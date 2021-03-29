Advertiser Disclosure
Business / Money

Facebook to Partially Reopen Bay Area Offices in May

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

March 29, 2021
Facebook Menlo Park headquarters
©Facebook

Facebook said it would reopen its offices in the Bay Area for some employees starting in May, according to CNBC.

Facebook’s Bay Area office, including its Menlo Park, California, headquarters, will open at 10% capacity in May, CNBC reported.

The company is taking a “measured approach,” Facebook spokesperson Tracy Clayton told CNBC about the company’s plan to reopen offices. Measures will include social distancing and masks at all times in offices and, at some sites, weekly testing will be required, CNBC says.

Facebook’s announcement comes on the heels of Microsoft announcing last week that it will start to bring back some of its employees to its headquarters in Redmond, Washington, on March 29th.

Kurt DelBene, Microsoft executive vice president, said in a blog post, “Each of us recognizes the workplace isn’t the same place now as when we left it. Since most of us started working off-site last year, our teams have implemented a variety of health and safety measures to ensure we’re meeting, and in many cases, exceeding requirements set by local public health officials. This effort translates to numerous protective actions to align to our No. 1 priority of protecting the well-being of our employees.”

DelBene added in the blog post that Microsoft’s hybrid workplace model “will provide employees an exceptional place to work, create greater collaboration and community for over 160,000 people who work at Microsoft, and showcase an example of the modern workplace that is both flexible and hybrid.”

        Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

        Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

        Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a former full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

