Advertiser Disclosure
Loans / Student

Student Loans: Biden’s Plan Could Help You Qualify for Homeownership — Here’s How

2 min Read
By Adam Palasciano
Graduation hat on coins money on white background. stock photo
Ta Nu / iStock.com

In the summer of 2023, the Department of Education under the Biden administration rolled out the Saving For a Valuable Education (SAVE) student loan repayment plan. Touted as “the most affordable repayment plan yet”, the income-driven repayment plan can result in a $0 monthly payment for some borrowers depending on their income, according to CNBC.

What’s more? Switching to the SAVE plan may help student loan borrowers qualify for a mortgage.

SAVE Can Reduce Debt-To-Income Ratio

Your debt-to-income ratio — the amount of income you earn relative to your debt — is most often calculated by dividing all your monthly debts by your monthly income. This factor is an important indication for mortgage underwriting. Since the SAVE plan results in lower monthly payments based on your income, this in turn lowers your overall debt-to-income ratio.

According to a recent report from the Center For Responsible Lending, borrowers making payments on their student debt who enroll in SAVE could see their ratio fall somewhere between 1.5% to 3.6%.

The SAVE plan increases the income exempted from your payment calculation to 225% of the poverty line, from 150%. This means that for single people, approximately the first $33,000 of your income won’t be factored into your monthly obligation. This is up from around $23,000 on other income-driven repayment plans. The good news? Even more of your income is exempt as your family size increases.

More SAVE Benefits Are to Come in July 2024

Previously, under the Revised Pay As You Earn Repayment Plan (REPAYE), borrowers had to pay 10% of their discretionary income towards student loan payments.

Save for Your Future

Starting this summer, the SAVE plan will allow borrowers to pay just 5% of their discretionary income towards student loan payments. Essentially, monthly payments will be cut in half for many borrowers. The SAVE plan has now replaced REPAYE.

Lower Monthly Payments Via SAVE Means More Cash Flow

Reduced student loan payments equals more monthly cash flow to add to your savings. Ultimately, you should be able to save money more quickly to make a down payment on a home. This is in addition to a lower debt-to-income ratio which can make it easier to qualify for a mortgage.

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More About Loans

Best Loans

Related Content

Dave Ramsey Shares 8 Ways To Pay Off Student Loans Fast

Student

Dave Ramsey Shares 8 Ways To Pay Off Student Loans Fast

January 25, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Student Loans: Here Are the 4 Added Steps Needed To Qualify for Biden’s Latest Forgiveness

Student

Student Loans: Here Are the 4 Added Steps Needed To Qualify for Biden's Latest Forgiveness

January 20, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Here’s How Often You Can Refinance Your Student Loans — and What To Consider Before Doing It Multiple Times

Student

Here's How Often You Can Refinance Your Student Loans -- and What To Consider Before Doing It Multiple Times

January 18, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Forgiveness: Biden To Cancel Debt For Certain Borrowers — Here’s the Catch To Qualify

Student

Student Loan Forgiveness: Biden To Cancel Debt For Certain Borrowers -- Here's the Catch To Qualify

January 12, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Student Loans: 3 Repayment Issues That Could Cost You Money & How To Avoid Them

Student

Student Loans: 3 Repayment Issues That Could Cost You Money & How To Avoid Them

January 11, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Forgiveness ‘Buyback’ Program Could Offer More Relief to Borrowers — Do You Qualify?

Student

Student Loan Forgiveness 'Buyback' Program Could Offer More Relief to Borrowers -- Do You Qualify?

January 04, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

How Much Does It Cost To Attend One of 2024’s Best Colleges?

Student

How Much Does It Cost To Attend One of 2024's Best Colleges?

January 03, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Student Loans: How To Get a Late Payment Removed From Your Credit History After a Billing Error

Student

Student Loans: How To Get a Late Payment Removed From Your Credit History After a Billing Error

December 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How Restarting Student Loan Payments Will Benefit Your Taxes

Student

How Restarting Student Loan Payments Will Benefit Your Taxes

December 19, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Here Are 8 Money Resolutions Every Person With Student Loans Should Make

Student

Here Are 8 Money Resolutions Every Person With Student Loans Should Make

December 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Kevin O’Leary Claims Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Efforts Are a ‘Horrific Idea’

Student

Kevin O'Leary Claims Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Efforts Are a 'Horrific Idea'

December 08, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Forgiveness: Biden To Wipe Another $4.8 Billion in Debt — Are You Among the 80,300 Who Qualify

Student

Student Loan Forgiveness: Biden To Wipe Another $4.8 Billion in Debt -- Are You Among the 80,300 Who Qualify

December 07, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

What Is President Biden’s SAVE Plan for Student Loan Repayment?

Student

What Is President Biden's SAVE Plan for Student Loan Repayment?

December 06, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Repayment: 3 New Ways the Government Is Looking To Protect Struggling Borrowers

Student

Student Loan Repayment: 3 New Ways the Government Is Looking To Protect Struggling Borrowers

December 05, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Things Graduates Should Consider Selling To Pay Off Student Loans

Student

7 Things Graduates Should Consider Selling To Pay Off Student Loans

November 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Forgiveness: Has Biden Upheld His Campaign Promises?

Student

Student Loan Forgiveness: Has Biden Upheld His Campaign Promises?

November 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!