken system that failed to keep accurate track of their progress towards forgiveness,” Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona declared in the statement. “By fixing past administrative failures, we are ensuring everyone gets the forgiveness they deserve, just as we have done for public servants, students who were cheated by their colleges, and borrowers with permanent disabilities, including veterans.”

Save for Your Future

The Department of Education indicated that eligible borrowers include those with Direct Loans or Federal Family Education Loans held by the Department (including Parent PLUS loans of either type) who have reached the necessary forgiveness threshold as a result of receiving credit toward IDR forgiveness for any of the following periods:

  • Any month in which a borrower was in a repayment status, regardless of whether payments were partial or late, the type of loan, or the repayment plan.
  • Any period in which a borrower spent 12 or more consecutive months in forbearance.
  • Any month in forbearance for borrowers who spent 36 or more cumulative months in forbearance.
  • Any month spent in deferment (except for in-school deferment) prior to 2013.
  • Any month spent in economic hardship or military deferments on or after January 1, 2013.
  • In addition, months described above that occurred prior to a loan consolidation will also be counted toward forgiveness.

The Department added it will also notify borrowers who reach the applicable forgiveness thresholds — 240 or 300 qualifying monthly payments, depending on their repayment plan and type of loan — every two months until next year. At that time, all borrowers who are not yet eligible for forgiveness will have their payment counts updated, according to the statement.

Student loan interest will resume on Sept. 1, 2023, and payments — which paused during the pandemic — will be due starting in October.

More From GOBankingRates

Save for Your Future

Related Content

Student Loans: 35 Remote Work Companies That Will Help You Pay Off Your Debt

Student

Student Loans: 35 Remote Work Companies That Will Help You Pay Off Your Debt

August 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Why Dave Ramsey Advises Against Student Loan Income-Driven Repayment Plans

Student

Why Dave Ramsey Advises Against Student Loan Income-Driven Repayment Plans

August 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Forgiveness: Biden’s Latest Debt Cancellation Plan Under Attack — What a Lawsuit Could Mean

Student

Student Loan Forgiveness: Biden's Latest Debt Cancellation Plan Under Attack -- What a Lawsuit Could Mean

August 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loans: How the Supreme Court’s Decision Affects Your Retirement

Student

Student Loans: How the Supreme Court's Decision Affects Your Retirement

August 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Who Should Cosign Student Loans, According to Experts

Student

Who Should Cosign Student Loans, According to Experts

August 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loans: Americans Are Trying These Extreme Measures to Afford Payments — Here’s What Experts Say to Do Instead

Student

Student Loans: Americans Are Trying These Extreme Measures to Afford Payments -- Here's What Experts Say to Do Instead

August 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loans 2023: 5 Money Missteps To Avoid When Payments Resume

Student

Student Loans 2023: 5 Money Missteps To Avoid When Payments Resume

August 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Supreme Court Gives Clues as to How Student Loan Forgiveness Will Shake Out — 2 Legal Questions Are Key

Student

Supreme Court Gives Clues as to How Student Loan Forgiveness Will Shake Out -- 2 Legal Questions Are Key

August 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Borrowers Share 7 Tips and Shortcuts They Used To Pay Down Their Debt

Student

Student Loan Borrowers Share 7 Tips and Shortcuts They Used To Pay Down Their Debt

July 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Relief: Interest Could Drop to 0% If New Bill Passes

Student

Student Loan Relief: Interest Could Drop to 0% If New Bill Passes

August 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: Do These 3 Things Now To Be Prepared for Student Loan Payments To Resume in the Fall

Student

Jaspreet Singh: Do These 3 Things Now To Be Prepared for Student Loan Payments To Resume in the Fall

July 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Barbara Ginty: Here’s Exactly How You Should Prioritize Student Loan Payments With Your Other Financial Needs and Goals

Student

Barbara Ginty: Here's Exactly How You Should Prioritize Student Loan Payments With Your Other Financial Needs and Goals

July 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

$3.5 Million in Refund Checks Are Coming to These Student Loan Borrowers

Student

$3.5 Million in Refund Checks Are Coming to These Student Loan Borrowers

July 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I Paid Off My Student Loans Early and I Regret It: Here’s What I’d Do Differently

Student

I Paid Off My Student Loans Early and I Regret It: Here's What I'd Do Differently

July 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loan SAVE Program Is Open for Applications — Will It Save You Money?

Student

Student Loan SAVE Program Is Open for Applications -- Will It Save You Money?

July 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What Happens If You Miss a Student Loan Payment?

Student

What Happens If You Miss a Student Loan Payment?

July 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!