The Most Expensive Movies Nominated for Golden Globes This Year

The Most Expensive Movies Nominated for Golden Globes This YearSome actually didn’t cost as much to make as you may think.
Better late than never — the 2021 awards season kicks off Feb. 28 with the 78th Golden Globes. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association postponed the glitzy award show by nearly two months, but the show will go on.
Find Out: The Richest Celebrity From Every State
As with most events right now, the Golden Globes will look very different this year. Beloved comedic duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will share hosting duties for the virtual event from opposite sides of the country — New York City’s Rainbow Room and the Beverly Hilton, in Beverly Hills, California, respectively.
Instead of dressing in their finest and gathering in the Beverly Hilton’s International Ballroom, nominees will make virtual appearances from around the globe. The format is different, but the night will still be all about celebrating the work of your favorite stars.
Did You Know: The 15 Highest-Grossing Actors of All Time
There’s been no shortage of amazing films released within the last year, and many weren’t cheap to make. Here’s a look at the movies nominated for Golden Globes this year with the largest production budgets.
24. ‘Another Round’
- Total nominations: 1
- Production budget: $4 million
- Categories nominated: Best Foreign Language Film (Denmark)
Four friends — who are all high school teachers — band together to test the idea that maintaining a constant level of alcohol in their blood will enhance their lives.
Read More: Critically Acclaimed Movies That Bombed at the Box Office
23. ‘Palm Springs’
- Total nominations: 2
- Production budget: $5 million
- Categories nominated: Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Andy Samberg)
Starring Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti and J.K. Simmons, things get dicey at a Palm Springs wedding when two guests find themselves continuously reliving the same day.
Find Out: Businesses You Didn’t Know Your Favorite Celebrity Owns
22. ‘Nomadland’
- Total nominations: 4
- Production budget: $4 million-$7 million
- Categories nominated: Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama (Frances McDormand), Best Director (Chloé Zhao), and Best Screenplay (Chloé Zhao)
A woman — played by Frances McDormand — takes a journey through the American West in her van, after losing everything in the recession.
Read More: These 42 Stars’ Surprising First Jobs
20. (tie) ‘Minari’
- Total nominations: 1
- Production budget: $10 million
- Categories nominated: Best Foreign Language Film (USA)
A Korean family moves to an Arkansas farm to create their own version of the American Dream.
Find Out: These Stars Get Paid Obscene Amounts of Money To Post One Picture
20. (tie) ‘Emma’
- Total nominations: 1
- Production budget: $10 million
- Categories nominated: Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Anya Taylor-Joy)
Set in 1800s England, Emma Woodhouse meddles in her friends’ love lives in the latest take on the Jane Austen classic.
Did You Know: The Biggest Box Office Bombs of the Past Decade
19. ‘The Father’
- Total nominations: 4
- Production budget: Less than $20 million
- Categories nominated: Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama (Anthony Hopkins), Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture (Olivia Colman), and Best Screenplay (Florian Zeller & Christopher Hampton)
Olivia Coleman stars as a woman who tries to find a caretaker for her stubborn father — played by Anthony Hopkins — with dementia.
18. ‘Hamilton’
- Total nominations: 2
- Production budget: $12.5 million
- Categories nominated: Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Lin-Manuel Miranda)
Filmed live at the Richard Rogers Theater in New York City, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s original Broadway musical tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, the first secretary of the treasury.
Big Tippers: 20 Celebs Who’ve Left Generous Tips
17. ‘The Mauritanian’
- Total nominations: 2
- Production budget: $14 million
- Categories nominated: Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama (Tahar Rahim) and Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture (Jodie Foster)
After being detained and imprisoned by the U.S. government for years without charge, Mohamedou Ould Salahi fights for freedom. The star-studded cast includes Tahar Radim, Jodie Foster, Benedict Cumberbatch and Shailene Woodley.
Did You Know: Most Expensive Movies Debuting on Streaming in 2021
16. ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’
- Total nominations: 1
- Production budget: $15.6 million
- Categories nominated: Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Dev Patel)
Set in Victorian England, this reimagined take on Charles Dickens’ classic tale follows a young orphan’s journey to becoming a successful writer in Victorian England.
Find Out: Rich People Who Live Like an Average Joe
15. ‘Music’
- Total nominations: 2
- Production budget: $16 million
- Categories nominated: Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Kate Hudson)
Newly sober Zu finds out she will become the sole guardian of her half-sister Music, who is on the autistic spectrum. Written and directed by Sia, the starry cast includes Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr. and Maddie Ziegler.
