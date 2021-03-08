Elon Musk Alive, Well and Planning to Incorporate a City in Texas

Billionaire Elon Musk’s plans to build a city on Mars are no secret, and they’re the motivation behind his company, SpaceX, developing a fleet of Starships, the 394-foot-tall, 30-foot-across spacecraft under construction now in Boca Chica, Texas. Musk had set a timeline of 2028 to have a base on Mars, presuming that it would take 1,000 starships 20 years to transport the necessary infrastructure and people to the planet, given that the launch window only opens once every two years.

However, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO recently surprised people by announcing he also intends to build a city in Texas, and the timeline could be quite a bit shorter. Last week, Musk tweeted, “Creating the city of Starbase, Texas.”

Loved by Dogs, Ruled by Doge

He went on to share a few more details. The city will be:

“Much larger” than Boca Chica, the border city that has been the site of Starship construction, although it will encompass the town

Dog-friendly

Also, Doge-friendly

Replying to the question, “is it dog friendly,” Musk tweeted, “Very much so & its leader shall be the Doge.” He shared a Wikipedia link to the Chief of State in the Italian city-states during medieval and renaissance times, who was deemed a “doge.”

Very much so & its leader shall be The Doge https://t.co/VXmuW5c0y9 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 2, 2021

However, finance experts and those who have been following the CEO on Twitter know of his affection for the cryptocurrency Dogecoin, originally created on a lark and featuring the shiba inu from meme fame on its tokens.

Could Doge become the official crypto of Musk’s Texas city? And, if so, could it become the official currency of Mars? After all, Musk seems to view Starbase as the portal to deep space, tweeting “From thence to Mars, And hence the Stars.”

From thence to Mars,

And hence the Stars. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 2, 2021

Cameron County, Texas, Judge Eddie Trevino stated that a SpaceX representative recently made a “casual inquiry” about requirements to incorporate Boca Chica and change the name to “City of Starbase,” Bloomberg reported.

However, Trevino told Bloomberg, “Sending a tweet doesn’t make it so.”

Rumors Fly

Also last week, rumors circulated on Tweeter that Musk had died in a battery explosion. New and low-follower accounts shared reports, including fabricated articles from news outlets ranging from Electrek to Fox News and even an email that supposedly came from the Tesla PR team, which does not exist.

Tesla stock dipped below 600 upon the news, but the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 all showed significant losses Friday following Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech Thursday.

