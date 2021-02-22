The Most Expensive Movies Nominated for Golden Globes This Year

Better late than never — the 2021 awards season kicks off Feb. 28 with the 78th Golden Globes. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association postponed the glitzy award show by nearly two months, but the show will go on.

As with most events right now, the Golden Globes will look very different this year. Beloved comedic duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will share hosting duties for the virtual event from opposite sides of the country — New York City’s Rainbow Room and the Beverly Hilton, in Beverly Hills, California, respectively.

Instead of dressing in their finest and gathering in the Beverly Hilton’s International Ballroom, nominees will make virtual appearances from around the globe. The format is different, but the night will still be all about celebrating the work of your favorite stars.

There’s been no shortage of amazing films released within the last year, and many weren’t cheap to make. Here’s a look at the movies nominated for Golden Globes this year with the largest production budgets.