14. ‘One Night in Miami’
- Total nominations: 3
- Production budget: $17 million
- Categories nominated: Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture (Leslie Odom Jr.), Best Director (Regina King), and Best Original Song (“Speak Now” by Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom Jr.)
It didn’t happen in real life, but imagine one amazing night where Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown come together to discuss their parts in the Civil Rights Movement and cultural uproar of the 1960s.
Fun Facts: Who Knew These 15 Things Were Invented by Celebrities?
13. ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’
- Total nominations: 3
- Production budget: $10 million-$20 million
- Categories nominated: Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Sacha Baron Cohen), and Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Maria Bakalova)
Sacha Baron Cohen resumes the role of Borat, who returns to America with his 15-year-old daughter after being released from prison for bringing shame to his country.
12. ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’
- Total nominations: 2
- Production budget: $26 million
- Categories nominated: Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture (Daniel Kaluuya) and Best Original Song (“Fight for You” by D’Mile, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas)
Career thief William O’Neal serves as an FBI informant who infiltrates the Black Panther Party to maintain a watchful eye on their leader, Chairman Fred Hampton. O’Neal enjoys the danger of manipulating his associates and his handler, Special Agent Roy Mitchell, but must align with one side or the other.
Find Out: 10 Highest-Paid Movie Roles of All Time
8. (tie) ‘The Little Things’
- Total nominations: 1
- Production budget: $30 million
- Categories nominated: Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture (Jared Leto)
When Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe Deacon is sent to Los Angeles to gather evidence for an assignment, he becomes entangled in a search for a serial killer. Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto star in the film.
Did You Know: The 22 Highest-Grossing Movies Starring Athletes
8. (tie) ‘The Trial of Chicago 7’
- Total nominations: 5
- Production budget: $30 million
- Categories nominated: Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture (Sacha Baron Cohen), Best Director (Aaron Sorkin), Best Screenplay (Aaron Sorkin), and Best Original Song (“Hear my Voice” by Celeste & Daniel Pemberton)
The uprising at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago landed seven people on trial for various charges. Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, the film stars Eddie Redmayne, Alex Sharp and Sacha Baron Cohen.
Read More: Blue Ivy, North West and 58 More of the Richest Celebrity Children
8. (tie) ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’
- Total nominations: 2
- Production budget: $20 million-$30 million
- Categories nominated: Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama (Chadwick Boseman) and Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama (Viola Davis)
Starring Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman and Glynn Turman, tensions rise at a Chicago music studio in 1927 when feisty blues singer Ma Rainey and her band hold a recording session.
Find Out: Sandra Bullock and 5 More Filthy Rich Celebs You’d Never Guess Are Their 50s
8. (tie) ‘Mank’
- Total nominations: 6
- Production budget: $20 million-$30 million
- Categories nominated: Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama (Gary Oldman), Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture (Amanda Seyfried), Best Director (David Fincher), Best Screenplay (Jack Fincher), and Best Original Score (Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross)
Alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz shares his take on 1930s Hollywood, while he rushes to finish “Citizen Kane.”
Read More: Best Financial Advice From Oprah and Other Big-Name Celebs
7. ‘News of the World’
- Total nominations: 2
- Production budget: $38 million
- Categories nominated: Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture (Helena Zengel) and Best Original Score (James Newton Howard)
Tom Hanks stars as a Civil War veteran tasked with delivering a girl to her biological aunt and uncle after she was taken in by the Kiowa people six years ago and raised as their own.
Find Out: How Much Is Tom Hanks Worth?
6. ‘Hillbilly Elegy’
- Total nominations: 1
- Production budget: $45 million
- Categories nominated: Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture (Glenn Close)
Directed by Ron Howard, a Yale law student returns to his Appalachian hometown, causing him to reflect on his family’s past and his future.
Did You Know: These Celebrities Have Earned the Most on Cameo
5. ‘The Croods: A New Age’
- Total nominations: 1
- Production budget: $65 million
- Categories nominated: Best Animated Feature Film
When searching for a safer habitat, the Croods find the perfect new spot, but the only drawback is their neighbors, the Bettermans. Tensions rise, but a new threat takes the families on an epic adventure that forces them to band together.
