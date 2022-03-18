Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Business

Cybersecurity Stocks Could See Huge Growth as Russia-Ukraine War Spurs More Cyberattacks

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Internet security and data protection concept with noface hacker with laptop and digital screen with chain, coding numbers and locks.
peshkov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Experts and politicians have been warning Americans about the increasing threat of cybersecurity attacks from Russia as of late. In turn, some analysts have been very bullish on the sector’s economic prospects in the near future.

See: Investors to Decide Their Level of Risk As SEC Votes on Increased Cybersecurity Breach Disclosures
Find: Google To Acquire Cybersecurity Firm Mandiant in $5.4 Billion Deal

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives reiterated his positive position concerning the cybersecurity sector on March 18, saying it is clear the cloud digital transformation — coupled with sophisticated attacks by bad actors — is fueling a golden age for the cybersecurity sector.

“We also believe a marked increase in cyber threats has been detected in the field with the industry on ‘red alert’ with this Russia cyber warfare underway,” he said in a note sent to GOBankingRates.

Ives said that Wedbush recently did another round of cybersecurity checks with enterprise CISOs, contacts in the Beltway and Tel Aviv, and partner/channel conversations to gauge the level of spending in this environment. Said checks revealed that “threat levels are increasing across the board and thus catalyzing some ‘eye-popping’ spending and budgets in the field.”

Make Your Money Work Better for You

The cybersecurity industry’s leading players — including Palo Alto, Zscaler, Crowdstrike, Sentinel One, Check Point, CyberArk and Tenable — have been on the front lines of proactively guarding enterprises/governments from Russian cyberattacks. Thus far these entities, and others, have been very successful in dealing with the cybersecurity concerns that have sprung up alongside the invasion of Ukraine, he said.

Learn: Cybersecurity Stocks Set to Surge After Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine
Explore: In Wake of Russian Invasion, Experts Say Cybersecurity Stocks Remain Strong Investments

“With a significantly elevated level of cyberattacks now on the horizon, we believe added growth tailwinds for the cybersecurity sector and well-positioned vendors should be a focus sector for tech investors at these levels,” Ives said. “With cybersecurity industry growth likely heading toward the mid 20% level in 2022 and accelerating from 2021, we believe this basket of cyber names should clearly outperform in the year ahead.”

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a former full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.