Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Business

Elon Musk’s Starlink Satellites Arrived in Ukraine

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/Shutterstock (11770494i)In this photo illustration a Starlink logo of a satellite internet constellation being constructed by SpaceX is seen on a smartphone and a pc screen,Logos displayed on a smartphone in Ukraine - 21 Feb 2021.
Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/Shutterstock / Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

A shipment of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite dishes was delivered in Ukraine on Monday, Feb. 28, following an appeal to Elon Musk from the country’s digital minister Mykhailo Fedorov on Twitter.

See: Elon Musk Gives $6 Billion to Charity in Historic Philanthropic Donation
Find: Musk Says Biden is Ignoring Tesla in Favor of Legacy Automakers

“@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand,” Fedorov tweeted on Feb. 26.

Musk said on Twitter the same day that more terminals were en route. And on Feb. 28, Fedorov tweeted a picture of the dishes, writing “Starlink — here. Thanks, @elonmusk.”

Starlink internet works by sending information through “the vacuum of space, where it travels much faster than in fiber-optic cable and can reach far more people and places,” according to the company’s website.

While most satellite internet services today come from single geostationary satellites that orbit the planet at about 35,000km, Starlink is a constellation of multiple satellites that orbit the planet much closer to Earth, at about 340 miles, and cover the entire globe, according to the website.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

CNN explained that satellite-based internet has long provided a crucial backstop to land-based internet service, as it can remain active even when infrastructure on the ground is ravaged by war or natural disasters.

For example, the Starlink system was recently used in Tonga, in the South Pacific Ocean, to provide internet service to connect remote villages following the eruption of an underwater volcano in January, according to SpaceX. The eruption was likely the biggest recorded anywhere on the planet in more than 30 years, CNN reported.

See: Elon Musk’s SpaceX Valuation Hits $100 Billion, Becomes Second Most-Valuable Private Company Worldwide
Find: Experts Say SpaceX Might Make Musk a Trillionaire, But Tesla Just Boosted His Worth $25 Billion

Tonga’s prime minister, Siaosi Sovaleni, said in a ceremony on Feb. 23 in the capital, Nuku’alofa, that 50 VSAT terminals provided free of charge by Musk’s SpaceX would be distributed to the outlying islands worst hit by the tsunami, Reuters reported.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work Better for You

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a former full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.