The Richest of the Rich: See How Much Reese Witherspoon and More A-List Movie Stars Are Worth
4. ‘The Midnight Sky’
- Total nominations: 1
- Production budget: $100 million
- Categories nominated: Best Original Score (Alexandre Desplat)
Starring George Clooney, Felicity Jones and David Oyelowo, a global catastrophe sends a lone Artic scientist on a race to contact a crew of astronauts to warn them not to return to Earth.
Famously Fired: 16 Celebrities Who Lost Big After Huge Scandals
3. ‘Soul’
- Total nominations: 2
- Production budget: $175 million
- Categories nominated: Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original Score (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, & Jon Batiste)
A New York jazz pianist is suddenly trapped in a land between Earth and the afterlife in this Disney and Pixar film.
Did You Know: Disney Remakes That Made and Lost the Most Money
2. ‘Onward’
- Total nominations: 1
- Production budget: $175 million-$200 million
- Categories nominated: Best Animated Feature Film
A Disney and Pixar film, two teenage elf brothers get an unexpected chance to spend one more day with their late father.
Find Out: How Much Emma Watson and More Stars Made for Disney Remakes
1. ‘Tenet’
- Total nominations: 1
- Production budget: $205 million
- Categories nominated: Best Original Score (Ludwig Göransson)
Starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki, a secret agent sets out on a dangerous mission to stop World War III from starting.
More From GOBankingRates
- Here’s the Average IRS Tax Refund Amount by State
- 25 Simple Things To Do To Keep Your Car Costs Low
- 27 Ugly Truths About Retirement
- PenFed Auto Loan Review: Competitive Rates for Buying and Refinancing
Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only.
Methodology: For this study piece, GOBankingRates looked at the 2021 Golden Globe nominations and found (1) movie title; (2) total nominations; and (3) categories nominated, all sourced from Variety’s round-up of nominations. Then, GOBankingRates found the (4) production budget for each film from contemporaneous sources. All data was collected on and up to date as of Feb. 3, 2020.
NOTE: Where a range was presented, GOBankingRates used the higher end of the range for ranking.
About the Author
Laura Woods
Laura Woods is a freelance writer with more than 10 years of experience. She specializes in a variety of topics, including marketing, personal finance, entertainment and lifestyle.
Her work has been featured on dozens of sites, including HuffPost, CNBC, Business Insider, Nasdaq, MSN, Yahoo, Fortune, Inc., Entrepreneur and POPSUGAR. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of Pittsburgh and an MBA from Robert Morris University.
View All
Better late than never — the 2021 awards season kicks off Feb. 28 with the 78th Golden Globes. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association postponed the glitzy award show by nearly two months, but the show will go on.
Find Out: The Richest Celebrity From Every State
As with most events right now, the Golden Globes will look very different this year. Beloved comedic duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will share hosting duties for the virtual event from opposite sides of the country — New York City’s Rainbow Room and the Beverly Hilton, in Beverly Hills, California, respectively.
Instead of dressing in their finest and gathering in the Beverly Hilton’s International Ballroom, nominees will make virtual appearances from around the globe. The format is different, but the night will still be all about celebrating the work of your favorite stars.
Did You Know: The 15 Highest-Grossing Actors of All Time
There’s been no shortage of amazing films released within the last year, and many weren’t cheap to make. Here’s a look at the movies nominated for Golden Globes this year with the largest production budgets.
24. ‘Another Round’
- Total nominations: 1
- Production budget: $4 million
- Categories nominated: Best Foreign Language Film (Denmark)
Four friends — who are all high school teachers — band together to test the idea that maintaining a constant level of alcohol in their blood will enhance their lives.
Read More: Critically Acclaimed Movies That Bombed at the Box Office
23. ‘Palm Springs’
- Total nominations: 2
- Production budget: $5 million
- Categories nominated: Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Andy Samberg)
Starring Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti and J.K. Simmons, things get dicey at a Palm Springs wedding when two guests find themselves continuously reliving the same day.
Find Out: Businesses You Didn’t Know Your Favorite Celebrity Owns
22. ‘Nomadland’
- Total nominations: 4
- Production budget: $4 million-$7 million
- Categories nominated: Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama (Frances McDormand), Best Director (Chloé Zhao), and Best Screenplay (Chloé Zhao)
A woman — played by Frances McDormand — takes a journey through the American West in her van, after losing everything in the recession.
Read More: These 42 Stars’ Surprising First Jobs
20. (tie) ‘Minari’
- Total nominations: 1
- Production budget: $10 million
- Categories nominated: Best Foreign Language Film (USA)
A Korean family moves to an Arkansas farm to create their own version of the American Dream.
