Elon Musk Alive, Well and Planning to Incorporate a City in Texas

By Dawn Allcot

March 8, 2021
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Britta Pedersen/AP/Shutterstock (11088658h)SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin, GermanyMusk, Berlin, Germany - 01 Dec 2020.
Britta Pedersen/AP/Shutterstock / Britta Pedersen/AP/Shutterstock

Billionaire Elon Musk’s plans to build a city on Mars are no secret, and they’re the motivation behind his company, SpaceX, developing a fleet of Starships, the 394-foot-tall, 30-foot-across spacecraft under construction now in Boca Chica, Texas. Musk had set a timeline of 2028 to have a base on Mars, presuming that it would take 1,000 starships 20 years to transport the necessary infrastructure and people to the planet, given that the launch window only opens once every two years.

However, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO recently surprised people by announcing he also intends to build a city in Texas, and the timeline could be quite a bit shorter. Last week, Musk tweeted, “Creating the city of Starbase, Texas.”

Loved by Dogs, Ruled by Doge

He went on to share a few more details. The city will be:

  • “Much larger” than Boca Chica, the border city that has been the site of Starship construction, although it will encompass the town
  • Dog-friendly
  • Also, Doge-friendly

Replying to the question, “is it dog friendly,” Musk tweeted, “Very much so & its leader shall be the Doge.” He shared a Wikipedia link to the Chief of State in the Italian city-states during medieval and renaissance times, who was deemed a “doge.”

However, finance experts and those who have been following the CEO on Twitter know of his affection for the cryptocurrency Dogecoin, originally created on a lark and featuring the shiba inu from meme fame on its tokens.

Could Doge become the official crypto of Musk’s Texas city? And, if so, could it become the official currency of Mars? After all, Musk seems to view Starbase as the portal to deep space, tweeting “From thence to Mars, And hence the Stars.”

Cameron County, Texas, Judge Eddie Trevino stated that a SpaceX representative recently made a “casual inquiry” about requirements to incorporate Boca Chica and change the name to “City of Starbase,” Bloomberg reported.

However, Trevino told Bloomberg, “Sending a tweet doesn’t make it so.”

Rumors Fly

Also last week, rumors circulated on Tweeter that Musk had died in a battery explosion. New and low-follower accounts shared reports, including fabricated articles from news outlets ranging from Electrek to Fox News and even an email that supposedly came from the Tesla PR team, which does not exist.

Tesla stock dipped below 600 upon the news, but the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 all showed significant losses Friday following Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech Thursday.

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband.