Find Out: These Stars Get Paid Obscene Amounts of Money To Post One Picture
20. (tie) ‘Emma’
- Total nominations: 1
- Production budget: $10 million
- Categories nominated: Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Anya Taylor-Joy)
Set in 1800s England, Emma Woodhouse meddles in her friends’ love lives in the latest take on the Jane Austen classic.
Did You Know: The Biggest Box Office Bombs of the Past Decade
19. ‘The Father’
- Total nominations: 4
- Production budget: Less than $20 million
- Categories nominated: Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama (Anthony Hopkins), Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture (Olivia Colman), and Best Screenplay (Florian Zeller & Christopher Hampton)
Olivia Coleman stars as a woman who tries to find a caretaker for her stubborn father — played by Anthony Hopkins — with dementia.
18. ‘Hamilton’
- Total nominations: 2
- Production budget: $12.5 million
- Categories nominated: Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Lin-Manuel Miranda)
Filmed live at the Richard Rogers Theater in New York City, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s original Broadway musical tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, the first secretary of the treasury.
Big Tippers: 20 Celebs Who’ve Left Generous Tips
17. ‘The Mauritanian’
- Total nominations: 2
- Production budget: $14 million
- Categories nominated: Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama (Tahar Rahim) and Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture (Jodie Foster)
After being detained and imprisoned by the U.S. government for years without charge, Mohamedou Ould Salahi fights for freedom. The star-studded cast includes Tahar Radim, Jodie Foster, Benedict Cumberbatch and Shailene Woodley.
Did You Know: Most Expensive Movies Debuting on Streaming in 2021
16. ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’
- Total nominations: 1
- Production budget: $15.6 million
- Categories nominated: Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Dev Patel)
Set in Victorian England, this reimagined take on Charles Dickens’ classic tale follows a young orphan’s journey to becoming a successful writer in Victorian England.
Find Out: Rich People Who Live Like an Average Joe
15. ‘Music’
- Total nominations: 2
- Production budget: $16 million
- Categories nominated: Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Kate Hudson)
Newly sober Zu finds out she will become the sole guardian of her half-sister Music, who is on the autistic spectrum. Written and directed by Sia, the starry cast includes Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr. and Maddie Ziegler.
14. ‘One Night in Miami’
- Total nominations: 3
- Production budget: $17 million
- Categories nominated: Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture (Leslie Odom Jr.), Best Director (Regina King), and Best Original Song (“Speak Now” by Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom Jr.)
It didn’t happen in real life, but imagine one amazing night where Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown come together to discuss their parts in the Civil Rights Movement and cultural uproar of the 1960s.
Fun Facts: Who Knew These 15 Things Were Invented by Celebrities?
13. ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’
- Total nominations: 3
- Production budget: $10 million-$20 million
- Categories nominated: Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Sacha Baron Cohen), and Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Maria Bakalova)
Sacha Baron Cohen resumes the role of Borat, who returns to America with his 15-year-old daughter after being released from prison for bringing shame to his country.
12. ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’
- Total nominations: 2
- Production budget: $26 million
- Categories nominated: Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture (Daniel Kaluuya) and Best Original Song (“Fight for You” by D’Mile, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas)
Career thief William O’Neal serves as an FBI informant who infiltrates the Black Panther Party to maintain a watchful eye on their leader, Chairman Fred Hampton. O’Neal enjoys the danger of manipulating his associates and his handler, Special Agent Roy Mitchell, but must align with one side or the other.
Find Out: 10 Highest-Paid Movie Roles of All Time
8. (tie) ‘The Little Things’
- Total nominations: 1
- Production budget: $30 million
- Categories nominated: Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture (Jared Leto)
When Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe Deacon is sent to Los Angeles to gather evidence for an assignment, he becomes entangled in a search for a serial killer. Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto star in the film.
Did You Know: The 22 Highest-Grossing Movies Starring Athletes
8. (tie) ‘The Trial of Chicago 7’
- Total nominations: 5
- Production budget: $30 million
- Categories nominated: Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture (Sacha Baron Cohen), Best Director (Aaron Sorkin), Best Screenplay (Aaron Sorkin), and Best Original Song (“Hear my Voice” by Celeste & Daniel Pemberton)
The uprising at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago landed seven people on trial for various charges. Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, the film stars Eddie Redmayne, Alex Sharp and Sacha Baron Cohen.
Read More: Blue Ivy, North West and 58 More of the Richest Celebrity Children
8. (tie) ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’
- Total nominations: 2
- Production budget: $20 million-$30 million
- Categories nominated: Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama (Chadwick Boseman) and Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama (Viola Davis)
Starring Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman and Glynn Turman, tensions rise at a Chicago music studio in 1927 when feisty blues singer Ma Rainey and her band hold a recording session.
Find Out: Sandra Bullock and 5 More Filthy Rich Celebs You’d Never Guess Are Their 50s
8. (tie) ‘Mank’
- Total nominations: 6
- Production budget: $20 million-$30 million
- Categories nominated: Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama (Gary Oldman), Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture (Amanda Seyfried), Best Director (David Fincher), Best Screenplay (Jack Fincher), and Best Original Score (Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross)
Alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz shares his take on 1930s Hollywood, while he rushes to finish “Citizen Kane.”
Read More: Best Financial Advice From Oprah and Other Big-Name Celebs
7. ‘News of the World’
- Total nominations: 2
- Production budget: $38 million
- Categories nominated: Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture (Helena Zengel) and Best Original Score (James Newton Howard)
Tom Hanks stars as a Civil War veteran tasked with delivering a girl to her biological aunt and uncle after she was taken in by the Kiowa people six years ago and raised as their own.
Find Out: How Much Is Tom Hanks Worth?
6. ‘Hillbilly Elegy’
- Total nominations: 1
- Production budget: $45 million
- Categories nominated: Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture (Glenn Close)
Directed by Ron Howard, a Yale law student returns to his Appalachian hometown, causing him to reflect on his family’s past and his future.
Did You Know: These Celebrities Have Earned the Most on Cameo
5. ‘The Croods: A New Age’
- Total nominations: 1
- Production budget: $65 million
- Categories nominated: Best Animated Feature Film
When searching for a safer habitat, the Croods find the perfect new spot, but the only drawback is their neighbors, the Bettermans. Tensions rise, but a new threat takes the families on an epic adventure that forces them to band together.
The Richest of the Rich: See How Much Reese Witherspoon and More A-List Movie Stars Are Worth
4. ‘The Midnight Sky’
- Total nominations: 1
- Production budget: $100 million
- Categories nominated: Best Original Score (Alexandre Desplat)
Starring George Clooney, Felicity Jones and David Oyelowo, a global catastrophe sends a lone Artic scientist on a race to contact a crew of astronauts to warn them not to return to Earth.
Famously Fired: 16 Celebrities Who Lost Big After Huge Scandals
3. ‘Soul’
- Total nominations: 2
- Production budget: $175 million
- Categories nominated: Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original Score (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, & Jon Batiste)
A New York jazz pianist is suddenly trapped in a land between Earth and the afterlife in this Disney and Pixar film.
Did You Know: Disney Remakes That Made and Lost the Most Money
2. ‘Onward’
- Total nominations: 1
- Production budget: $175 million-$200 million
- Categories nominated: Best Animated Feature Film
A Disney and Pixar film, two teenage elf brothers get an unexpected chance to spend one more day with their late father.
Find Out: How Much Emma Watson and More Stars Made for Disney Remakes
1. ‘Tenet’
- Total nominations: 1
- Production budget: $205 million
- Categories nominated: Best Original Score (Ludwig Göransson)
Starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki, a secret agent sets out on a dangerous mission to stop World War III from starting.
More From GOBankingRates
- Here’s the Average IRS Tax Refund Amount by State
- 25 Simple Things To Do To Keep Your Car Costs Low
- 27 Ugly Truths About Retirement
- PenFed Auto Loan Review: Competitive Rates for Buying and Refinancing
Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only.
Methodology: For this study piece, GOBankingRates looked at the 2021 Golden Globe nominations and found (1) movie title; (2) total nominations; and (3) categories nominated, all sourced from Variety’s round-up of nominations. Then, GOBankingRates found the (4) production budget for each film from contemporaneous sources. All data was collected on and up to date as of Feb. 3, 2020.
NOTE: Where a range was presented, GOBankingRates used the higher end of the range for ranking.
About the Author
Laura Woods
Laura Woods is a freelance writer with more than 10 years of experience. She specializes in a variety of topics, including marketing, personal finance, entertainment and lifestyle.
Her work has been featured on dozens of sites, including HuffPost, CNBC, Business Insider, Nasdaq, MSN, Yahoo, Fortune, Inc., Entrepreneur and POPSUGAR. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of Pittsburgh and an MBA from Robert Morris University.